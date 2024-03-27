ASBIS Group (WSE: ASB) - a leading Value Add Distributor, developer, and provider of ICT, IoT products, solutions, and services to the markets of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA),may pay out a record dividend to its shareholders.

Company announced that the Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises decided today to recommend to the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the payment of the final dividend from profits for 2023 in the amount of USD 0.30 per share. This means that, together with the interim dividend paid in December, the amount of dividend from profits for 2023 may amount to USD 0.50 per share. In total, the company may pay out USD 27.75 million to investors. This may be a record dividend paid to the company's shareholders in the history of ASBIS.

On December 7, 2023, the Company paid shareholders an interim dividend of USD 0.20 per share from 2023 net profit.

Serhei Kostevitch, CEO of ASBIS Group, commented: "For the past 7 years, ASBIS has consistently shared its profits with shareholders. The company is in a very strong financial position, and our profits have been at very high levels for several years, which is why we have decided to recommend dividend payouts at a record level. The remaining profit will be allocated to further development of the ASBIS Group, including new investments in Africa, Central Asia, further development of Breezy and AROS, our robotics division. All these actions will undoubtedly help ASBIS strengthen its market position across all segments it operates and will addon value to shareholders for many years to come."

For additional information, please contact:

Iwona Mojsiuszko

8Sense Public Relations

Tel. +48 502 344 992

E-mail iwona.mojsiuszko@8sensepr.pl

About ASBIS Group

ASBIS Group is a leading Value Add Distributor, developer and provider of ICT, IoT products, solutions, and services to the markets of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) with local operations in Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa.

The business of ASBIS is based on three pillars:

1. Distribution of hardware and software for Client Computing and Data Centers, consumer electronics thru:

a. Retail chains and e-tailers

b. Resellers to small and medium business

c. Large enterprises.

2. Full stack in creation of world class products. From scientific research and development to design and engineering, firmware and software, production and marketing of IT and IoT products and solutions via own brands:

a. Aeno (small home appliances).

b. Canyon (smart watches, power banks, accessories for computers and mobile devices)

c. Cron Robotics (building own solutions in the robotics segment, including cobots).

d. Lorgar (accessories for gaming and streaming)

e. Perenio (IoT platform, IoT routers, applications and peripherals for smart office/ home, smart health).

f. Prestigio (smart devices and accessories, innovative solutions for business and education, etc.)

d. Prestigio Solutions (innovative technological solutions for business and education)

3. Complex solutions sales projects to large enterprises via extensive networks of System Integrators and Value Add Resellers.



ASBIS was founded in 1990 in Belarus, since 1995 operates from Cyprus. Company has 2 main distribution centers in the world located in the Czech Republic and the United Arab Emirates and 2 regional distribution centers (Georgia, South Africa), subsidiaries in 34 countries, more than 2,200 employees and about, 20 000 active customers in 60 countries worldwide. In 2022, the Group delivered sales of close to USD 2.7 billion.

The Company's stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol "ASB" (ASBIS).

For more news and information visit:www.asbis.com