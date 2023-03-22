ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS RECORDED VERY GOOD REVENUE IN FEBRUARY 2023, HIGHER THAN IN JANUARY

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading Value Add Distributor, developer, and provider of ICT, IoT products, solutions, and services to the markets of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), according to the preliminary estimations, in February 2023 had consolidated revenues at the level of approx. USD 230 million, compared to USD 244 million in February 2022, a decrease of approx. 6% and an increase of about 4% compared to January 2023.February 2022 was a month of very high sales for the Group, with intensive sales in all markets for practically the entire month.

Costas Tziamalis, Deputy CEO of ASBIS Group, commented:"February last year was the last month of very high sales, in all countries we used to operate, including the sanctioned countries. This constitutes a high comparison base with the current year. Therefore, we are very pleased with the revenues generated in February 2023. Moreover, the fact that in February this year our revenues were higher than in January, allow us to be very optimistic. This also proves our good condition and the positive effects of the activities we have been consistently conducting since last year to restructure our revenue streams. We continue to develop growing markets that are not affected by the war, expand our activities in Africa and Western Europe, and dynamically develop our youngest child - ASBIS Robotic Solutions, which already operates in several markets, including Poland."

Costas Tziamalis added:"When it comes to our sales in February 2023, Kazakhstan was the clear leader in sales, followed by Ukraine, Slovakia and UAE. These countries have been at the forefront of ASBIS sales for several months now. The best-selling product categories in February were: smartphones, laptops and processors."

About ASBISc Enterprises Plc

ASBIS Group is a leading Value Add Distributor, developer and provider of ICT, IoT products, solutions, and services to the markets of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) with local operations in Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa.

The business of ASBIS is based on three pillars:

1. Distribution of hardware and software for Client Computing and Data Centers, consumer electronics thru:

a. Retail chains and e-tailers

b. Resellers to small and medium business

c. Large enterprises.

2. Full stack in creation of world class products. From scientific research and development to design and engineering, firmware and software, production and marketing of IT and IoT products and solutions via own brands:

a. Aeno (small home appliances).

b. Canyon (smart watches, power banks, accessories for computers and mobile devices)

c. Cron Robotics (building own solutions in the robotics segment, including cobots).

d. Lorgar (accessories for gaming and streaming)

e. Perenio (IoT platform, IoT routers, applications and peripherals for smart office/ home, smart health).

f. Prestigio (smart devices and accessories, innovative solutions for business and education, etc.)

d. Prestigio Solutions (innovative technological solutions for business and education)

3. Complex solutions sales projects to large enterprises via extensive networks of System Integrators and Value Add Resellers.



ASBIS was founded in 1990 in Belarus, since 1995 operates from Cyprus. Company has 2 main distribution centers in the world located in the Czech Republic and the United Arab Emirates and 2 regional distribution centers (Georgia, South Africa), subsidiaries in 28 countries, more than 2,200 employees and about, 20 000 active customers in 60 countries worldwide. In 2022, the Group delivered sales of close to USD 2.7 billion.

The Company's stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol "ASB" (ASBIS).

For more news and information visit: www.asbis.com