ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS and Compulocks Brands expand cooperation

Today companies have entered a new stage of joint business development in the direction of distributing the vendor's solution portfolio in the following countries: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, the countries of the Caucasus and Central Asia, as well as the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Compulocks Brands is a premium provider of high-quality security and display hardware solutions, such as security cable locks, tablet enclosures, stands & mounts, mobile stands, protective solutions, store &charge, point of sale solutions and others. Compulocks products are used by companies from Start-Up to Fortune 500, across industries: retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, etc.

Mobile devices have significant applications in the current COVID-19 pandemic, especially in such industries as healthcare and education. First of all, the need to improve the working conditions for medical personnel and prompt patient care. In the educational environment, the availability of educational content within the framework of distance learning.

Thus, a strategic partnership with Compulocks Brands enables ASBIS Group to provide existing and new partners a wide range of unique hardware solutions for iPads, Macs and Apple TVs, providing complete customization of the product for customers needs.

Compulocks Brands VP EMEA Shmuel Bar commented: 'Asbis is a great partner, as a leading distributor of Apple in its regions, the addition of Compulocks wide range of Apple hardware security and iPads display solutions creates great added value for customers and B2B organizations furthering the opportunity for Apple usage in their businesses.'