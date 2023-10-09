The agreement covers all ASUS NUC and AIoT products (fields of AI and IoT), further strengthening ASBIS' position as an official distributor of mini PC NUC in EMEA countries for over a decade. ASBIS is confident in its ability to effectively market ASUS products through its existing partner network, ensuring maximum reach and impact in the market.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of the ASBIS portfolio with the highly customizable ASUS products and continuous distribution of NUC product line, which confidently caters to a diverse range of business needs and requirements. All products will be readily available across the EMEA region. ASUS has been an invaluable strategic partner to us, contributing immensely to our business growth and success over the years. Our partnership has given us the confidence and strength to navigate even the most challenging times. ASBIS is pleased to support ASUS in all areas of their development, and we look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come." - said Marek Horyl, Product Marketing Director at ASBIS.

Following the official handover from Intel, ASUS kicked-off its NUC business and started to take orders for NUC 10th to 13th generation systems. ASUS has licensed both hardware system designs and software from Intel. The vision of the newly established ASUS NUC BU is to provide the most impactive edge computing with comprehensive commercial and AIoT solutions that can sustain the industry and businesses.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation, and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies. For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/.