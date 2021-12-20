Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. ASBISc Enterprises Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASB   CY1000031710

ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC

(ASB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS enters the WIGdiv index of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

12/20/2021 | 02:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ASBIS enters the WIGdiv index of the Warsaw Stock Exchange The first listing of ASBIS shares in this index will take place on December 20, 2021.

WIGdiv index includes the number of shares of companies, classified in the indices WIG20, mWIG40 or sWIG80, which in the last 5 financial years have regularly paid the dividend. Dividend is one of the most important factors for investors and proves, in addition to the willingness to share the company's success with investors, the maturity of the company.

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 06:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
02:00aASBISC ENTERPRISES : ASBIS enters the WIGdiv index of the Warsaw Stock Exchange
PU
12/16ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Current report No 31/2021 / Raport bieżący nr 31/2021
PU
12/13ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Asbis invests in a biotechnological company creating innovative diagn..
PU
12/13ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Current report No 30/2021 / Raport bieżący nr 30/2021
PU
12/13ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Current report No 29/2021 / Raport bieżący nr 29/2021
PU
12/13ASBISc Enterprises Plc acquired 20% stake in EMBIO Diagnostics Ltd for €1 million.
CI
12/10ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Asbis expands the distribution agreement with vertiv to the baltic co..
PU
12/08ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Current report No 28/2021 / Raport bieżący nr 28/2021
PU
12/08Asbis Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2021
CI
12/06ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Asbis launches the smart brand aeno
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 111 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 65,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 8,34%
Capitalization 306 M 307 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 837
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Duration : Period :
ASBISc Enterprises Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,51 $
Average target price 9,98 $
Spread / Average Target 81,0%
Managers and Directors
Siarhei Kostevitch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marios Christou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Constantinos Tziamalis Executive Director, Director-Risk & IR
Tasos A Panteli Non-Executive Director
Maria Petridou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC180.94%307
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.49.13%41 746
HP INC.48.72%39 595
GOERTEK INC.50.24%29 391
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC68.13%23 268
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY27.26%19 505