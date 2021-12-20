ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS enters the WIGdiv index of the Warsaw Stock Exchange
12/20/2021 | 02:00am EST
ASBIS enters the WIGdiv index of the Warsaw Stock Exchange
The first listing of ASBIS shares in this index will take place on December 20, 2021.
WIGdiv index includes the number of shares of companies, classified in the indices WIG20, mWIG40 or sWIG80, which in the last 5 financial years have regularly paid the dividend. Dividend is one of the most important factors for investors and proves, in addition to the willingness to share the company's success with investors, the maturity of the company.
ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 06:59:04 UTC.