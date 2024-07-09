ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS expands cooperation with the leader in NAS technology
ASBIS Group (WSE: ASB) - a leading Value Add Distributor, developer, and provider of ICT, IoT products, solutions, and services to the markets of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), has extended its long-term cooperation with the global leader in NAS (Network Attached Storage) technology, QNAP Systems Inc., to Uzbekistan. Through this agreement, ASBIS will distribute a wide range of QNAP products in the Uzbek market, primarily focusing on innovative solutions in storage, networking, and smart video.
ASBIS has been collaborating with QNAP Systems Inc. for 13 years, distributing its solutions in Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Analysts at ASBIS predict that in the coming years, the demand for Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices in Uzbekistan will increase. These devices provide easy access to digital files via Wi-Fi or wired networks.
Marek Horyl, Product Marketing Director in ASBIS Group, commented: "We are pleased to announce our expansion of geographic coverage with QNAP, a leading provider in the network-attached storage market. With our entry into Central Asia through Uzbekistan, we now have the opportunity to distribute cutting-edge NAS solutions and professional network video recorder (NVR) solutions to this region."
QNAP Systems Inc. (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is a Taiwanese company founded in 2004, specializing in storage and network solutions. The company is recognized as one of the global leaders in advanced and innovative NAS (Network Attached Storage) technology, which is used by both individual users and enterprises for data storage and management.
