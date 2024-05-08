According to the projections, the Group plans sales revenues in 2024 between USD 3.1 billion and USD 3.4 billion, and net profit between USD 60 million and USD 64 million. According to the current average USD exchange rate of the National Bank of Poland, the Group's revenues may range from PLN 12.4 billion to PLN 13.6 billion, and net profit from PLN 240 million to PLN 256 million.

In 2023, the Group generated USD 3.1 billion in revenues and a net profit of USD 53 million.

Forecasted values result from the Company's strategy including - but not limited to - a greater focus on computing and consumer electronic products, including our own brands, through Retail, e-Tail and SMB routes to market as well as our solutions for Data Centers to medium and large enterprises in the geo where the Group operates.

Serhei Kostevitch, CEO of ASBIS Group, commented:"This year seems to be a very busy one. This is expected to be a year of intensive work on new products and development of our activities in the fields of robotics and the trade-in business. Combined with new private label products, this is expected to give us a significant market advantage in our markets for the coming years. We will also intensively develop our presence in Africa, Central-Asia and other European markets. These are the main areas to focus on this year."

Significant assumptions regarding the financial results forecast for 2024 are as follows: