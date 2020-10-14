Log in
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC

(ASB)
ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS signed distribution agreement with MacPaw

10/14/2020 | 04:05am EDT

The agreement become an extension of electronic software distribution (ESD) direction in ASBIS with an opportunity to offer flexible software subscriptions to new and actual iOS users.

MacPaw's flagship products are CleanMyMac, an app for cleaning all junk on Mac that makes it run faster, and Setapp, a platform with a suite of apps in one subscription.

Setapp is an independent subscription service for Mac and iOS that gives access to the library with 190+ ad-free apps for any task for a single monthly flat fee. Setapp's collection includes apps for productivity, design, coding, writing, planning work from only approved vendors.

Setapp was named by Fast Company as one of the top 10 most innovative companies in Europe in 2019 and Best SaaS App for Productivity 2019 by the SaaS Awards.

Here are some of the Setapp top apps: Ulysses for easy writing, CleanShotX for capturing your screen, Timing for tracking the time spent on anything, iStat Menus, a system monitor for menubar, AdGuard ad blocker, etc.

CleanMyMac replaces dozens of optimization tools for Mac. It cleans macOS, monitors performance, and is just perfect for fighting off malware, adware, ransomware, and all other types of -wares. CleanMyMac arranges all the mess in iTunes, Mail, and Photos, and cleans files you don't need anymore, like outdated caches, broken downloads, logs, and useless localizations.

To get more about ASBIS digital distribution please click here.

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 08:04:01 UTC

