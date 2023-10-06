The products will be made readily available in forty-six European countries, as well as in the Middle East and Africa, with plans for further expansion into other ASBIS Group territories.

The ASBIS portfolio will be complemented with Scalefusion, a leading mobile device and endpoint management software helping businesses to secure and manage a fleet of mobile devices and diverse endpoints, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signage. The Scalefusion solutions are widely used in various industries, including manufacturing, retail, transportation and logistics, construction and real estate, hospitality, telecom and software, oil and gas, public sector, financial institutions, and other socially important sectors.

«We are thrilled with the opportunity to expand ASBIS portfolio by adding Scalefusion MDM/UEM, that offers efficient solutions to address mobility-related challenges. We are excited to provide our clients with best-in-class products that will enable them to optimize their mobility and enhance their business operations. Scalefusion's focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology aligns seamlessly with our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and providing our clients with the latest and most effective solutions. We look forward to a successful partnership that will benefit our clients and strengthen our position as a leading provider of innovative technological solutions» - said Marek Horyl, product marketing director at ASBIS.

"We are thrilled to align with ASBIS Enterprises Plc as Scalefusion distribution partner. Their specialized focus and track record as a leading Value Add Distributor, developer, and provider of ICT, IoT, and Robotic products is very exciting. We are looking forward to working with their talented team to extend our mobile device management and unified endpoint management solution to their extensive reseller network." commented Nitesh Bhalotia, Head of Sales at Scalefusion.

About Scalefusion

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion UEM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, and apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies worldwide are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services and others. For more information, please visithttps://www.scalefusion.com.