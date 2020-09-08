ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS starts the DELL Project distribution in Serbia

ASBIS extends its cooperation with DELL Technologies in CEE region and start project distribution in Serbia in addition to existing distribution business in other Adriatic countries (Croatia, Bosnia) as well as in Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine.

The product portfolio will include DELL EMC Servers, Storages, Networking solutions as well as DELL clients solutions such as commercial notebooks, desktops, workstations, thin clients, Displays and software & peripherals.

Ivan Kardash, Product Line Manager of Dell EMC, ASBISc Enterprises plc, said:

Signing a contract with Dell Technologies in Serbia strengthens the position of ASBIS as a value added distributor in Adriatic region.

We congratulate ASBIS Serbia with this achievement and would like to thank the team for their permanent performance and great work commitment.

Our qualified team of technical specialists and sales managers are ready to serve channel partners in Serbia. Please send your request to milan.jokic@asbis.rs

About ASBIS

ASBISc Enterprises PLC (WSE: ASB) is a leading Value Add Distributor, OEM and Solutions Provider of IT, IoT, IoT, AI across CEE, FSU, MEA. The company specializes in value-added distribution (VAD), B2B market solutions and ICT products distribution from global suppliers. Cooperation with IT industry leaders, the Group's expert teams configure hardware products and software elements, cloud-based services and technologies to create commercially viable solutions of choice. For more information, visit the company's website at www.asbis.com

About Dell

Dell Inc. listens to customers and delivers innovative technology and services that give them the power to do more. For more information, visitwww.dell.com