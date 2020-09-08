Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  ASBISc Enterprises Plc    ASB   CY1000031710

ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC

(ASB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS starts the DELL Project distribution in Serbia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 07:50am EDT

ASBIS extends its cooperation with DELL Technologies in CEE region and start project distribution in Serbia in addition to existing distribution business in other Adriatic countries (Croatia, Bosnia) as well as in Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine.

The product portfolio will include DELL EMC Servers, Storages, Networking solutions as well as DELL clients solutions such as commercial notebooks, desktops, workstations, thin clients, Displays and software & peripherals.

Ivan Kardash, Product Line Manager of Dell EMC, ASBISc Enterprises plc, said:

Signing a contract with Dell Technologies in Serbia strengthens the position of ASBIS as a value added distributor in Adriatic region.

We congratulate ASBIS Serbia with this achievement and would like to thank the team for their permanent performance and great work commitment.

Our qualified team of technical specialists and sales managers are ready to serve channel partners in Serbia. Please send your request to milan.jokic@asbis.rs

About ASBIS

ASBISc Enterprises PLC (WSE: ASB) is a leading Value Add Distributor, OEM and Solutions Provider of IT, IoT, IoT, AI across CEE, FSU, MEA. The company specializes in value-added distribution (VAD), B2B market solutions and ICT products distribution from global suppliers. Cooperation with IT industry leaders, the Group's expert teams configure hardware products and software elements, cloud-based services and technologies to create commercially viable solutions of choice. For more information, visit the company's website at www.asbis.com

About Dell

Dell Inc. listens to customers and delivers innovative technology and services that give them the power to do more. For more information, visitwww.dell.com

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 11:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
07:50aASBISC ENTERPRISES : ASBIS starts the DELL Project distribution in Serbia
PU
08/12ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Excellent results for asbis in 2nd quarter and 1st half of ..
PU
08/11ASBISC ENTERPRISES : ASBIS publishes a financial forecast for 2020
PU
08/07PRESTIGIO LAUNCHES THE FIRST GRAPHEN : faster charging, longer service life
PU
08/04ASBISC ENTERPRISES : ASBIS launches Prestigio ePrice Labels and implements the f..
PU
05/20ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/18ASBISC ENTERPRISES : ASBIS Group, leading IT distributor, and NVIDIA, leader in ..
PU
05/07ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Excellent revenue and even better growth in profitability f..
PU
04/22ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Good March and the entire first quarter for ASBIS without c..
PU
03/27ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Asbis bod recommends the payment of a final dividend for 20..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 710 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 45,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,66%
Capitalization 78,0 M 77,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 594
Free-Float -
Chart ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Duration : Period :
ASBISc Enterprises Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,41 $
Last Close Price 1,41 $
Spread / Highest target -0,33%
Spread / Average Target -0,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,33%
Managers
NameTitle
Siarhei Kostevitch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yury Ulasovich Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marios Christou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Constantinos Tziamalis Executive Director, Director-Risk & IR
Demos N. Demou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC62.33%78
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.25.80%48 275
HP INC.-6.42%26 412
GOERTEK INC.102.96%19 058
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-39.53%12 336
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-20.99%12 103
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group