ASBISc Enterprises : BREEZY SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH MIMARKT – AUTHORIZED XIAOMI RETAILER IN POLAND

Breezy, an international Trade-In provider that is a subsidiary of WSE listed ASBISc Enterprises PLC, a leading value-added distributor, developer and supplier of ICT and IoT products, solutions and services on the growing markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), signed a cooperation agreement with MiMarkt - an authorized network of Xiaomi stores in Poland. As a result of the partnership, a program was created to exchange used smartphones of any brand for Mi equipment, available in all MiMarkt stores in six cities in Poland. This program will be managed by Breezy.

Breezy is a leading provider of Trade-In services in Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Georgia. Trade-In Breezy's partner network includes more than 35 large and nationally recognized electronics retailers with more than 2,000 stores.

The partnership with MiMarkt is Breezy's debut in Poland after the company announced it entered the Polish market and launched 1,000 m2 of its production facilities in Raszyn near Warsaw in February 2023. Since then, the company has gained ISO certification in three areas: in the field of the quality management system (ISO 9001), reducing the footprint of production processes on the environment (ISO14001), and information security management system (ISO 27001). These steps enabled Breezy to apply its Trade-In development experience in Poland in partnership with leading market players.

MiMarkt is an authorized chain of customer electronics experience stores in Poland dedicated to Xiaomi products. The company has been operating in the market of new technologies and consumer electronics for more than ten years, promoting the technologies of Xiaomi and making them available in our country.

Magdalena Plichta, Director of MiMarkt, commented: "To meet the expectations of our customers and the entire market, we have introduced a smartphone trade-in program. This is a great opportunity to easily get rid of old gadgets while obtaining funds for a new one. All the necessary information about this program can be obtained from our consultants in MiMarkt stores and can also be found on our website. I believe that this program will be successful among Xiaomi fans as well as other customers who have not had the opportunity to experience the advantages of this brand so far."

A customer can instantly find the cost of the device in the nearest store without preliminary sending the phone and waiting for assessment. An expert evaluates a gadget in front of the customer for up to five minutes. Then the discount can be used immediately for a new purchase.

Andrii Kosar, General Managerof Breezy,commented: "Breezy is a dynamically developing company with a very important mission. In the face of environmental challenges, we believe a sustainable business approach is essential. At Breezy, we believe that companies should design a good choice architecture that will direct the client to make the optimal decision that will bring them not only personal but also environmental benefits. This approach is the most effective because it takes into account the interests of all stakeholders. Trade-In is a greatexample of a win-win approach. It addresses two big customers' pains: how to get rid of your old phone and how to profit from buying a new one. At the same time, Trade-In enables retailers to increase revenue by increasing sales of leading products, cross-selling and increasing the average receipt value. Thanks to this, thousands of devices will not end up in a landfill, but will receive a second life after renovation."

Breezy represents sustainable electronics solutions within ASBIS Group, a leading value-added distributor, developer, and supplier of IT, IoT, and robotics products, solutions, and services in Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. In over 30 years of operation, ASBIS has grown into a solid international group with subsidiaries in 28 countries, over 2,200 employees, and approximately 20,000 active customers in 60 countries worldwide.

For additional information, please contact:

Iwona Mojsiuszko

8Sense Public Relations

Tel. +48 502 344 992

E-mail iwona.mojsiuszko@8sensepr.pl

About ASBISc Enterprises Plc

ASBIS Group is a leading Value Add Distributor, developer and provider of ICT, IoT products, solutions, and services to the markets of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) with local operations in Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa.

The business of ASBIS is based on three pillars:

1. Distribution of hardware and software for Client Computing and Data Centers, consumer electronics thru:

a. Retail chains and e-tailers

b. Resellers to small and medium business

c. Large enterprises.

2. Full stack in creation of world class products. From scientific research and development to design and engineering, firmware and software, production and marketing of IT and IoT products and solutions via own brands:

a. Aeno (small home appliances).

b. Canyon (smart watches, power banks, accessories for computers and mobile devices)

c. Cron Robotics (building own solutions in the robotics segment, including cobots).

d. Lorgar (accessories for gaming and streaming)

e. Perenio (IoT platform, IoT routers, applications and peripherals for smart office/ home, smart health).

f. Prestigio (smart devices and accessories, innovative solutions for business and education, etc.)

d. Prestigio Solutions (innovative technological solutions for business and education)

3. Complex solutions sales projects to large enterprises via extensive networks of System Integrators and Value Add Resellers.



ASBIS was founded in 1990 in Belarus, since 1995 operates from Cyprus. Company has 2 main distribution centers in the world located in the Czech Republic and the United Arab Emirates and 2 regional distribution centers (Georgia, South Africa), subsidiaries in 28 countries, more than 2,200 employees and about, 20 000 active customers in 60 countries worldwide. In 2022, the Group delivered sales of close to USD 2.7 billion.

The Company's stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol "ASB" (ASBIS).

For more news and information visit: www.asbis.com