ASBISc Enterprises : Current report No 14/2022 / Raport bieżący nr 14/2022

Date: 2022-04-08

Legal basis: Art. 56 item 1 section 2 Act on Public Offering - current and periodical information.

Message: The Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc ("the Company") informs that pursuant to Article 125 of the Cyprus Company Law, and in connection with par. 19 sec. 1 passage 1 and 2 of the Regulation of the Ministry of Finance from March 29th, 2018 on current and periodical information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions of consideration of information required by the law of non-member country's law as equal, the Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc convenes the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of ASBISc Enterprises Plc, to be held on May 4th, 2022 at 10:30 am CET at the Company's headquarters at Diamond Court, 43 Kolonakiou Street, Ayios Athanasios, CY-4103 Limassol, Cyprus with the following agenda:

Agenda:

1. The opening of the General Meeting of Shareholders;

2. Election of the Chairman of the General Meeting of Shareholders;

3. Establishing correctness of calling the General Meeting of Shareholders and its capability to make resolutions;

4. Receiving and considering the report of the directors' and the financial statement of accounts and the balance sheet of the company for the year ended December 31st, 2021 with the auditors' report;

5. Approval and adoption of the directors' and auditors' reports of the Company for the year ended December 31st, 2021;

6. Approval and adoption of the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31st, 2021;

7. Approval and adoption of the auditors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2021;

8. A decision on the authorization of the Board of Directors of the Company to appoint the auditors of the company and fix their remuneration for the year 2022 at a later date;

9. Considering and adopting resolutions on the re-election of the Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc i.e.: Mrs Julia Prihodko and Mr Constantinos Tziamalis;

10. A decision on the dividend for the year ended December 31st, 2021, in the amount of of USD 0.10 per share and USD 5,550,000 in total;

11. Approval and adoption of the Remuneration Report of ASBISc Enterprises Plc for the year ended December 31st, 2021;

12. Collaboration and discussion of the proposed diversity policy applicable, to the Board of Directors of ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC;

13. The closing of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Pursuant to Article 72 of Articles of Association of ASBISc Enterprises Plc hereby announces,that the right to participate in the General Meeting of Shareholders is vested to Shareholders who have submitted to the company inscribed individual deposit certificates or certificates confirming that shares have been deposited, at least two days before the date of the General Meeting and will not collect such certificates before the end of the Meeting. The deposit certificates of the shares should be submitted to the company's headquarters (the Board of Directors Office) at Diamond Court, 43 Koloniakou Street, Avios Athanasios, CY-4103 Limassol, Cyprus by 5:00 p.m. on April 29th, 2022.

Copies of the documents and information materials prepared for the General Shareholders Meeting, as required by the law, shall be available at ASBISc Enterprises Plc headquarters between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. andthey are also available online at www.investor.asbis.com.The shareholders may participate in the General Shareholders Meeting and exercise the voting rights in person or by proxy whether a member or not.

The shareholders shall be admitted to the General Shareholders Meeting against presentation of the identity cards or equivalent documents. The appointed proxy may be either a natural or a legal person and shall act in accordance with the instructions issued by the appointing shareholder.The attorney of the shareholders shall be obligated to present the identity card or equivalent document, a valid proxy and, in case of the representation of the company - an excerpt from the company's register identifying the person entitled to act in the name and on behalf of the company.

Public real-life broadcast of the Annual Shareholders Meeting of ASBISc Enterprises Plc will be available at the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZruY6-7uH98

Draft resolution

Form issued by individuals

Form issued by a legal person



Data sporządzenia: 2022-04-08

Temat:

Zwołanie Zwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia Akcjonariuszy ASBISc Enterprises Plc na dzień 4 maja 2022 roku wraz z projektami uchwał.

Podstawa prawna: Art. 56 ust. 1 pkt 2 Ustawy o ofercie - informacje bieżące i okresowe

Treść raportu:

Rada Dyrektorów ASBISc Enterprises Plc niniejszym informuje, że zgodnie z Artykułem 125 Cypryjskiego Prawa Spółek, oraz w nawiązaniu do par. 19 ust. 1 p 1 oraz 2 Rozporządzenia Ministra Finansów z dnia 29 marca 2018 roku w sprawie informacji bieżących i okresowych przekazywanych przez emitentów papierów wartościowych oraz warunków uznawania za równoważne informacji wymaganych przepisami prawa państwa niebędącego państwem członkowskim, zwołuje Zwyczajne Walne Zgromadzenie ASBISc Enterprises Plc, na dzień 04 maja 2022 roku, na godzinę 10:30 CET w siedzibie Spółki mieszczącej się w Diamond Court, 43 Kolonakiou Street, Ayios Athanasios, CY-4103 Limassol, Cypr.

Porządek obrad:

1. Otwarcie obrad Walnego Zgromadzenia;

2. Wybór Przewodniczącego Zgromadzenia;

3. Stwierdzenie prawidłowości zwołania Walnego Zgromadzenia i jego zdolności do podejmowania uchwał;

4. Odebranie i rozpatrzenie raportu Rady Dyrektorów i rachunku wyników oraz bilansu Spółki za rok zakończony 31 grudnia 2021 roku wraz z raportem Niezależnego Rewidenta;

5. Przyjęcie i przegłosowanie raportu Rady Dyrektorów i Niezależnego Rewidenta Spółki za rok zakończony 31 grudnia 2021 roku;

6. Przyjęcie i przegłosowanie zbadanego sprawozdania finansowego Spółki za rok zakończony 31 grudnia 2021 roku;

7. Przyjęcie i przegłosowanie wynagrodzenia Niezależnego Rewidenta za rok zakończony 31 grudnia 2021 roku;

8. Decyzja o upoważnieniu Rady Dyrektorów Spółki do wyboru Niezależnego Rewidenta i ustalenia jego wynagrodzenia za rok 2022 w późniejszym terminie;

9. Rozpatrzenie i podjęcie uchwały w sprawie ponownej nominacji Dyrektorów ASBISc Enterprises Plc tj. Pani Julii Prihodko i Pana Constantinos Tziamalis;

10. Podjęcie decyzji w sprawie dywidendy za rok zakończony 31 grudnia 2021 roku w wysokości 0,10 USD za akcję tj. łącznie 5.550.000 USD;

11. Przyjęcie i przegłosowanie sprawozdania z Polityki Wynagrodzeń ASBISc Enterprises Plc za rok zakończony 31 grudnia 2021 roku;

12. Współpraca i dyskusja na temat polityki różnorodności w odniesieniu do Rady Dyrektorów w ASBISc Enterprises Plc;

13. Zamknięcie obrad zgromadzenia.

Zgodnie z artykułem 72 Statutu ASBISc Enterprises Plc informuje, że prawo do udziału w Walnym Zgromadzeniu mają Ci akcjonariusze, którzy dostarczyli do Spółki imienne świadectwa depozytowe lub zaświadczenia o złożeniu akcji do depozytu, co najmniej dwa dni przed datą Walnego Zgromadzenia Akcjonariuszy i nie odbiorą tych certyfikatów przed zakończeniem Zgromadzenia. Certyfikaty depozytowe powinny zostać dostarczone do siedziby spółki mieszczącej się w Diamond Court, 43 Kolonakiou Street, Ayios Athanasios, CY-4103 Limassol, Cyprus przed godz. 17:00 w dniu 29 kwietnia 2022 r.

Wymagane przez przepisy prawa odpisy dokumentów i materiały informacyjne związane ze Zwyczajnym Walnym Zgromadzeniem dostępne będą w przewidzianych ustawowo terminach w siedzibie Spółki w godz. 9:00-17:00 i będą również dostępne online na stronie http://inwestor.asbis.pl/

Akcjonariusze mogą uczestniczyć w Walnym Zgromadzeniu oraz wykonywać prawo osobiście lub przez przedstawicieli działających na podstawie pisemnego pełnomocnictwa niezależnie czy są oni akcjonariuszami. Akcjonariusze zostaną dopuszczeni do uczestnictwa w Walnym Zgromadzeniu po okazaniu dowodu tożsamości lub równoważnego dokumentu. Pełnomocnicy mogą być osobami fizycznymi lub prawnymi i powinni głosować zgodnie z instrukcją powołującego akcjonariusza.

Pełnomocnicy zostaną dopuszczeniu po okazaniu dowodu tożsamości lub równoważnego dokumentu, ważnego pełnomocnictwa a w przypadku podmiotów innych niż osoby fizyczne, odpisu z właściwego rejestru wskazującego osoby uprawnione do składania oświadczeń woli w imieniu podmiotu reprezentowanego przez pełnomocnika.

Ogólnodostępna transmisja z obrad Zwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia Akcjonariuszy Spółki będzie dostępna pod adresem https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZruY6-7uH98

Projekt uchwały

Wzór pełnomocnictwa udzielanego przez osoby fizyczne

Wzór pełnomocnictwa udzielanego przez osoby prawne