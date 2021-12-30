ASBISc Enterprises : Current report No 33/2021 / Raport bieżący nr 33/2021

Date: 2021-12-30

Title: Convention of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of ASBISc Enterprises Plc on 25th of January 2022 with the draft resolution.

Legal basis: Art. 56 item 1 section 2 Act on Public Offering - current and periodical information.

Message: The Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc ("the Company") informs that pursuant to Article 125 of the Cyprus Company Law, and in connection with par. 19 sec. 1 passage 1 and 2 of the Regulation of the Ministry of Finance from March 29th, 2018 on current and periodical information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions of consideration of information required by the law of non-member country's law as equal, the Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc convenes the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of ASBISc Enterprises Plc, to be held on January 25th, 2022 at 9:00 CET at the Company's headquarters at Diamond Court, 43 Kolonakiou Street, Ayios Athanasios, CY-4103 Limassol, Cyprus with the following agenda:

Agenda:

1. Opening of the General Meeting of Shareholders;

2. Election of the Chairman of the General Meeting of Shareholders;

3. Establishing correctness of calling the General Meeting of Shareholders and its capability to make resolutions;

4. Considering and adopting a resolution on authorization for the Board of Directors to conduct a buy-back of the Company;

5. Closing of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Pursuant to Article 72 of Articles of Association of ASBISc Enterprises Plc hereby announces,that the right to participate in the General Meeting of Shareholders is vested to Shareholders who have submitted to the company inscribed individual deposit certificates or certificates confirming that shares have been deposited, at least two days before the date of the General Meeting and will not collect such certificates before the end of the Meeting. The deposit certificates of the shares should be submitted to the company's headquarters (the Board of Directors Office) at Diamond Court, 43 Koloniakou Street, Avios Athanasios, CY-4103 Limassol, Cyprus by 5:00 p.m. on January 20th, 2022.

Copies of the documents and information materials prepared for the General Shareholders Meeting, as required by the law, shall be available at ASBISc Enterprises Plc headquarters between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. andthey are also available online at www.investor.asbis.com.

The shareholders may participate in the General Shareholders Meeting and exercise the voting rights in person or by proxy whether a member or not. The shareholders shall be admitted to the General Shareholders Meeting against the presentation of the identity cards or equivalent documents. The appointed proxy may be either a natural or a legal person and shall act in accordance with the instructions issued by the appointing shareholder.

The attorney of the shareholders shall be obligated to present the identity card or equivalent document, a valid proxy and, in case of the representation of the company - an excerpt from the company's register identifying the person entitled to act in the name and on behalf of the company.





Data sporządzenia: 2021-12-30

Temat: Zwołanie Nadzwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia Akcjonariuszy ASBISc Enterprises Plc na dzień 25 stycznia 2022 roku wraz z projektem uchwały.

Podstawa prawna: Art. 56 ust. 1 pkt 2 Ustawy o ofercie - informacje bieżące i okresowe

Treść raportu:

Rada Dyrektorów ASBISc Enterprises Plc niniejszym informuje, że zgodnie z Artykułem 125 Cypryjskiego Prawa Spółek, oraz w nawiązaniu do par. 19 ust. 1 p 1 oraz 2 Rozporządzenia Ministra Finansów z dnia 29 marca 2018 roku w sprawie informacji bieżących i okresowych przekazywanych przez emitentów papierów wartościowych oraz warunków uznawania za równoważne informacji wymaganych przepisami prawa państwa niebędącego państwem członkowskim, zwołuje Nadzwyczajne Walne Zgromadzenie ASBISc Enterprises Plc, na dzień 25 stycznia 2022 roku, na godzinę 9:00 CET w siedzibie Spółki mieszczącej się w Diamond Court, 43 Kolonakiou Street, Ayios Athanasios, CY-4103 Limassol, Cypr.

Porządek obrad:

1. Otwarcie obrad Walnego Zgromadzenia;

2. Wybór Przewodniczącego Zgromadzenia;

3. Stwierdzenie prawidłowości zwołania Walnego Zgromadzenia i jego zdolności do podejmowania uchwał;

4. Rozpatrzenie i podjęcie uchwały w sprawie upoważnienia dla Rady Dyrektorów do przeprowadzenia skupu akcji własnych Spółki;

5. Zamknięcie obrad Walnego Zgromadzenia.

Zgodnie z artykułem 72 Statutu ASBISc Enterprises Plc informuje, że prawo do udziału w Walnym Zgromadzeniu mają Ci akcjonariusze, którzy dostarczyli do Spółki imienne świadectwa depozytowe lub zaświadczenia o złożeniu akcji do depozytu, co najmniej dwa dni przed datą Walnego Zgromadzenia Akcjonariuszy i nie odbiorą tych certyfikatów przed zakończeniem Zgromadzenia. Certyfikaty depozytowe powinny zostać dostarczone do siedziby spółki mieszczącej się w Diamond Court, 43 Kolonakiou Street, Ayios Athanasios, CY-4103 Limassol, Cyprus przed godz. 17:00 w dniu 20 stycznia 2022 r.

Wymagane przez przepisy prawa odpisy dokumentów i materiały informacyjne związane z Walnym Zgromadzeniem Akcjonariuszy dostępne będą w przewidzianych ustawowo terminach w siedzibie Spółki w godz. 9:00-17:00 i będą również dostępne online na stronie www.investor.asbis.pl

Akcjonariusze mogą uczestniczyć w Walnym Zgromadzeniu oraz wykonywać prawo osobiście lub przez przedstawicieli działających na podstawie pisemnego pełnomocnictwa niezależnie czy są oni akcjonariuszami. Akcjonariusze zostaną dopuszczeni do uczestnictwa w Walnym Zgromadzeniu po okazaniu dowodu tożsamości lub równoważnego dokumentu. Pełnomocnicy mogą być osobami fizycznymi lub prawnymi i powinni głosować zgodnie z instrukcją powołującego akcjonariusza.

Pełnomocnicy zostaną dopuszczeniu po okazaniu dowodu tożsamości lub równoważnego dokumentu, ważnego pełnomocnictwa a w przypadku podmiotów innych niż osoby fizyczne, odpisu z właściwego rejestru wskazującego osoby uprawnione do składania oświadczeń woli w imieniu podmiotu reprezentowanego przez pełnomocnika.