ASBISc Enterprises : Disposal of AVECTIS ALC

Current report No 5/2022

Date: 2022-02-11

Time of disclosure: 12:03 CET

Title: Disposal of AVECTIS ALC

Legal basis: Art. 17 ust.1 MAR - inside information



Message:

The Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc ("Issuer") hereby announces, that on the 11th of February, 2022, the Issuer was informed that the agreement, according to which Atlantech Ltd - a subsidiary company of ASBIS sold 100% shares of the company AVECTIS ALC with its registered office in Minsk (Belarus), entered into force.

The total value of the transaction was USD 228,610.

The reason behind the sale of shares in AVECTIS ALC was the change of strategy of the Group.