Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. ASBISc Enterprises Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASB   CY1000031710

ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC

(ASB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASBISc Enterprises : Disposal of AVECTIS ALC

02/11/2022 | 06:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
0148/00037999/en
Other Inside Information (Substantial Other Inside Information (Substantial Information/ Major Development)
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
ASBISC - ASBISC ENTERPRISES LTD
Disposal of AVECTIS ALC

Current report No 5/2022
Date: 2022-02-11
Time of disclosure: 12:03 CET
Title: Disposal of AVECTIS ALC

Legal basis: Art. 17 ust.1 MAR - inside information


Message:
The Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc ("Issuer") hereby announces, that on the 11th of February, 2022, the Issuer was informed that the agreement, according to which Atlantech Ltd - a subsidiary company of ASBIS sold 100% shares of the company AVECTIS ALC with its registered office in Minsk (Belarus), entered into force.

The total value of the transaction was USD 228,610.

The reason behind the sale of shares in AVECTIS ALC was the change of strategy of the Group.

Not Regulated
Filing Date: 11/02/2022 13:09

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 11:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
06:28aASBISC ENTERPRISES : Disposal of AVECTIS ALC
PU
02/09ASBISC ENTERPRISES : ASBIS expands its authorized territory with A10 Networks to include B..
PU
02/08ASBISC ENTERPRISES : ASBIS will double the space of distribution center in Prague
PU
01/25ASBISC ENTERPRISES : List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Extraordinar..
PU
01/25ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Resolution adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholde..
PU
01/25ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Current report No 04/2022 / Raport bieżący nr 04/2022
PU
01/21ASBISc Enterprises Plc Provides Consolidated Revenue Guidance for the Month of December..
CI
01/21ASBISC ENTERPRISES : ASBIS had record high sales in December 2021
PU
01/21ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Information on monthly estimated consolidated revenues for December 2..
PU
01/13ASBISC ENTERPRISES : ASBIS was promoted to NVIDIA Elite Partner across the EMEA region!
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 111 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 65,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 9,85%
Capitalization 259 M 259 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 837
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Duration : Period :
ASBISc Enterprises Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,67 $
Average target price 9,98 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
Managers and Directors
Siarhei Kostevitch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marios Christou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Constantinos Tziamalis Executive Director, Director-Risk & IR
Tasos A Panteli Non-Executive Director
Maria Petridou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC-15.67%259
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.8.10%46 383
HP INC.1.17%41 263
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-2.57%24 096
GOERTEK INC.-19.76%22 829
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY10.02%22 441