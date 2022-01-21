Log in
    ASB   CY1000031710

ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC

(ASB)
ASBISc Enterprises : Information on monthly estimated consolidated revenues for December 2021

01/21/2022 | 02:22am EST
0148/00037830/en
Other Inside Information (Substantial Other Inside Information (Substantial Information/ Major Development)
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
ASBISC - ASBISC ENTERPRISES LTD
Information on monthly estimated consolidated revenues for December 2021

Current report No 02/2022
Date: 2022-01-21
Title: Information on monthly estimated consolidated revenues for December 2021.

Legal basis: Art. 17 ust.1 MAR - inside information

Message:
The Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc following its decision on publication of information about estimated monthly consolidated revenues, as announced in current report no 4/2017, hereby informs that:

estimated consolidated revenues for December 2021 amounted to approx. USD 397 million and were approx. 16% higher as compared to revenues for December 2020 (USD 343 million).

The above data is based on the best possible estimation prepared by the Board and may differ slightly from the final data.

Not Regulated
Filing Date: 21/01/2022 09:05

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 07:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 111 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 65,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 10,7%
Capitalization 238 M 239 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 837
Free-Float 63,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,29 $
Average target price 9,98 $
Spread / Average Target 133%
Managers and Directors
Siarhei Kostevitch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marios Christou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Constantinos Tziamalis Executive Director, Director-Risk & IR
Tasos A Panteli Non-Executive Director
Maria Petridou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC-21.01%239
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.2.19%44 275
HP INC.-4.14%39 628
GOERTEK INC.-7.15%26 230
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-11.11%22 789
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY5.71%21 652