ASBISc Enterprises : Information on monthly estimated consolidated revenues for December 2021

Current report No 02/2022

Date: 2022-01-21

Title: Information on monthly estimated consolidated revenues for December 2021.

Legal basis: Art. 17 ust.1 MAR - inside information

Message:

The Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc following its decision on publication of information about estimated monthly consolidated revenues, as announced in current report no 4/2017, hereby informs that:

estimated consolidated revenues for December 2021 amounted to approx. USD 397 million and were approx. 16% higher as compared to revenues for December 2020 (USD 343 million).

The above data is based on the best possible estimation prepared by the Board and may differ slightly from the final data.