ASBISc Enterprises : Information on monthly estimated consolidated revenues of January 2023

Current report No 3/2023

Date: 2023-02-22

Title:Information on monthly estimated consolidated revenues of January 2023

Legal basis: Art. 17 ust.1 MAR - inside information

Message:

The Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc following its decision on publication of information about estimated monthly consolidated revenues, as announced in current report no 4/2017, hereby informs that:

estimated consolidated revenues for January 2023 amounted to approx. USD 222 million and were approx. 8% lower as compared to revenues for January 2022 (USD 242 million).

The above data is based on the best possible estimation prepared by the Board and may differ slightly from final data.