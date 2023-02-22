Advanced search
    ASB   CY1000031710

ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC

(ASB)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  09:11:18 2023-02-22 am EST
24.08 PLN   +3.79%
09:07aAsbisc Enterprises : Information on monthly estimated consolidated revenues of January 2023
PU
02:57aAsbisc Enterprises : ASBIS delivers very good revenues in January despite high comparative base
PU
02/21Asbisc Enterprises : Asbis expands breezy to poland and moldova
PU
ASBISc Enterprises : Information on monthly estimated consolidated revenues of January 2023

02/22/2023 | 09:07am EST
Other Inside Information (Substantial Other Inside Information (Substantial Information/ Major Development)
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
ASBISC - ASBISC ENTERPRISES LTD
Information on monthly estimated consolidated revenues of January 2023

Current report No 3/2023
Date: 2023-02-22
Title:Information on monthly estimated consolidated revenues of January 2023

Legal basis: Art. 17 ust.1 MAR - inside information

Message:
The Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc following its decision on publication of information about estimated monthly consolidated revenues, as announced in current report no 4/2017, hereby informs that:

estimated consolidated revenues for January 2023 amounted to approx. USD 222 million and were approx. 8% lower as compared to revenues for January 2022 (USD 242 million).

The above data is based on the best possible estimation prepared by the Board and may differ slightly from final data.

Filing Date: 22/02/2023 15:54

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 14:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 722 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 13,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,79%
Capitalization 288 M 288 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 079
Free-Float 63,2%
Duration : Period :
ASBISc Enterprises Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,22 $
Average target price 7,24 $
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Managers and Directors
Siarhei Kostevitch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marios Christou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tasos A Panteli Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Petridou Independent Non-Executive Director
Constantinos Tziamalis Controller-Corporate Credit & IRC
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC-2.11%288
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.5.62%29 999
HP INC.12.24%28 482
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY0.13%20 723
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC27.50%13 851
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED8.42%10 745