ASBISc Enterprises : Published its Consolidated Interim Report for Q3 2022

11/03/2022 | 01:15am EDT
ASBISc Enterprises Plc
INTERIM REPORT
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Limassol, 3 November 2022
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
PART I
INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
4
PART II
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
28
DIRECTORS' REPORT ON THE COMPANY'S AND GROUP'S OPERATIONS
We have prepared this report as required by Paragraph 60 section 2 of the Regulation of the Ministry of Finance dated 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions of recognition of information required by the law of non-member country as equal.
PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL AND OTHER INFORMATION
In this quarterly report, all references to the Company apply to ASBISc Enterprises Plc and all references to the Group apply to ASBISc Enterprises Plc and its consolidated subsidiaries. Expressions such as "we", "us", "our" and similar apply generally to the Group (including its particular subsidiaries, depending on the country discussed), unless from the context it is clear that they apply to the Company alone.
Financial and Operating Data
This quarterly report contains financial statements of, and financial information relating to the Group. In particular, this quarterly report contains our interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended 30 September 2022. The financial statements appended to this this quarterly report, are presented in U.S. dollars and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34.
The functional currency of the Company is U.S. dollars. Accordingly, transactions in currencies other than our functional currency are translated into U.S. dollars at the exchange rates prevailing on the applicable transaction dates.
Certain arithmetical data contained in this quarterly report, including financial and operating information, have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, in certain instances, the sum of the numbers in a column or a row in tables contained in this quarterly report may not conform exactly to the total figure given for that column or row.
Currency Presentation
Unless otherwise indicated, all references in this quarterly report to "U.S. $" or "U.S. dollars" are to the lawful currency of the United States; all references to "€" or the "Euro" are to the lawful currency of the member states of the European Union that adopt the single currency in accordance with the EC Treaty, which means the Treaty establishing the European Community (signed in Rome on 25 March 1957), as amended by the Treaty on European Union (signed in Maastricht on 7 February 1992) and as amended by the Treaty of Amsterdam (signed in Amsterdam on 2 October 1997) and includes, for this purpose, Council Regulations (EC) No. 1103/97 and No. 974/98; and all references to "PLN" or "Polish Zloty" are to the lawful currency of the Republic of Poland.
All references to U.S. dollars, Polish Zloty, Euro and other currencies are in thousands, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This quarterly report contains forward-looking statements relating to our business, financial condition and results of operations. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" and similar words used in this quarterly report. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this quarterly report.
The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that we, or persons acting on our behalf, may issue. We do not undertake any obligation to review or confirm analysts' expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this quarterly report.
Part I Interim Management Report
1. Overview
ASBISc Enterprises Plc is one of the leading distributors of Information Technology ("IT") products in Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") Emerging Markets: Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic States, the Former Soviet Union, the Middle East and Africa, combining a broad geographical reach with a wide range of products distributed on a "one-stop-shop" basis. Our main focus is on the following countries: Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Slovakia, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, Middle East countries (i.e., United Arab Emirates, Qatar and other Gulf states) and Latvia.
The Group distributes IT components (to assemblers, system integrators, local brands and retail) as well as A-branded finished products like desktop PCs, laptops, servers, and networking to SMB and retail. Our IT product portfolio encompasses a wide range of IT components, blocks and peripherals, and mobile IT systems. We currently purchase most of our products from leading international manufacturers, including Apple, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices ("AMD"), Seagate, Western Digital, Samsung, Microsoft, Toshiba, Dell, Acer, Lenovo and Hitachi. In addition, a part of our revenues is comprised of sales of IT products under our private labels: Prestigio, Canyon, Perenio, Lorgar and AENO.
ASBISc commenced business in 1990 and in 1995 we incorporated our holding Company in Cyprus and moved our headquarters to Limassol. Our Cypriot headquarters support, through two master distribution centres (located in the Czech Republic and the United Arab Emirates), our network of 31 warehouses located in 27 countries. This network supplies products to the Group's in-country operations and directly to its customers in approximately 56 countries.
The Company's registered and principal administrative office is at 1, Iapetou Street, 4101, Agios Athanasios, Limassol, Cyprus.
2. Executive summary for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30th, 2022
In Q3 2022, despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, the high inflationary pressures and the extremely uncertain geopolitical environment, ASBIS has continued its strategy of focusing on profitability. It continued regaining some of the lost revenues from the markets affected by the war and further developing its markets and product portfolio. We have been focusing on higher-margin IT products and solutions and we are continuously refining our portfolio of offering.
Since the beginning of the war, we have deployed all available resources in a very dynamic and efficient way in non-conflict markets, in particular: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Armenia: five countries in which we are an authorized distributor of Apple products. We have also invested in Adriatic and Balkan regions. In our opinion, all these markets have good growth potential. ASBIS has also been doing very well in the Middle East - the revenues generated by the United Arab Emirates exceeded our expectations during the period under review.
Ukraine has been growing dynamically month after month and became our second largest contributor in revenues. This proves the strong business stamina of our local team which has been an admiring act, during these tough times they undergo.
In Q3 2022 revenues amounted to USD 698.7 million (down only 2.5% compared to Q3 2021). Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 6.6% and reached USD 29.2 million, compared to USD 27.4 million in Q3 2021.
Net profit has increased by 10.3%, reaching USD 20.1 million, compared to USD 18.2 million a year earlier. In Q3 2022, the gross profit margin remained very strong and amounted to 8.01% from 7.37% in Q3 2021.
In the 9M 2022, ASBIS generated revenues of USD 1,910 million (down only 10.3% compared to the 9M 2021) and earned a net profit after tax of USD 47.2 million, a decrease of 2.4% as compared to the same period of last year.
As regards our own brands, the Company still keeps pushing its five own brands to generate higher levels of revenues and at the same time higher gross profit margins.
A country-by-country analysis confirms that a major decrease in sales in Q3 2022 was noticed in the markets directly involved in the invasion in Ukraine i.e., Russia and Belarus, where the Group has decided to significantly reduce its business. On the other hand, though, the Company was able to much increase sales in multiple other non-conflict markets, like:
Armenia - a growth of 824.0%
Azerbaijan- a growth of 156.4%
Kazakhstan - a growth of 98.2%
Georgia - a growth of 82.1%
United Arab Emirates - a growth of 75.4%
In Q3 2022, the Company experienced several important business events:
EMBIO Diagnostics, an ASBIS associate company, has completed its breakthrough product B.EL.D., which, thanks to the use of biosensors, quickly and accurately diagnoses food safety, air and water quality and other environmental pollutants.
ASBIS has donated 5 medical cars to hospitals in Ukraine cities: Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv.
AENO - a young dynamic own brand of ASBIS has introduced to the market the designer premium eco-friendly smart heater with energy-saving infrared and convection heating method and low power consumption.
ASBIS has opened in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, a new iSpace salon, with the status of Apple Premium Partner. It is the seventh Apple store operated by ASBIS in Kazakhstan and the 21st Apple store.
Following our dividend policy, we have decided to pay out our investors an interim dividend from the Company's profits for 2022 in total amount of USD 11,100,000, which represents a USD 0.20 per share payout. Having seen our Q3 2022 and 9M 2022 results, we can assume that if no unforeseen circumstances arise, the entire dividend for 2022 will be the highest in our history.
In Q3 2022, ASBIS has continued its support for Ukraine through cooperation with humanitarian organizations and state institutions. Thanks to joint efforts, we managed to transfer five, fully equipped medical cars to hospitals in Ukraine, which made it possible to provide quick medical assistance to people and save more lives. Since the beginning of the invasion, ASBIS has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine including numerous essential items, first aid kits, power generators, transport vehicles, as well as 20 ambulances.
Summing up, taking into consideration the war in Ukraine, high inflation and unfavorable geopolitical environment, we are extremely pleased with the Group's achievements in Q3 2022.
