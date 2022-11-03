ASBISc Enterprises : Published its Consolidated Interim Report for Q3 2022

DIRECTORS' REPORT ON THE COMPANY'S AND GROUP'S OPERATIONS

We have prepared this report as required by Paragraph 60 section 2 of the Regulation of the Ministry of Finance dated 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions of recognition of information required by the law of non-member country as equal.

PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL AND OTHER INFORMATION

In this quarterly report, all references to the Company apply to ASBISc Enterprises Plc and all references to the Group apply to ASBISc Enterprises Plc and its consolidated subsidiaries. Expressions such as "we", "us", "our" and similar apply generally to the Group (including its particular subsidiaries, depending on the country discussed), unless from the context it is clear that they apply to the Company alone.

Financial and Operating Data

This quarterly report contains financial statements of, and financial information relating to the Group. In particular, this quarterly report contains our interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended 30 September 2022. The financial statements appended to this this quarterly report, are presented in U.S. dollars and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34.

The functional currency of the Company is U.S. dollars. Accordingly, transactions in currencies other than our functional currency are translated into U.S. dollars at the exchange rates prevailing on the applicable transaction dates.

Certain arithmetical data contained in this quarterly report, including financial and operating information, have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, in certain instances, the sum of the numbers in a column or a row in tables contained in this quarterly report may not conform exactly to the total figure given for that column or row.

Currency Presentation

Unless otherwise indicated, all references in this quarterly report to "U.S. $" or "U.S. dollars" are to the lawful currency of the United States; all references to "€" or the "Euro" are to the lawful currency of the member states of the European Union that adopt the single currency in accordance with the EC Treaty, which means the Treaty establishing the European Community (signed in Rome on 25 March 1957), as amended by the Treaty on European Union (signed in Maastricht on 7 February 1992) and as amended by the Treaty of Amsterdam (signed in Amsterdam on 2 October 1997) and includes, for this purpose, Council Regulations (EC) No. 1103/97 and No. 974/98; and all references to "PLN" or "Polish Zloty" are to the lawful currency of the Republic of Poland.

All references to U.S. dollars, Polish Zloty, Euro and other currencies are in thousands, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This quarterly report contains forward-looking statements relating to our business, financial condition and results of operations. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" and similar words used in this quarterly report. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this quarterly report.

The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that we, or persons acting on our behalf, may issue. We do not undertake any obligation to review or confirm analysts' expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this quarterly report.