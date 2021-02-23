ASBISc Enterprises : Raport bieżący nr 3/2021 / Current report No 3/2021

Data sporządzenia: 2021-02-22

Date: 2021-02-22

Time of disclosure: 08:12 CET

Title: Information on monthly estimated consolidated revenues of January 2021 Legal basis: Art. 17 ust.1 MAR - inside information

Message:The Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc following its decision on publication of information about estimated monthly consolidated revenues, as announced in current report no 4/2017, hereby informs that:

estimated consolidated revenues for January 2021 amounted to approx. USD 231 million and were approx. 32% higher as compared to revenues for January 2020 (USD 175 million).

The above data is based on the best possible estimation prepared by the Board and may differ slightly from final data.