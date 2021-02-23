Log in
ASBISc Enterprises : Raport bieżący nr 3/2021 / Current report No 3/2021

02/23/2021
Data sporządzenia: 2021-02-22

Godzina publikacji: 08:12 CET

Podstawa prawna: Art. 17 ust. 1 MAR - informacje poufne.

Treść raportu: Rada Dyrektorów ASBISc Enterprises Plc w związku ze swoją decyzją o publikacji informacji o miesięcznych szacunkowych skonsolidowanych przychodach, ogłoszonej raportem bieżącym nr 4/2017, niniejszym informuje, że:

szacunkowe skonsolidowane przychody za styczeń 2021 r. wyniosły ok. 231 mln USD i były o ok. 32% wyższe od przychodów wypracowanych w styczniu 2020 r. (175 mln USD).

Powyższe dane są oparte na najlepszym możliwym szacunku Rady i mogą nieznacznie różnić się od finalnych danych.

Date: 2021-02-22

Time of disclosure: 08:12 CET

Title: Information on monthly estimated consolidated revenues of January 2021 Legal basis: Art. 17 ust.1 MAR - inside information

Message:The Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc following its decision on publication of information about estimated monthly consolidated revenues, as announced in current report no 4/2017, hereby informs that:

estimated consolidated revenues for January 2021 amounted to approx. USD 231 million and were approx. 32% higher as compared to revenues for January 2020 (USD 175 million).

The above data is based on the best possible estimation prepared by the Board and may differ slightly from final data.

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 16:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
