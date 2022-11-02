Advanced search
    ASB   CY1000031710

ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC

(ASB)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  10:28 2022-11-02 am EDT
21.18 PLN   -1.85%
10:25aAsbisc Enterprises : Resolution of the Board of Directors on payment of the interim dividend for 2022
PU
04:30aAsbisc Enterprises : Asbis has decided to pay out interim dividend for 2022
PU
10/21ASBISc Enterprises Plc Provides Consolidated Revenues Guidance for the Month of September 2022
CI
ASBISc Enterprises : Resolution of the Board of Directors on payment of the interim dividend for 2022

11/02/2022 | 10:25am EDT
0148/00040746/en
Dividend/ Interest
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
ASBISC - ASBISC ENTERPRISES LTD
Resolution of the Board of Directors on payment of the interim dividend for 2022

Current report No 40/2022
Date: 2022-11-02
Title: Resolution of the Board of Directors on payment of the interim dividend for 2022.

Legal basis: Art. 17 ust.1 MAR - inside information.

Message:
The Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc (the "Company") hereby informs, that on November 2nd, 2022 made a resolution on payment of the interim dividend from the Company's profit for 2022 with the total amount of USD 11,100,000.00.

All 55,500,000 of the Company's shares are subject to the interim dividend, which means USD 0.20 per share.

The Board of Directors set the record date on November 17th, 2022 and the payment date on December 1st, 2022.


The amount to be distributed as the interim dividend will not exceed the amount specified in the art. 169 of the Cyprus Code of Commercial Companies.
Not Regulated
Filing Date: 02/11/2022 16:14

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 14:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
