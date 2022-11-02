ASBISc Enterprises : Resolution of the Board of Directors on payment of the interim dividend for 2022

Current report No 40/2022

Date: 2022-11-02

Title: Resolution of the Board of Directors on payment of the interim dividend for 2022.

Legal basis: Art. 17 ust.1 MAR - inside information.

Message:

The Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc (the "Company") hereby informs, that on November 2nd, 2022 made a resolution on payment of the interim dividend from the Company's profit for 2022 with the total amount of USD 11,100,000.00.

All 55,500,000 of the Company's shares are subject to the interim dividend, which means USD 0.20 per share.

The Board of Directors set the record date on November 17th, 2022 and the payment date on December 1st, 2022.



The amount to be distributed as the interim dividend will not exceed the amount specified in the art. 169 of the Cyprus Code of Commercial Companies.

