ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS BOD RECOMMENDS THE PAYMENT OF A FINAL, RECORD DIVIDEND FOR 2020

THE TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR 2020 IS THE HIGHEST IN ASBIS HISTORY AND IS A REFLECTION OF THE EXCELLENT CONDITION OF THE COMPANY AND RECORD-BREAKING RESULTS GENERATED IN 2020

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading distributor of IT and CE products in emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and producer of own brands - Prestigio, Canyon and Perenio,announced that its Board of Directors decided to recommend to the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the payment of a final dividend of USD 0.20 per share. This means a payment of another USD 11,100,000 out of the 2020 net profit after tax.

On December 17th, 2020, the Company paid to its shareholders an interim dividend of USD 0.10 per share, an amount of USD 5,550,000 from 2020 profit. If today's recommendation of the Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises is accepted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the total dividend from 2020 profit will amount to USD 0.30 per share , a total payment of USD 16,650,000out of the 2020 net profit after tax. This is the highest dividend paid by ASBIS to its shareholders in the company's history.

In 2020, the Group generated record-breaking financial results in its history: ASBIS revenues amounted to nearly USD 2.4 billion, while the net profit amounted to USD 36.5 million.

Siarhei Kostevitch, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors ASBISc Enterprises Plc, commented:'One of the basic assumptions of ASBIS is sharing the sucess with shareholders, because in our opinion it is an appreciation of their involvement in the Company. We have been paying dividends continuously for 5 years now. Last year was a record year in terms of financial results generated by ASBIS, which is why we recommended the payment of the final dividend, which will be the highest in our history. If our recommendation is adopted by the AGM, it will amount to USD 0.30 per share together with the interim dividend paid in December last year.'

