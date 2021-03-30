Log in
ASBISc Enterprises Plc    ASB

ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC

(ASB)
ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS BOD RECOMMENDS THE PAYMENT OF A FINAL, RECORD DIVIDEND FOR 2020

03/30/2021 | 04:23am EDT
THE TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR 2020 IS THE HIGHEST IN ASBIS HISTORY AND IS A REFLECTION OF THE EXCELLENT CONDITION OF THE COMPANY AND RECORD-BREAKING RESULTS GENERATED IN 2020

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading distributor of IT and CE products in emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and producer of own brands - Prestigio, Canyon and Perenio,announced that its Board of Directors decided to recommend to the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the payment of a final dividend of USD 0.20 per share. This means a payment of another USD 11,100,000 out of the 2020 net profit after tax.

On December 17th, 2020, the Company paid to its shareholders an interim dividend of USD 0.10 per share, an amount of USD 5,550,000 from 2020 profit. If today's recommendation of the Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises is accepted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the total dividend from 2020 profit will amount to USD 0.30 per share , a total payment of USD 16,650,000out of the 2020 net profit after tax. This is the highest dividend paid by ASBIS to its shareholders in the company's history.

In 2020, the Group generated record-breaking financial results in its history: ASBIS revenues amounted to nearly USD 2.4 billion, while the net profit amounted to USD 36.5 million.

Siarhei Kostevitch, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors ASBISc Enterprises Plc, commented:'One of the basic assumptions of ASBIS is sharing the sucess with shareholders, because in our opinion it is an appreciation of their involvement in the Company. We have been paying dividends continuously for 5 years now. Last year was a record year in terms of financial results generated by ASBIS, which is why we recommended the payment of the final dividend, which will be the highest in our history. If our recommendation is adopted by the AGM, it will amount to USD 0.30 per share together with the interim dividend paid in December last year.'

For additional information, please contact:

Iwona Mojsiuszko
8Sense Public Relations
Tel. +48 502 344 992E-mail iwona.mojsiuszko@8sensepr.pl

About ASBISc Enterprises Plc

ASBISc Enterprises Plc is one of the leading distributors of IT industry products in the emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA): Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa, combining a wide range geographical operations with a wide portfolio of products distributed in the 'one-stop-shop' model.

ASBISc Enterprises Plc is based in Cyprus and specializes in the distribution of computer hardware and software, mobile solutions, IT components and peripherals, and a wide range of IT products and digital equipment. The Company was established in 1990 and currently selling to 56 countries worldwide.

The Group distributes products of many vendors, and manufactures and sells own brands products: Prestigio (tablets, external storage, GPS devices, car-DVRs, multi-boards etc.), Canyon (power banks, networking products and other peripheral devices) and Perenio ('IoT').

ASBIS has subsidiaries in 27 countries, more than 1,800 employees and about 20,000 customers. In 2019, sales exceeded USD 1.9 billion.

The Company's stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol 'ASB' (ASBIS).

For more information, also visit the Company's website at www.asbis.comorinvestor.asbis.com

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 08:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
