ASBISc Enterprises Plc    ASB

ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC

(ASB)
ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS CONTINUES ITS DYNAMIC GROWTH OF REVENUE IN 2021 – YOY REVENUE UP 37% IN FEBRUARY

03/22/2021 | 03:49am EDT
ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading distributor of IT products on emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and producer of brands: Prestigio, Canyon and Perenio, according to the preliminary estimations, in February 2021 had consolidated revenues at the level of approx. USD 240 million, compared to USD 176 million in February 2020, representing an increase of approx. 37%.

Siarhei Kostevitch, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors ASBISc Enterprises Plc, commented:'We continue to increase our revenues and are full of optimism for the entire year 2021. The demand for IT equipment is still very high, which will also be reflected in our results. The company is able to satisfy the increased demand for digital transformation. The IT infrastructure itself is becoming more and more modern and efficient, and the technology is developing at a very fast pace, so in the next few years the investment needs for new technologies are expected to continue to be high. ASBIS wants to play a significant role in this process, which is possible thanks to the wide range of products, strong market position, very good relations with vendors and the credibility that we have developed in our markets.

Siarhei Kostevitch added: 'In February, all our product lines recorded high sales increases. Sales in all our markets also increased. In addition to classic distribution, we support many large infrastructure projects and the building of data centers. . We are currently implementing projects in these sectors across all markets of ours including Russia, Romania, the Adriatic Region and Belarus. Our business in Poland is also developing very well and according to the plans we set from the beginning of the year.'

For additional information, please contact:

Iwona Mojsiuszko
8Sense Public Relations
Tel. +48 502 344 992E-mail iwona.mojsiuszko@8sensepr.pl

About ASBISc Enterprises Plc

ASBISc Enterprises Plc is one of the leading distributors of IT industry products in the emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA): Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa, combining a wide range geographical operations with a wide portfolio of products distributed in the 'one-stop-shop' model.

ASBISc Enterprises Plc is based in Cyprus and specializes in the distribution of computer hardware and software, mobile solutions, IT components and peripherals, and a wide range of IT products and digital equipment. The Company was established in 1990 and currently selling to 56 countries worldwide.

The Group distributes products of many vendors, and manufactures and sells own brands products: Prestigio (tablets, external storage, GPS devices, car-DVRs, multi-boards etc.), Canyon (power banks, networking products and other peripheral devices) and Perenio ('IoT').

ASBIS has subsidiaries in 27 countries, more than 1,800 employees and about 20,000 customers. In 2019, sales exceeded USD 1.9 billion.

The Company's stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol 'ASB' (ASBIS).

For more information, also visit the Company's website at www.asbis.comorinvestor.asbis.com

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 366 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 80,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,32%
Capitalization 187 M 186 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 594
Free-Float 62,6%
Technical analysis trends ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,70 $
Last Close Price 3,38 $
Spread / Highest target 9,34%
Spread / Average Target 9,34%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,34%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Siarhei Kostevitch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marios Christou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yury Ulasovich Chief Operating Officer & Director
Constantinos Tziamalis Executive Director, Director-Risk & IR
Demos N. Demou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC62.13%168
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.19.57%66 958
HP INC.22.33%38 383
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY28.95%20 883
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC20.06%17 848
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.10.27%16 817
