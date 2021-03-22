ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS CONTINUES ITS DYNAMIC GROWTH OF REVENUE IN 2021 – YOY REVENUE UP 37% IN FEBRUARY

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading distributor of IT products on emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and producer of brands: Prestigio, Canyon and Perenio, according to the preliminary estimations, in February 2021 had consolidated revenues at the level of approx. USD 240 million, compared to USD 176 million in February 2020, representing an increase of approx. 37%.

Siarhei Kostevitch, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors ASBISc Enterprises Plc, commented:'We continue to increase our revenues and are full of optimism for the entire year 2021. The demand for IT equipment is still very high, which will also be reflected in our results. The company is able to satisfy the increased demand for digital transformation. The IT infrastructure itself is becoming more and more modern and efficient, and the technology is developing at a very fast pace, so in the next few years the investment needs for new technologies are expected to continue to be high. ASBIS wants to play a significant role in this process, which is possible thanks to the wide range of products, strong market position, very good relations with vendors and the credibility that we have developed in our markets.

Siarhei Kostevitch added: 'In February, all our product lines recorded high sales increases. Sales in all our markets also increased. In addition to classic distribution, we support many large infrastructure projects and the building of data centers. . We are currently implementing projects in these sectors across all markets of ours including Russia, Romania, the Adriatic Region and Belarus. Our business in Poland is also developing very well and according to the plans we set from the beginning of the year.'

