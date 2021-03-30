Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  ASBISc Enterprises Plc    ASB   CY1000031710

ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC

(ASB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASBISc Enterprises : Current report No 7/2021 / Raport bieżący nr 7/2021

03/30/2021 | 04:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: 2021-03-30

Time of disclosure: 09:28 CET

Legal basis: Art. 17 ust.1 MAR - inside information.

Message:

The Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc ('the Company') hereby informs that on March 30th, 2021, based on audited consolidated financial statements of the Company's for Y2020, made a resolution to recommend to the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('the AGM') the payment of a final dividend out of the Y2020 net profit after tax.

The Board of Directors will recommend to the AGM to pay USD 0.20 per share, which gives an amount of USD 11,100,000 out of the Y2020 net profit after tax.

Regardless of the Board of Directors' recommendation, the final decision on the dividend payment and its amount will be at the discretion of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

On the 17th of December 2020, the Company paid out the interim dividend from the Company's profit for 2020 with the total amount of USD 5,550,000 which meant USD 0.10 per share.

If the recommendation of the Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises is accepted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the total dividend from the profit for 2020 may amount to USD 0.30 per share, which will mean a total payment of USD 16,650,000 from net profit after tax for 2020.

Data sporządzenia: 2021-03-30

Godzina publikacji: 09:28 CET

Temat: Rekomendacja Rady Dyrektorów w sprawie dywidendy za 2020 r.

Podstawa prawna: Art. 17 ust. 1 MAR - informacje poufne.

Treść raportu:

Rada Dyrektorów ASBISc Enterprises Plc ('Spółka') niniejszym informuje, że w dniu 30 marca 2021 r. w oparciu o zaudytowane skonsolidowane sprawozdanie finansowe za 2020 rok, podjęła decyzję o zarekomendowaniu zbliżającemu się Zwyczajnemu Walnemu Zgromadzeniu Akcjonariuszy ('ZWZA') wypłatę dywidendy z zysku netto Spółki za 2020 rok.

Rada Dyrektorów będzie rekomendowała ZWZA wypłatę 0,20 USD na akcję, co daje kwotę w wysokości 11.100.000 USD z zysku netto po opodatkowaniu za 2020 rok.

Niezależnie od rekomendacji Rady Dyrektorów, ostateczna decyzja o wypłacie dywidendy oraz jej wysokości należeć będzie do Zwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia Akcjonariuszy.

W dniu 17 grudnia 2020 roku Spółka wypłaciła zaliczkę na poczet dywidendy z zysku Spółki za 2020 rok w wysokości 5.550.000 USD, co stanowiło 0,10 USD na akcję.

W przypadku akceptacji rekomendacji Rady Dyrektorów ASBISc Enterprises przez ZWZA, całościowa dywidenda z zysku za 2020 r. może wynieść 0,30 USD na akcję, co oznaczało będzie całkowitą wypłatę w wysokości 16.650.000 USD z zysku netto po opodatkowaniu za 2020 r.

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 08:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
04:23aASBISC ENTERPRISES  : Asbis bod recommends the payment of a final, record divide..
PU
04:17aASBISC ENTERPRISES  : Current report No 7/2021 / Raport bieżący nr 7/2..
PU
04:17aASBISC ENTERPRISES  : Raport bieżący nr 7/2021 / Current report No 7/2..
PU
03/29ASBISC ENTERPRISES  : Asbis publishes its financial forecast for 2021
PU
03/29ASBISC ENTERPRISES  : Raport bieżący nr 6/2021 / Current report No 6/2..
PU
03/29ASBISC ENTERPRISES  : Current report No 6/2021 / Raport bieżący nr 6/2..
PU
03/22ASBISC ENTERPRISES  : ASBIS CONTINUES ITS DYNAMIC GROWTH OF REVENUE IN 2021 &nda..
PU
02/23ASBISC ENTERPRISES  : Raport bieżący nr 3/2021 / Current report No 3/2..
PU
02/23ASBISC ENTERPRISES  : ASBIS and Compulocks Brands expand cooperation
PU
02/22ASBISC ENTERPRISES  : A GREAT BEGINNING OF THE YEAR FOR ASBIS – YOY REVENU..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 366 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 80,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,10%
Capitalization 242 M 242 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 594
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Duration : Period :
ASBISc Enterprises Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,70 $
Last Close Price 4,39 $
Spread / Highest target -15,8%
Spread / Average Target -15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Siarhei Kostevitch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marios Christou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yury Ulasovich Chief Operating Officer & Director
Constantinos Tziamalis Executive Director, Director-Risk & IR
Demos N. Demou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC83.17%168
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.21.42%66 958
HP INC.28.75%38 383
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY32.15%20 883
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC22.30%17 848
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.13.48%16 817
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ