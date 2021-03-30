ASBISc Enterprises : Current report No 7/2021 / Raport bieżący nr 7/2021

Date: 2021-03-30

Time of disclosure: 09:28 CET

Legal basis: Art. 17 ust.1 MAR - inside information.

Message:

The Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc ('the Company') hereby informs that on March 30th, 2021, based on audited consolidated financial statements of the Company's for Y2020, made a resolution to recommend to the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('the AGM') the payment of a final dividend out of the Y2020 net profit after tax.

The Board of Directors will recommend to the AGM to pay USD 0.20 per share, which gives an amount of USD 11,100,000 out of the Y2020 net profit after tax.

Regardless of the Board of Directors' recommendation, the final decision on the dividend payment and its amount will be at the discretion of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

On the 17th of December 2020, the Company paid out the interim dividend from the Company's profit for 2020 with the total amount of USD 5,550,000 which meant USD 0.10 per share.

If the recommendation of the Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises is accepted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the total dividend from the profit for 2020 may amount to USD 0.30 per share, which will mean a total payment of USD 16,650,000 from net profit after tax for 2020.

