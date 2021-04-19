Log in
ASBISc Enterprises : Current report No 9/2021 / Raport bieżący nr 9/2021

04/19/2021 | 08:39am EDT
Date: 2021-04-19

Title: Amendment of the agenda and draft resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of ASBISc Enterprises Plc on the 5th of May 2021.

Legal basis: Art. 56 item 1 section 2 Act on Public Offering - current and periodical information.

Message: The Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc ('the Company') hereby announces the amendment of the agenda and draft resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of ASBISc Enterprises Plc, to be held on May 5th, 2021 at 10:30 CET at the Company's headquarters at Diamond Court, 43 Kolonakiou Street, Ayios Athanasios, CY-4103 Limassol, Cyprus with the following new agenda:

New agenda:

1. The opening of the General Meeting of Shareholders;

2. Election of the Chairman of the General Meeting of Shareholders;

3. Establishing correctness of calling the General Meeting of Shareholders and its capability to make resolutions;

4. Receiving and considering the report of the directors' and the financial statement of accounts and the balance sheet of the company for the year ended December 31st, 2020 with the auditors' report;

5. Approval and adoption of the directors' and auditors' reports of the Company for the year ended December 31st, 2020;

6. Approval and adoption of the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31st, 2020;

7. Approval and adoption of the auditors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2020;8. A decision on the authorization of the Board of Directors of the Company to appoint the auditors of the company and fix their remuneration for the year 2021 at a later date;

9. Considering and adopting resolutions on the re-election of the Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc who retire from their office by rotation i.e.: Mr Yuri Ulasovich, Mr Tasos. A. Panteli and Mr Demos Demou ;10. Considering and adopting resolution on the re-election of Mrs. Maria Petridou Petridou (retiring as being appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company);

11. A decision on the dividend for the year ended December 31st, 2020, in the amount of USD 0.20 per share and USD 11,100,000 in total;

12. Approval and adoption of the Remuneration Report of ASBISc Enterprises Plc for the year ended December 31st, 2020;

13. The closing of the General Meeting of Shareholders. The remaining matters relating to the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the 5th of May, 2021, remain unchanged, in line with the announcement published on the 6th of April, 2021.

Data sporządzenia: 2021-04-19

Temat: Zmiana porządku obrad oraz projektów uchwał Zwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia Akcjonariuszy ASBISc Enterprises Plc zwołanego na dzień 5 maja 2021 roku.

Podstawa prawna: Art. 56 ust. 1 pkt 2 Ustawy o ofercie - informacje bieżące i okresowe

Treść raportu: Rada Dyrektorów ASBISc Enterprises Plc niniejszym przekazuje, zmieniony porządek obrad oraz projekty uchwał Zwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia ASBISc Enterprises Plc, zwołanego na dzień 05 maja 2021 roku, na godzinę 10:30 CET w siedzibie Spółki mieszczącej się w Diamond Court, 43 Kolonakiou Street, Ayios Athanasios, CY-4103 Limassol, Cypr.

Zmieniony porządek obrad:

1. Otwarcie obrad Walnego Zgromadzenia;

2. Wybór Przewodniczącego Zgromadzenia;

3. Stwierdzenie prawidłowości zwołania Walnego Zgromadzenia i jego zdolności do podejmowania uchwał;

4. Odebranie i rozpatrzenie raportu Rady Dyrektorów i rachunku wyników oraz bilansu Spółki za rok zakończony 31 grudnia 2020 roku wraz z raportem Niezależnego Rewidenta;

5. Przyjęcie i przegłosowanie raportu Rady Dyrektorów i Niezależnego Rewidenta Spółki za rok zakończony 31 grudnia 2020 roku;

6. Przyjęcie i przegłosowanie zbadanego sprawozdania finansowego Spółki za rok zakończony 31 grudnia 2020 roku;

7. Przyjęcie i przegłosowanie wynagrodzenia Niezależnego Rewidenta za rok zakończony 31 grudnia 2020 roku;

8. Decyzja o upoważnieniu Rady Dyrektorów Spółki do wyboru Niezależnego Rewidenta i ustalenia jego wynagrodzenia za rok 2021 w późniejszym terminie;

9. Rozpatrzenie i podjęcie uchwał w sprawie ponownej nominacji Dyrektorów ASBISc Enterprises Plc tj., których kadencja wygasa w drodze rotacji tj. Pana Yuri Ulasovich, Pana Tasos. A. Panteli oraz Pana Demos Demou;

10. Rozpatrzenie i podjęcie uchwały w sprawie ponownej nominacji Pani Marii Petridou (której kadencja wygasa w drodze powołania przez Radę Dyrektorów);

11. Podjęcie decyzji w sprawie dywidendy za rok zakończony 31 grudnia 2020 roku w wysokości 0,20 USD za akcję tj. łącznie 11.100.000 USD;

12. Przyjęcie i przegłosowanie sprawozdania z Polityki Wynagrodzeń ASBISc Enterprises Plc za rok zakończony 31 grudnia 2020 roku;

13. Zamknięcie obrad zgromadzenia. Pozostałe kwestie dotyczące zwołania Zwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia Spółki na dzień 5 maja 2021 roku pozostają bez zmian, zgodnie z treścią ogłoszenia opublikowanego w dniu 6 kwietnia 2021 roku.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 295 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 75,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,25%
Capitalization 260 M 259 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 837
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Duration : Period :
ASBISc Enterprises Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,70 $
Last Close Price 4,71 $
Spread / Highest target -21,5%
Spread / Average Target -21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Siarhei Kostevitch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marios Christou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yury Ulasovich Chief Operating Officer & Director
Constantinos Tziamalis Executive Director, Director-Risk & IR
Demos N. Demou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC120.79%259
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.38.38%77 350
HP INC.38.19%42 359
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY34.60%20 753
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC32.03%19 424
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.20.93%19 091
