ASBISc Enterprises : Equity Research Report 04/14/2021 | 10:33am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields EQUITY RESEARCH REPORT April 5, 2021 ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC (WSE: ASB) Founded in 1990, Cyprus-based ASBISc Enterprises PLC specializes in the distribution of computer hardware and software, mobile solutions, and other IT products and digital equipment. The company's geographic focus is the former Soviet Union, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS * ASB: A Leading Global Technology Product Distributor * ASBISc has grown revenues and earnings in recent years, and is well positioned for continued growth. The company has expanded its gross margin by more than 100 basis points over the past two years, supported by strong sales of private-label products, distribution efficiencies, and the increased use of e-commerce. * In 2020, revenue rose nearly 24% and EPS more than doubled from the prior year. Fourth-quarter results were especially impressive, with 30% revenue growth. For the full year of 2021, ASBISc has guided towards revenue growth of 14%-22% over 2020. * As of December 31, 2020, ASBISc had $159 million in cash on its balance sheet, up from $104 million at the end of 2019. Net cash inflows from operating activities for the year were $49.3 million, up from $29.5 million in 2019 and $18.7 million in 2018. * In our view, ASBISc's current valuation is compelling based on multiple metrics and does not fairly reflect the company's strong underlying fundamentals. Its recent market capitalization of $240 million -- 950 million Polish zloty (PLN) -- implies a multiple of approximately 0.1-times 2020 revenue, well below the average multiple of 0.4 for our group of global electronics-distribution peers. Despite a more than doubling in the stock price year-to-date, the trailing P/E ratio of 6.6-times is also well below the peer average of 16-times. * We believe that ASBISc warrants a valuation closer to the industry average. Applying a slightly below-peer-average multiple of 15 to 2020 EPS of 2.51, we arrive at a fair value estimate for ASB of approximately 39 PLN per share ($10), well above current prices near 17.20 PLN ($4.36). (continued on next page) PRICE CHART KEY STATISTICS Key Stock Statistics Recent price (4/1/21) 17.22 52 week high/low (PLN) 18.20- 2.80 Shares oustanding (M) 55.2 Market cap (M, PLN) 950.0 Dividend ($) 0.2 Yield 4.3% Sector Overview Sector Information Technology Sector % of S&P 500 27.4% Financials ($M) Cash & Mkt Securities 158.9 Debt 218.1 Working Capital ($M) 106.3 Current Ratio 1.2 Total Debt/Equity (%) 161.0 Payout ratio 0.3 Revenue (M) TTM 2366.0 Net Income (M) TTM 36.5 Net Margin 1.5% Risk Beta 0.79 Inst. ownership 18% Valuation P/E forward EPS 4.8 Price/Sales (TTM) 1.0 Price/Book (TTM) 1.8 Top Holders Allianz Asset Management AG Nationale-Nederlanden Powszechne Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne PZU Management CEO Mr. Siarhei Kostevitch CFO Mr. Marios Christou COO Mr. Yuri Ulasovich Company website www.asbis.com COMPANY SPONSORED REPORT. SEE LAST PAGE FOR DISCLOSURES. A R G U S R E S E A R C H C O M P A N Y • 6 1 B R O A D W A Y • N E W Y O R K, N.Y. 1 0 0 0 6 EQUITY RESEARCH REPORT INVESTMENT THESIS Founded in 1990, Cyprus-based ASBISc Enterprises PLC specializes in the distribution of computer hardware and software, mobile solutions, and other IT products and digital equipment. ASBISc currently sells products in 56 countries. It purchases most of these products from leading technology manufacturers, including Apple, Intel, AMD, Samsung, Microsoft, Acer, Lenovo, and many others. ASBISc also generates revenue from the sale of private-label products, including Prestigio (tablets, external storage, GPS devices, car-DVRs, multiboards, etc.), Canyon (power banks, networking products, and other peripheral devices), and Perenio (IoT products, and building control and security systems). ASBISc has subsidiaries in 27 countries and approximately 20,000 customers worldwide. Russia and other former Soviet Union countries accounted for 54.5% of revenue in 2020, and have accounted for more than half of revenue in recent years. Central and Eastern Europe (24.3%), Middle East and Africa (11.8%), Western Europe (7.2%), and Other (2.2%) accounted for the balance of 2020 sales. In 2020, sales growth exceeded the company average in four of these geographic markets: Western Europe (34.2%), Other (32.9%), Middle East and Africa (28.3%), Russia/former Soviet Union (25.9%). Only Central and Eastern Europe saw more modest growth of 13.5%. In our view, ASBISc has established a strong presence in multiple fast-growing markets and is well positioned to source high-demand products thanks to its robust distribution network. Although the pandemic caused widespread industry disruption in 2020, leading many businesses to close, ASBISc was able to meet customer needs for digital and remote connectivity technologies. We believe this is reflected in the company's positive revenue growth in all four quarters of 2020, including the difficult second quarter, when revenue rose 2%. In our view, the subsequent 34% growth in 3Q and 30% growth in 4Q highlight the resiliency and underlying strength of ASBISc's business. We believe that ASBISc benefits from the strong relationships it has developed with key IT vendors over the past 30 years, and from its presence in many emerging global markets. We expect demand for computer products in these markets to continue to grow rapidly, and see opportunities for the company to expand further in Africa and Asia. ASBISc has a centralized distribution platform that allows for greater efficiency and lower transport costs, thus boosting margins. The company's two distribution centers in the Czech Republic and the United Arab Emirates receives products from vendors, and then distribute these products to individual countries. The company is also expanding warehouse space in Poland. Margins have also benefited from the increase in online transactions, and from an automated system that coordinates supply-chain management activities. In 2020, ASBISc reported a gross margin of 5.8%, up from 5.4% in 2019 and the highest full-year GM since 2016. The gross margin has also moved closer to an average of 8.5% for our global technology distributor peer group. Management sees the potential for additional margin growth through the sale of private-label products, which have higher margins than those of international suppliers. The company's private-label business includes tablets and other products sold under the Prestigio and Canyon names, and Perenio smart-home and smart-security sensors. ASBISc is also pursuing new growth opportunities. In February 2021, it announced the launch of a new subsidiary, Breezy, that will focus on the resale of Apple products. Breezy will purchase used Apple products in exchange for discounts on new purchases, and then resell the older products, which retain substantial value in secondary markets.ASBISc expects Breezy, which will be funded with an initial $1 million investment, to reach profitability in the second half of 2021. Breezy will initially operate in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Belarus, and later expand to Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Central European countries including Poland. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS ASBISc shares trade on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) under the ticker ABS. In 2020, the stock rose 147%, compared to an 8% decline for the WIG 20 Index, which consists of the 20 largest companies on the WSE. Year-to- date, the stock has increased 113%, versus a 2% decline for the WIG 20. In February 2021, ASBISc reported 2020 EPS of $0.66, up from $0.28 in 2019, and a net profit of 36.5 million, up 140%. Revenue rose 23.7% to $2.37 billion. The company generated the largest portion of this revenue (29%) from smartphones, with sales up 17% from the prior year. It also generated 16.5% of revenue from CPUs, up 38% from 2019; 12.9% from accessories and multimedia, up 48%; 7.9% from laptops, up 33%; and 6.4% from hard disk drives, up 23%. In March 2021. ASBISc issued guidance for the full-year 2021, highlighted by revenues of $2.7 billion-$2.9 billion, which would represent 14%-22% growth, and net profit of $47 million-$51 million, which would represent growth of 29%-40%. EARNINGS & GROWTH ANALYSIS We forecast revenue of $2.89 billion in 2021 and $3.32 billion in 2022, representing growth of 22% and 15%, respectively, and note that sales rose a strong 32% in January 2021. Looking ahead, we expect the company to continue to diversify its revenue beyond the former Soviet Union countries, which have accounted for more than 50% of revenue in recent years. We also expect it to generate additional sales from the new Breezy business. The company is emphasizing margin expansion over revenue growth, and appears on track to further boost gross margins. It raised its gross margin by 40 basis points to 5.8% in 2020, and by nearly 90 basis points, to 6.33%, in the fourth quarter. We currently project gross margins of 6.2% in 2021 and 6.3% in 2022. We also project SG&A expenses of $102 million in 2021 and $116 million in 2022. These estimates imply SG&A spending of approximately 3.5% of revenue in both years, consistent with recent periods. We forecast EPS of $0.90 in 2021 and $1.15 in 2022. We note that ASBISc's business is seasonal, with higher revenue and earnings in the second half of the year due to back-to-school and holiday shopping. FINANCIAL STRENGTH & DIVIDEND Our financial strength rating for ASBISc is Medium. The company had $159 million in cash as of December 31, 2020, up from $104 million a year earlier. Net cash inflows from operating activities in 2020 were $49.3 million, up from $29.5 million in 2019. (continued on next page) PEER COMPARISON Recent 52-Week 52-Week Mkt. Cap 1-yr Price 1-yr Rev 1 YR EPS Company Ticker Price ($) High ($) Low ($) ($MIL) Change (%) Growth (%) Growth (%) P/E Ratio Beta Yield (%) ASBIS ENTERPRISES PLC* ASB 17.22 18.20 2.80 950 515 24 136 6.6 0.79 4.3 ARROW ELECTRONICS INC ARW 111.16 112.52 49.55 8293 117 -1 NM 14.5 1.58 NA AVNET INC AVT 41.91 42.49 24.3 4168 64 -4 NM 30.5 1.53 2.1 INSIGHT ENTERPRISES INC NSIT 96.3 100.09 38.34 3380 135 8 10 19.3 1.83 NA * Stock Statistics in PLN A R G U S R E S E A R C H C O M P A N Y • 6 1 B R O A D W A Y • N E W Y O R K, N.Y. 1 0 0 0 6 As of December 31, 2020, ASBISc had a current ratio of 1.2. This ratio has been stable since 2015 and is below the average of 1.7 for Technology Distributor peers. The total debt/capital ratio at the end of the year was 62%, above the peer average of 28%. However, we view the company's liquidity position as strong and underappreciated, as most of its balance sheet liabilities relate to short-term borrowing to help finance the expansion of inventory and product distribution. We believe that the company's cash conversion metrics underscore the efficiency of its selling infrastructure and strong relationships with suppliers. The average cash conversion cycle was approximately 30 days as of December 31, 2020, well below the average of 42 days for peers. Average days sales outstanding (DSO) was 37 days, less than half the peer average of 78. Days sales of inventory (DSI) was 44.6 days, roughly in line with the peer average of 41.7, which we view as important given that tech products can quickly become obsolete as new products reach the market. Lastly, average days payable outstanding (DPO) was roughly 54 days, compared to 63 days for the peer group. The weighted-average cost of debt (cash lines and factoring lines) was 8.0% in 2020, up from 7.6% in 2019, which management attributed in part to sanctions imposed on Russia and tensions in Ukraine. However, we note that ASBISc has negotiated improved terms with lenders, and expect continued favorable lending terms as its financial position strengthens. Net cash inflows from operating activities in 2020 were $49.3 million, up from $29.5 million in 2019. Net cash outflows from investing activities were $4.8 million, up from $3.4 million. Net cash outflows from financing activities were $1.8 million, compared to outflows of $5.6 million in 2019. In addition to investing in growth initiatives, ASBISc has focused on shareholder returns, which we view as a strong positive. It currently distributes up to 50% of net profits as dividends. It paid a record interim dividend of $0.10 per share in December 2020 and announced in March 2021 that its board recommended a final dividend of $0.10, , for a total dividend of $0.20 for 2020, which would imply a current dividend yield of 4.3%. In 2019, ASBISc also began a share repurchase program and bought back more than 300,000 shares. With liquidity supported by growing revenue, cash flow, and earnings, and access to borrowed capital, we believe that ASBISc is well capitalized for the foreseeable future. MANAGEMENT & RISKS Siarhei Kostevitch is the founder, president and CEO of ASBISc. Mr. Kostevitch received a Master's degree in radio engineering design at the Radio Engineering University of Minsk in 1987. Between 1987 and 1992, he worked at the Research Centre at the Radio Engineering University. EQUITY RESEARCH REPORT Mr. Kostevitch, through KS Holdings, Ltd., holds approximately 37% of the company's shares and voting power. ASBISc's board has six members. Although the board has only two independent directors, we note that these directors chair the company's audit and remuneration committees. Risks for ASBISc include increased competition from both established companies and new entrants; economic and political developments that could impact business conditions in its major markets; periodic shortages of specific IT components, particularly semiconductors and microchips; and changes in foreign exchange rates. ASBISc's reporting currency is the U.S. dollar, which accounted for 45% of revenues in 2020, about 80% of trade payable balances, and approximately half of operating expenses. As such, a stronger U.S. dollar would lower revenue and gross profit, while a weaker U.S. dollar would have a positive impact on revenue and gross profit. COMPANY DESCRIPTION Founded in 1990, Cyprus-based ASBISc Enterprises PLC specializes in the distribution of computer hardware and software, mobile solutions, and other IT products and digital equipment. The company's geographic focus is the former Soviet Union, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). VALUATION In our view, ASBISc's current valuation is compelling based on multiple metrics and does not fairly reflect the company's strong underlying fun- damentals. Its recent market capitalization of $240 million (950 million PLN) implies a multiple of approximately 0.1-times 2020 revenue, well below the average multiple of 0.4 for our group of global electronics-distribution peers. The stock also trades at a trailing 2020 enterprise value/ EBITDA multiple of approximately 5.0, below the peer average of 9.4, and at a trailing P/E of 6.6-times, well below the peer average of 16-times. We view the company's overall liquidity position as strong, as nearly all of its debt relates to short-term borrowing to help finance inventory purchases and product distribution. As such, its leverage profile is mitigated by the company's supply-chain efficiency and strong revenue and cash flow. Based on these factors, we believe that ASBISc warrants a valuation closer to the industry average. Applying a slightly below-peer-average multiple of 15 to 2020 EPS of PLN 2.51, we arrive at a fair value estimate for ASB of approximately 39 PLN per share ($10), well above the current price of 17.22 PLN ($4.36). Steve Silver, Argus Analyst A R G U S R E S E A R C H C O M P A N Y • 6 1 B R O A D W A Y • N E W Y O R K, N.Y. 1 0 0 0 6 EQUITY RESEARCH REPORT INCOME STATEMENT Growth Analysis ($MIL) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q1 2021E Q2 2021E Q3 2021E Q4 2021E 2021E 2022E Revenue 1181.6 1137.7 1484.9 2069.6 1914.9 2366.4 693.0 520.0 722.0 953.0 2888.0 3320.0 Gross Profit 46.6 65.4 76.7 98.1 104.1 138.3 180.5 209.1 SG&A 49.7 45.2 52.3 68.7 71.1 81.6 102.5 116.2 R&D NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA Operating Income -3.1 20.2 24.4 29.4 33.1 56.7 77.9 92.9 Interest Expense -11.8 -11.2 -12.8 -13.6 -12.7 -11.6 -13.0 -13.5 Pretax Income -17.0 6.3 10.2 15.5 19.4 44.7 65.3 79.8 Tax Rate (%) NM 23 23 21 19 18 20.0 20.0 Net Income -17.2 4.6 6.9 12.0 15.2 36.5 49.7 63.9 Diluted Shares 55.5 55.5 55.5 55.5 55.4 55.2 55.5 55.5 EPS -0.31 0.08 0.13 0.22 0.28 0.66 0.17 0.10 0.26 0.37 0.90 1.15 Dividend NA 0.03 0.06 0.10 0.14 0.20 Growth Rates (%) Revenue NA NA 31 39 -7 24 22 15 Operating Income NA NA NA 20 13 71 37 19 Net Income NA NA NA 74 27 140 36 29 EPS NA NA NA 69 27 136 36 28 Valuation Analysis Price (PLN): High NA NA 3.39 3.64 3.56 8.08 NA NA Price (PLN):Low NA NA 2.24 2.34 2.05 1.77 NA NA PE: High NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA PE: Low NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA PS: High NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA PS: Low NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA Yield: High NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA Yield: Low NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA Financial & Risk Analysis ($MIL) Cash 22.4 33.4 93.4 101.4 103.7 158.9 NA NA Working Capital 54.5 59.1 66.7 70.7 79.4 105.3 NA NA Current Ratio 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 NA NA LTDebt/Equity (%) 2 1 NM NM NM NM NA NA Total Debt/Equity (%) 109 116 145 148 129 161 NA NA Ratio Analysis Gross Profit Margin NA 6% 5% 5% 5% 6% 6% 6% Operating Margin NA 2% 2% 1% 2% 2% 3% 3% Net Margin NA NA 0% 1% 1% 2% 2% 2% Return on Assets (%) NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA Return on Equity (%) NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA Op Inc/Int Exp NA -2 -2 -2 -3 -5 -6 -7 Div Payout NA 0.38 0.46 0.45 0.50 0.30 NA NA A R G U S R E S E A R C H C O M P A N Y • 6 1 B R O A D W A Y • N E W Y O R K, N.Y. 1 0 0 0 6 EQUITY RESEARCH REPORT DISCLAIMER Argus Research Co. has received a flat fee from the company discussed in this report as part of a "Sponsored Research" agreement between Argus and the company. No part of Argus Research's compensation is directly or indirectly related to the content of this assessment or to other opinions expressed in this report. Argus Research provides a suite of Sponsored Research services including but not limited to initial reports with ongoing coverage and updates; proprietary Argus Research earnings estimates; distribution to Argus Research's clients; a license to enable the company to proactively use and distribute the report ; a press release announcing our initial coverage and updates; and access to the Vickers Research database. The price for this suite of services generally ranges from $22,000 to $35,000 depending on the level of services selected. Argus Research receives no part of its compensation in the form of stock or other securities issued by the company discussed in this report, and has no long equity position or short sale position in the company's stock. Argus Research is not involved in underwriting securities for the subject company, and will receive no proceeds or other financial benefit from any securities offering by the company. Argus Research; its officers, directors, and affiliates; and the author of this report have no financial interest in, or affiliation with, the subject firm. The report is disseminated primarily in electronic form and is made available at approximately the same time to all eligible recipients. Argus Research Co. (ARC) is an independent investment research provider whose parent company, Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. (AIC), is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Argus Investors' Counsel is a subsidiary of The Argus Research Group, Inc. Neither The Argus Research Group nor any affiliate is a member of the FINRA or the SIPC. Argus Research is not a registered broker dealer and does not have investment banking operations. The Argus trademark, service mark and logo are the intellectual property of The Argus Research Group, Inc. The information contained in this research report is produced and copyrighted by Argus Research Co., and any unauthorized use, duplication, redistribution or disclosure is prohibited by law and can result in prosecution. The content of this report may be derived from Argus research reports, notes, or analyses. The opinions and information contained herein have been obtained or derived from sources believed to be reliable, but Argus makes no representation as to their timeliness, accuracy or completeness or for their fitness for any particular purpose. This report is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The information and material presented in this report are for general information only and do not specifically address individual investment objectives, financial situations or the particular needs of any specific person who may receive this report. Investing in any security or investment strategies discussed may not be suitable for you and it is recommended that you consult an independent investment advisor. Nothing in this report constitutes individual investment, legal or tax advice. Argus may issue or may have issued other reports that are inconsistent with or may reach different conclusions than those represented in this report, and all opinions are reflective of judgments made on the original date of publication. Argus is under no obligation to ensure that other reports are brought to the attention of any recipient of this report. Argus shall accept no liability for any loss arising from the use of this report, nor shall Argus treat all recipients of this report as customers simply by virtue of their receipt of this material. Investments involve risk and an investor may incur either profits or losses. Past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Argus has provided independent research since 1934. Argus Investors' Counsel (AIC), a portfolio management business based in Stamford, Connecticut, is a customer of Argus Research Co. (ARC), based in New York. Argus Investors' Counsel pays Argus Research Co. for research used in the management of the AIC core equity strategy and model portfolio and UIT products, and has the same access to Argus Research Co. reports as other customers. However, clients and prospective clients should note that Argus Investors' Counsel and Argus Research Co., as units of The Argus Research Group, have certain employees in common, including those with both research and portfolio management responsibilities, and that Argus Research Co. employees participate in the management and marketing of the AIC core equity strategy and UIT and model portfolio products. A R G U S R E S E A R C H C O M P A N Y • 6 1 B R O A D W A Y • N E W Y O R K, N.Y. 1 0 0 0 6 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 14:32:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC 10:33a ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Equity Research Report PU 04/06 ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Raport bieżący nr 8/2021 / Current report No 8/2.. PU 04/06 ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Current report No 8/2021 / Raport bieżący nr 8/2.. PU 04/05 ASBISC ENTERPRISES : CIO Magazine published interview with ASBIS Bulgaria Gener.. PU 03/30 ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Asbis bod recommends the payment of a final, record divide.. PU 03/30 ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Current report No 7/2021 / Raport bieżący nr 7/2.. PU 03/30 ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Raport bieżący nr 7/2021 / Current report No 7/2.. PU 03/29 ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Asbis publishes its financial forecast for 2021 PU 03/29 ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Raport bieżący nr 6/2021 / Current report No 6/2.. PU 03/29 ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Current report No 6/2021 / Raport bieżący nr 6/2.. PU