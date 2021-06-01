ASBISc Enterprises : PRESTIGIO AND CLEVETURA FINALIZE WORK ON THE WORLD'S FIRST LAPTOP WITH TOUCHPAD ON KEYBOARD

Intensive work on this laptop has been going on for a year. Especially for this model, Clevetura has developed a unique second-generation TouchOnKeys™ keyboard module with improved touch function. More than 10 patents have been filed to protect this technology. For sale this product will be available in September 2021.

The new powerful 14-inch Intel-based laptop is a premium device for those who strive to keep up with trends and demand the latest technologies. You can use it for work, studies or entertainment. But most importantly, you're in for a completely unique experience. The heart of the notebook is the TouchOnKeys™ technology, which complements the keyboard with the functionality of a touchpad. In this way, the touchpad no longer takes up a separate space, since it is the almost entire surface of the keyboard.

Ivan Malmyha, Head at Prestigio Consumer, commented: 'This project follows up on our earlier collaborations with Clevetura. Previous products based on TouchOnKeys™ technology, such as the Click&Touch and Click&Touch 2 multimedia keyboards, won Red Dot Awards for best design in 2020 and 2021. These products are already being successfully marketed in Europe and Japan. We're happy with our intensive collaboration and are looking forward to continuing it in the future.'

Working on a new laptop becomes more convenient because thanks to the technology of intelligent gesture recognition, the built-in touchpad of the keyboard automatically switches between text input and touch modes. At the same time, the keys have a scissor mechanism with a comfortable 1.2 mm stroke, i.e. pressing is like on a regular keyboard.

Using the touchpad on the keyboard, you can move the cursor and objects on the screen, scroll pages, resize them, and control the volume and brightness of the screen. Adjustable key backlight helps to adapt to any lighting conditions.

Mike Krupenkov, CEO of Clevetura, commented:'Using a TouchOnKeys™ laptop is more effective than using a traditional laptop because you don't have to constantly move your hands to a separate touchpad. Less distracting manipulations means more efficiency. There is no need to adapt and change habits - the gestures in TouchOnKeys™ are the same as on the touchpad. I'm sure the user will greatly appreciate the world's first laptop without a separate touchpad that is no longer needed.'

About Prestigio

Prestigio is an international brand that has been offering a wide range of consumer electronics for home, education, and business for 20 years. The company sells products in 30 countries around the world, with over 25 million devices sold during its history.

The brand's products include smart devices and accessories, innovative solutions for business and education. Prestigio introduced the world's first interactive keyboard with touchpad on keys, as well as smart speakers, portable acoustic systems, hidden wireless chargers, graphene-based power banks, and this is just the beginning. The company's slogan for launching new products is 'The art of hi-tech', as special attention is paid to innovation, high-quality premium materials, and modern technology.

The Prestigio brand is owned by ASBISc Enterprises Plc., one of the leading IT product distributors in the EMEA markets. It has production, design, and technical facilities in Europe, China, and Belarus. Prestigio has offices in 15 countries in various regions, including the CIS, Ukraine, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

About Clevetura

Clevetura LLC is a design house with headquarter in Minsk, Belarus and office in Shenzhen, China. Clevetura was founded at 2017. The company develops technology called TouchOnKeysTM.. TouchOnKeysTM adds touch layer to a traditional keyboard. It enables a user to control cursor, click, scroll, zoom and make other gestures directly on the keyboard surface like on touchpad. Keys are well pressable with good feeling because of reliable scissors mechanics. Finally, users don't need to press any keys to switch between typing and touch modes, it works automatically and seamlessly. Thus, TouchOnKeysTM turns a keyboard into the all-in-one input device. TouchOnKeysTM is perfect solution for laptop or desktop PC, tablets, Mac, iPad, smart TV. TouchOnKeysTM removes need in traditional touchpad.