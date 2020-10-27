|
Asbury Automotive : Announces All Time Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
10/27/2020 | 07:01am EDT
DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., reported net income for the third quarter 2020 of $96.2 million ($4.96 per diluted share) and adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) of $79.2 million ($4.08 per diluted share). This compares to net income of $45.0 million ($2.33 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter.
Net income for the third quarter 2020 was adjusted for a $24.7 million ($0.96 per diluted share) gain on a dealership divestiture, $1.3 million ($0.05 per diluted share) of acquisition related costs and a $0.7 million ($0.03 per diluted share) real estate related charge. There were no adjustments in the prior year quarter.
Total revenue for the third quarter was $1.8 billion, flat from the prior year period; total revenue on a same-store basis was down 5% from the prior year period.
"In addition to closing on the largest acquisition in the company's history and increasing our size by 25%, we delivered another very strong quarter reflecting the resilience and the flexibility of our business model. We delivered a record adjusted operating margin of 6.6% and a record low adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit of 61.1% in a 15.4 million SAAR environment," said David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our continued focus on gross profit combined with disciplined expense management enabled us to deliver the best quarterly results in our company's history with adjusted earnings of $4.08 per share, up 75%," Hult concluded.
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights
- New gross profit per vehicle up 73% to $2,468
- Used retail gross profit per vehicle up 43% to $2,116
- Finance and Insurance gross profit per vehicle up 11% to $1,795
- Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit decreased 780 basis points to 61.1%
- Adjusted Income from operations as percentage of revenue increased 210 basis points to 6.6%
- Adjusted EPS increased 75%
- Closed on the acquisition of Park Place Dealerships, adding $1.7 billion of annualized revenue
- Divested a Lexus dealership with approximately $90 million in annual revenues, as we reached our regional ownership cap due to acquiring two Park Place Lexus stores
- Ended the quarter with total liquidity of $385 million and a pro forma net leverage ratio of 2.4x
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $165.3 million, or $8.56 per diluted share, compared to net income of $140.8 million, or $7.30 per diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 was $162.7 million, or $8.43 per diluted share, compared to $133.6 million, or $6.92 per diluted share in the prior year, a 22% increase in adjusted earnings per share.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 90 dealerships, consisting of 113 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact, and may include statements relating to goals, plans, market conditions and projections regarding Asbury's financial position, liquidity, results of operations, market position and dealership portfolio, and other initiatives and future business strategy. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, market factors, Asbury's relationships with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact supply from vehicle manufacturers and/or present retail sales challenges, risks associated with Asbury's indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with its financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay such indebtedness, on favorable terms), Asbury's relationships with, and the financial stability of, its lenders and lessors, risks related to competition in the automotive retail and service industries, general economic conditions both nationally and locally, governmental regulations, legislation, adverse results in litigation and other proceedings, and Asbury's ability to execute its technology initiatives and other operational strategies, Asbury's ability to leverage gains from its dealership portfolio, including its ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition of the Park Place dealership group. Asbury's ability to capitalize on opportunities to repurchase its debt and equity securities or purchase properties that it currently leases, and Asbury's ability to stay within its targeted range for capital expenditures. There can be no guarantees that Asbury's plans for future operations will be successfully implemented or that they will prove to be commercially successful.
These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements are and will be discussed in Asbury's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2020
2019
REVENUE:
New vehicle
$
957.9
$
986.9
$
(29.0)
(3)
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
507.4
505.0
2.4
—
%
Wholesale
62.1
41.9
20.2
48
%
Total used vehicle
569.5
546.9
22.6
4
%
Parts and service
237.2
227.6
9.6
4
%
Finance and insurance, net
80.8
80.6
0.2
—
%
TOTAL REVENUE
1,845.4
1,842.0
3.4
—
%
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle
60.6
38.6
22.0
57
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
43.3
33.9
9.4
28
%
Wholesale
5.9
(1.5)
7.4
NM
Total used vehicle
49.2
32.4
16.8
52
%
Parts and service
145.3
141.5
3.8
3
%
Finance and insurance, net
80.8
80.6
0.2
—
%
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT
335.9
293.1
42.8
15
%
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling, general and administrative
206.5
202.0
4.5
2
%
Depreciation and amortization
9.8
9.1
0.7
8
%
Other operating expense (income), net
0.5
(0.2)
0.7
NM
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
119.1
82.2
36.9
45
%
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME):
Floor plan interest expense
3.0
9.0
(6.0)
(67)
%
Other interest expense, net
12.9
13.7
(0.8)
(6)
%
Gain on divestiture
(24.7)
—
(24.7)
—
%
Total other (income) expenses, net
(8.8)
22.7
(31.5)
(139)
%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
127.9
59.5
68.4
115
%
Income tax expense
31.7
14.5
17.2
119
%
NET INCOME
$
96.2
$
45.0
$
51.2
114
%
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic—
Net income
$
5.01
$
2.36
$
2.65
112
%
Diluted—
Net income
$
4.96
$
2.33
$
2.63
113
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
19.2
19.1
0.1
1
%
Restricted stock
0.1
0.1
—
—
%
Performance share units
0.1
0.1
—
—
%
Diluted
19.4
19.3
0.1
1
%
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2020
2019
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
6,157
6,025
132
2
%
Import
13,818
15,998
(2,180)
(14)
%
Domestic
4,580
5,055
(475)
(9)
%
Total new vehicle
24,555
27,078
(2,523)
(9)
%
Used vehicle retail
20,464
22,988
(2,524)
(11)
%
Used to new ratio
83.3
%
84.9
%
(160) bps
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
39,010
$
36,447
$
2,563
7
%
Used vehicle retail
24,795
21,968
2,827
13
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
4,613
$
3,270
$
1,343
41
%
Import
1,397
638
759
119
%
Domestic
2,817
1,721
1,096
64
%
Total new vehicle
2,468
1,426
1,042
73
%
Used vehicle retail
2,116
1,475
641
43
%
Finance and insurance, net
1,795
1,610
185
11
%
Front end yield (1)
4,103
3,058
1,045
34
%
Gross margin
New vehicle:
Luxury
8.2
%
6.1
%
210 bps
Import
4.7
%
2.2
%
250 bps
Domestic
6.5
%
4.2
%
230 bps
Total new vehicle
6.3
%
3.9
%
240 bps
Used vehicle retail
8.5
%
6.7
%
180 bps
Parts and service
61.3
%
62.2
%
(90) bps
Total gross profit margin
18.2
%
15.9
%
230 bps
SG&A metrics
Rent expense
$
8.1
$
6.7
$
1.4
21
%
SG&A as a percentage of gross profit
61.5
%
68.9
%
(740) bps
SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit
59.1
%
66.6
%
(750) bps
Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit
61.1
%
68.9
%
(780) bps
Operating metrics
Income from operations as a percentage of revenue
6.5
%
4.5
%
200 bps
Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
35.5
%
28.0
%
750 bps
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue
6.6
%
4.5
%
210 bps
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
36.1
%
28.0
%
810 bps
Revenue mix
New vehicle
51.9
%
53.6
%
Used vehicle retail
27.4
%
27.3
%
Used vehicle wholesale
3.4
%
2.3
%
Parts and service
12.9
%
12.4
%
Finance and insurance
4.4
%
4.4
%
Total revenue
100.0
%
100.0
%
Gross profit mix
New vehicle
18.0
%
13.2
%
Used vehicle retail
12.8
%
11.5
%
Used vehicle wholesale
1.8
%
(0.5)
%
Parts and service
43.3
%
48.3
%
Finance and insurance
24.1
%
27.5
%
Total gross profit
100.0
%
100.0
%
(1)
Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2020
2019
Revenue
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
267.0
$
312.2
$
(45.2)
(14)
%
Import
394.6
422.9
(28.3)
(7)
%
Domestic
179.2
187.0
(7.8)
(4)
%
Total new vehicle
840.8
922.1
(81.3)
(9)
%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
451.6
464.2
(12.6)
(3)
%
Wholesale
50.7
39.0
11.7
30
%
Total used vehicle
502.3
503.2
(0.9)
—
%
Parts and service
209.0
214.8
(5.8)
(3)
%
Finance and insurance
75.1
75.2
(0.1)
—
%
Total revenue
$
1,627.2
$
1,715.3
$
(88.1)
(5)
%
Gross profit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
20.6
$
18.9
$
1.7
9
%
Import
18.2
9.9
8.3
84
%
Domestic
11.6
7.6
4.0
53
%
Total new vehicle
50.4
36.4
14.0
38
%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
38.3
31.7
6.6
21
%
Wholesale
4.9
(1.3)
6.2
NM
Total used vehicle
43.2
30.4
12.8
42
%
Parts and service:
Customer pay
74.0
75.8
(1.8)
(2)
%
Warranty
21.1
21.1
—
—
%
Wholesale parts
5.2
5.4
(0.2)
(4)
%
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
100.3
102.3
(2.0)
(2)
%
Reconditioning and preparation
26.8
31.1
(4.3)
(14)
%
Total parts and service
127.1
133.4
(6.3)
(5)
%
Finance and insurance
75.1
75.2
(0.1)
—
%
Total gross profit
$
295.8
$
275.4
$
20.4
7
%
SG&A expense
$
185.3
$
190.8
$
(5.5)
(3)
%
SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit
62.6
%
69.3
%
(670) bps
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2020
2019
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
4,834
5,790
(956)
(17)
%
Import
13,202
14,922
(1,720)
(12)
%
Domestic
4,181
4,592
(411)
(9)
%
Total new vehicle
22,217
25,304
(3,087)
(12)
%
Used vehicle retail
18,815
21,070
(2,255)
(11)
%
Used to new ratio
84.7
%
83.3
%
140 bps
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
37,845
$
36,441
$
1,404
4
%
Used vehicle retail
24,002
22,031
1,971
9
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
4,261
$
3,264
$
997
31
%
Import
1,379
663
716
108
%
Domestic
2,774
1,655
1,119
68
%
Total new vehicle
2,269
1,439
830
58
%
Used vehicle retail
2,036
1,505
531
35
%
Finance and insurance, net
1,830
1,622
208
13
%
Front end yield (1)
3,992
3,090
902
29
%
Gross margin
New vehicle:
Luxury
7.7
%
6.1
%
160 bps
Import
4.6
%
2.3
%
230 bps
Domestic
6.5
%
4.1
%
240 bps
Total new vehicle
6.0
%
3.9
%
210 bps
Used vehicle retail
8.5
%
6.8
%
170 bps
Parts and service:
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
48.0
%
47.6
%
40 bps
Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation
60.8
%
62.1
%
(130) bps
Total gross profit margin
18.2
%
16.1
%
210 bps
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
(1)
Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2020
2019
REVENUE:
New vehicle
$
2,541.8
$
2,823.9
$
(282.1)
(10)
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
1,366.0
1,449.8
(83.8)
(6)
%
Wholesale
144.2
140.6
3.6
3
%
Total used vehicle
1,510.2
1,590.4
(80.2)
(5)
%
Parts and service
628.0
669.7
(41.7)
(6)
%
Finance and insurance, net
217.8
232.3
(14.5)
(6)
%
TOTAL REVENUE
4,897.8
5,316.3
(418.5)
(8)
%
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle
135.6
114.8
20.8
18
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
106.1
102.2
3.9
4
%
Wholesale
10.9
0.6
10.3
NM
Total used vehicle
117.0
102.8
14.2
14
%
Parts and service
380.7
417.4
(36.7)
(9)
%
Finance and insurance, net
217.8
232.3
(14.5)
(6)
%
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT
851.1
867.3
(16.2)
(2)
%
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling, general and administrative
553.4
593.7
(40.3)
(7)
%
Depreciation and amortization
29.0
26.7
2.3
9
%
Franchise rights impairment
23.0
—
23.0
—
%
Other operating expense, net
9.4
1.0
8.4
NM
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
236.3
245.9
(9.6)
(4)
%
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME):
Floor plan interest expense
14.1
29.7
(15.6)
(53)
%
Other interest expense, net
41.7
41.2
0.5
1
%
Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt, net
20.6
—
20.6
—
%
Gain on dealership divestitures, net
(58.4)
(11.7)
(46.7)
NM
Total other expenses, net
18.0
59.2
(41.2)
(70)
%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
218.3
186.7
31.6
17
%
Income tax expense
53.0
45.9
7.1
15
%
NET INCOME
$
165.3
$
140.8
$
24.5
17
%
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic—
Net income
$
8.61
$
7.37
$
1.24
17
%
Diluted—
Net income
$
8.56
$
7.30
$
1.26
17
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
19.2
19.1
0.1
1
%
Restricted stock
—
0.1
(0.1)
(100)
%
Performance share units
0.1
0.1
—
—
%
Diluted
19.3
19.3
—
—
%
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data)
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2020
2019
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
15,508
16,933
(1,425)
(8)
%
Import
37,886
45,697
(7,811)
(17)
%
Domestic
13,198
15,006
(1,808)
(12)
%
Total new vehicle
66,592
77,636
(11,044)
(14)
%
Used vehicle retail
59,151
66,330
(7,179)
(11)
%
Used to new ratio
88.8
%
85.4
%
340 bps
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
38,170
$
36,374
$
1,796
5
%
Used vehicle retail
23,093
21,857
1,236
6
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
4,004
$
3,425
$
579
17
%
Import
1,122
689
433
63
%
Domestic
2,349
1,686
663
39
%
Total new vehicle
2,036
1,479
557
38
%
Used vehicle retail
1,794
1,541
253
16
%
Finance and insurance, net
1,732
1,614
118
7
%
Front end yield (1)
3,654
3,121
533
17
%
Gross margin
New vehicle:
Luxury
7.2
%
6.2
%
100 bps
Import
3.8
%
2.4
%
140 bps
Domestic
5.5
%
4.2
%
130 bps
Total new vehicle
5.3
%
4.1
%
120 bps
Used vehicle retail
7.8
%
7.0
%
80 bps
Parts and service
60.6
%
62.3
%
(170) bps
Total gross profit margin
17.4
%
16.3
%
110 bps
SG&A metrics
Rent expense
$
20.8
$
20.3
$
0.5
2
%
SG&A as a percentage of gross profit
65.0
%
68.5
%
(350) bps
SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit
62.6
%
66.1
%
(350) bps
Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit
64.9
%
68.5
%
(360) bps
Operating metrics
Income from operations as a percentage of revenue
4.8
%
4.6
%
20 bps
Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
27.8
%
28.4
%
(60) bps
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue
5.5
%
4.7
%
80 bps
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
31.8
%
28.6
%
320 bps
Revenue mix
New vehicle
51.9
%
53.1
%
Used vehicle retail
28.0
%
27.3
%
Used vehicle wholesale
2.9
%
2.6
%
Parts and service
12.8
%
12.6
%
Finance and insurance
4.4
%
4.4
%
Total revenue
100.0
%
100.0
%
Gross profit mix
New vehicle
15.9
%
13.2
%
Used vehicle retail
12.5
%
11.8
%
Used vehicle wholesale
1.3
%
0.1
%
Parts and service
44.7
%
48.1
%
Finance and insurance
25.6
%
26.8
%
Total gross profit
100.0
%
100.0
%
(1)
Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions)
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2020
2019
Revenue
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
770.0
$
896.1
$
(126.1)
(14)
%
Import
1,037.5
1,175.3
(137.8)
(12)
%
Domestic
484.0
543.4
(59.4)
(11)
%
Total new vehicle
2,291.5
2,614.8
(323.3)
(12)
%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
1,241.9
1,332.5
(90.6)
(7)
%
Wholesale
127.5
130.2
(2.7)
(2)
%
Total used vehicle
1,369.4
1,462.7
(93.3)
(6)
%
Parts and service
571.0
628.8
(57.8)
(9)
%
Finance and insurance, net
202.2
215.6
(13.4)
(6)
%
Total revenue
$
4,434.1
$
4,921.9
$
(487.8)
(10)
%
Gross profit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
53.2
$
55.6
$
(2.4)
(4)
%
Import
38.9
29.1
9.8
34
%
Domestic
26.6
22.5
4.1
18
%
Total new vehicle
118.7
107.2
11.5
11
%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
95.7
95.4
0.3
—
%
Wholesale
9.9
0.8
9.1
NM
Total used vehicle
105.6
96.2
9.4
10
%
Parts and service:
Customer pay
124.5
149.7
(25.2)
(17)
%
Warranty
36.2
42.1
(5.9)
(14)
%
Wholesale parts
133.8
141.9
(8.1)
(6)
%
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
294.5
333.7
(39.2)
(12)
%
Reconditioning and preparation
50.7
58.3
(7.6)
(13)
%
Total parts and service
345.2
392.0
(46.8)
(12)
%
Finance and insurance
202.2
215.6
(13.4)
(6)
%
Total gross profit
$
771.7
$
811.0
$
(39.3)
(5)
%
SG&A expense
$
507.7
$
556.8
$
(49.1)
(9)
%
SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit
65.8
%
68.7
%
(290) bps
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2020
2019
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
13,863
16,293
(2,430)
(15)
%
Import
35,457
41,775
(6,318)
(15)
%
Domestic
11,487
13,551
(2,064)
(15)
%
Total new vehicle
60,807
71,619
(10,812)
(15)
%
Used vehicle retail
54,299
60,826
(6,527)
(11)
%
Used to new ratio
89.3
%
84.9
%
440 bps
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
37,685
$
36,510
$
1,175
3
%
Used vehicle retail
22,872
21,907
965
4
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
3,838
$
3,413
$
425
12
%
Import
1,097
697
400
57
%
Domestic
2,316
1,660
656
40
%
Total new vehicle
1,952
1,497
455
30
%
Used vehicle retail
1,762
1,568
194
12
%
Finance and insurance, net
1,757
1,628
129
8
%
Front end yield (1)
3,619
3,158
461
15
%
Gross margin
New vehicle:
Luxury
6.9
%
6.2
%
70 bps
Import
3.7
%
2.5
%
120 bps
Domestic
5.5
%
4.1
%
140 bps
Total new vehicle
5.2
%
4.1
%
110 bps
Used vehicle retail
7.7
%
7.2
%
50 bps
Parts and service:
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
51.6
%
53.1
%
(150) bps
Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation
60.5
%
62.3
%
(180) bps
Total gross profit margin
17.4
%
16.5
%
90 bps
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
(1)
Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Additional Disclosures (In millions)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
2020
December 31,
2019
Increase
(Decrease)
% Change
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4.1
$
3.5
$
0.6
17
%
New vehicle inventory (a)
578.5
802.6
(224.1)
(28)
%
Used vehicle inventory (b)
203.9
140.1
63.8
46
%
Parts inventory (c)
46.3
42.3
4.0
9
%
Total current assets
1,298.0
1,602.6
(304.6)
(19)
%
Floor plan notes payable (d)
695.6
788.0
(92.4)
(12)
%
Total current liabilities
1,212.7
1,247.0
(34.3)
(3)
%
CAPITALIZATION:
Long-term debt (including current portion) (e)
$
1,223.8
$
939.4
$
284.4
30
%
Shareholders' equity
811.9
646.3
165.6
26
%
Total
$
2,035.7
$
1,585.7
$
450.0
28
%
(a)
Excluding $5.1 million and $56.3 million of new vehicle inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
(b)
Excluding $1.4 million and $8.6 million of used vehicle inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
(c)
Excluding $0.4 million and $2.8 million of parts inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
(d)
Excluding $5.8 million and $62.8 million of Floor plan notes payable classified as Liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
(e)
Excluding $16.6 million and $28.1 million of Long-term debt classified as Liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
DAYS SUPPLY
New vehicle inventory
47
66
76
Used vehicle inventory
35
29
36
Days supply of inventory is calculated based on new and used inventory levels at the end of each reporting period and a 30-day historical cost of sales.
Brand Mix - New Vehicle Revenue by Brand-
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
Luxury:
Mercedes-Benz
8
%
7
%
Lexus
8
%
6
%
BMW
6
%
6
%
Acura
4
%
4
%
Infiniti
2
%
3
%
Other luxury
6
%
7
%
Total luxury
34
%
33
%
Imports:
Honda
18
%
19
%
Toyota
13
%
13
%
Nissan
6
%
9
%
Other imports
7
%
5
%
Total imports
44
%
46
%
Domestic:
Ford
9
%
9
%
Chevrolet
6
%
6
%
Dodge
4
%
3
%
Other domestics
3
%
3
%
Total domestic
22
%
21
%
Total New Vehicle Revenue
100
%
100
%
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC.
Supplemental Disclosures
(Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure and Reconciliation
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with GAAP, from time to time management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, and profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering certain alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures include "Adjusted leverage ratio," "Adjusted income from operations," "Adjusted net income," " Adjusted operating margins," and "Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS")." Further, management assesses the organic growth of our revenue and gross profit on a same store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial performance and provides relevant information to assess our performance at our existing locations. Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management cautions investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. In their evaluation of results from time to time, management excludes items that do not arise directly from core operations, or are otherwise of an unusual or non-recurring nature. Because these non-core, unusual or non-recurring charges and gains materially affect Asbury's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Management discloses these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because it believes investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance.
The following tables provide reconciliations for our non-GAAP metrics:
For the Twelve Months Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
(Dollars in millions)
Adjusted leverage ratio:
Long-term debt (including current portion)
$
1,223.8
$
1,233.5
Debt included in Liabilities held for sale
16.6
—
Cash and floor plan offset
(43.9)
(729.9)
Availability under our used vehicle revolving floor plan facility
(103.7)
(17.0)
Adjusted long-term net debt
$
1,092.8
$
486.6
Calculation of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"):
Net Income
$
208.9
$
157.7
Depreciation and amortization
38.5
37.7
Income tax expense
66.7
49.5
Swap and other interest expense
56.3
57.0
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
("EBITDA")
$
370.4
$
301.9
Non-core items - expense (income):
Gain on dealership divestitures
$
(58.4)
$
(33.7)
Legal settlements
(2.7)
(2.7)
Gain on sale of real estate
(0.3)
(0.3)
Franchise rights impairment
30.1
30.1
Real estate-related charges
1.3
0.6
Park Place related acquisition costs
12.9
11.6
Loss on debt extinguishment
20.7
20.7
Total non-core items
3.6
26.3
Adjusted EBITDA
$
374.0
$
328.2
Pro forma EBITDA for Acquisitions and Divestitures
$
77.5
$
—
Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA
$
451.5
$
328.2
Pro forma Adjusted net leverage ratio
2.4
1.5
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
(In millions, except per share
data)
Adjusted income from operations:
Income from operations
$
119.1
$
82.2
Park Place related acquisition costs
1.3
—
Real estate-related charges
0.7
—
Adjusted income from operations
$
121.1
$
82.2
Adjusted net income:
Net income
$
96.2
$
45.0
Non-core items - (income) expense:
Gain on dealership divestiture
(24.7)
—
Real estate-related charges
0.7
—
Park Place related acquisition costs
1.3
—
Income tax effect on non-core items above
5.7
—
Total non-core items
(17.0)
—
Adjusted net income
$
79.2
$
45.0
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS):
Diluted EPS
$
4.96
$
2.33
Total non-core items
(0.88)
—
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
4.08
$
2.33
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
19.4
19.3
Adjusted Selling, general, and administrative expense:
Selling, general, and administrative expense
$
206.5
$
202.0
Park Place related acquisition costs
(1.3)
—
Adjusted Selling, general, and administrative expense:
$
205.2
$
202.0
For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
2020
2019
(In millions, except per
share data)
Adjusted income from operations:
Income from operations
$
236.3
$
245.9
Legal settlements
(2.1)
—
Gain on sale of real estate
(0.3)
(0.3)
Real estate-related charges
0.7
—
Park Place related costs
11.6
—
Park Place acquisition costs
1.3
—
Franchise rights impairment
23.0
—
Fixed assets write-off
—
2.4
Adjusted income from operations
$
270.5
$
248.0
Adjusted net income:
Net income
$
165.3
$
140.8
Non-core items - (income) expense:
Gain on dealership divestitures
(58.4)
(11.7)
Legal settlements
(2.1)
—
Gain on sale of real estate
(0.3)
(0.3)
Real estate-related charges
0.7
—
Park Place related costs
11.6
—
Park Place acquisition costs
1.3
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
20.7
—
Franchise rights impairment
23.0
—
Fixed assets write-off
—
2.4
Income tax effect on non-core items above
0.9
2.4
Total non-core items
(2.6)
(7.2)
Adjusted net income
$
162.7
$
133.6
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS):
Diluted EPS
$
8.56
$
7.30
Total non-core items
(0.13)
(0.38)
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
8.43
$
6.92
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
19.3
19.3
Adjusted Selling, general, and administrative expense:
Selling, general, and administrative expense
$
553.4
$
593.7
Park Place related acquisition costs
(1.3)
—
Adjusted Selling, general, and administrative expense:
$
552.1
$
593.7
