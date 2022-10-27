Asbury Automotive Group Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results 10/27/2022 | 07:06am EDT Send by mail :

Third quarter net income of $205 million, an increase of 39% over prior year quarter, and an increase of 43% over prior year quarter on an adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) basis (no adjustments in current quarter)

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) increased 54% over prior year quarter to $329 million

Record third quarter EPS of $9.23 per diluted share, an increase of 22% over prior year quarter on a GAAP basis and 25% on an adjusted basis (no adjustments in the current quarter)

Third quarter revenue of $3.9 billion, an increase of 61% over prior year quarter

Gross profit of $768 million, an increase of 60% over prior year quarter; operating margin of 8.1%

Third quarter fixed operations revenue increased 80% over prior year quarter

Third quarter F&I revenue increased 99% over prior year quarter

The estimated, pretax impact of store closures due to Hurricane Ian was $4.0 million ($0.14 earnings per diluted share) Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) (the “Company”), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., reported record third quarter 2022 net income of $205 million ($9.23 per diluted share), an increase of 39% from $147 million ($7.54 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter. Third quarter 2022 adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, increased 43% year-over-year to $205 million ($9.23 per diluted share) compared to adjusted net income of $144 million ($7.36 per diluted share) in third quarter 2021. “This quarter, our team navigated a challenging macro environment, including the impact of Hurricane Ian, to drive strong results. With our great team members across the country, the right brands, and the right locations, we delivered for our shareholders and showcased the resiliency of our business model,” said David Hult, Asbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased with the momentum of our growth and our ability to maintain our disciplined cost strategy, while strengthening our balance sheet.” The financial measures discussed below include both GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) financial measures. Please see reconciliations for non-GAAP metrics included in the accompanying financial tables. There were no adjustments to net income in the third quarter 2022. Adjusted net income for the third quarter 2021 excludes acquisition expenses of $3.5 million ($0.13 per diluted share) and gain on divestiture of $8.0 million ($0.31 per diluted share). Third Quarter 2022 Operational Summary Total company vs. 3rd Quarter 2021: Revenue of $3.9 billion, an increase of 61%

Gross profit increased 60%

Gross margin decreased 10 bps to 19.9%

New vehicle unit volume increased 47%; new vehicle revenue increased 59%; gross profit increased 60%

Used vehicle retail unit volume increased 40%; used vehicle retail revenue increased 52%; gross profit increased 22%

Finance and insurance (F&I) per vehicle retailed (PVR) increased 30%

Parts and service revenue increased 80%; gross profit increased 64%

Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit increased to 57.1%, an increase of 180 bps

Operating income and adjusted operating income increased 56% and 53%, respectively

Operating margin decreased 20 bps to 8.1% and adjusted operating margin decreased 40 bps to 8.1%

EPS increased 22% to $9.23; adjusted EPS increased 25% to $9.23 Same store (dealership only) vs. 3rd Quarter 2021: Revenue decreased 3%

Gross profit decreased 2%

Gross margin expanded 10 bps to 20.0%

New vehicle unit volume decreased 16%; new vehicle revenue decreased 7%; new vehicle gross profit decreased 4%

Used vehicle retail unit volume decreased 10%; used vehicle retail revenue was flat; used vehicle retail gross profit decreased 30%; used to new ratio increased to 120%

F&I PVR increased 18%

Parts and service revenue increased 12%; gross profit increased 10%; customer pay gross profit increased 16%

Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit increased to 55.8%, an increase of 50 bps Clicklane metrics: Over 6,800 vehicles sold, an all-time record and an increase of 13% over prior year quarter

Over 92% of transactions were customers incremental to Asbury Automotive

41% of Clicklane sales had a trade-in and, of those with payoffs, 100% utilized the payoff tool

Total front-end PVR of $3,450 and F&I PVR of $2,093, resulting in total front-end yield of $5,543

Conversion rate more than double that of traditional internet leads and growing sequentially

95% of deliveries within a 20-mile radius of an Asbury dealership

Average transaction time of ~8 minutes for cash deals and ~14 minutes for financed deals

Clicklane now has been fully rolled out to all dealerships Liquidity and Leverage As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and floorplan offset accounts of $537 million (which excludes $98 million of cash at TCA) and availability under the used vehicle floorplan line and revolver of $636 million for a total of approximately $1.2 billion in liquidity. The Company’s adjusted net leverage ratio was 1.9x at quarter end, compared to 2.7x at the end of 2021 and 2.1x at the end of the second quarter 2022. Earnings Call Additional commentary regarding the third quarter results will be provided during the earnings conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be simulcast live on the internet and can be accessed by logging onto https://investors.asburyauto.com. A replay will be available on this site for 30 days. In addition, live audio of the call will be accessible to the public by calling (866) 580-3963 (domestic) or +1 (786) 697-3501 (international); confirmation code – 9193183. Callers should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins. A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for seven days and can be accessed by calling (866) 595-5357; passcode – 9193183. About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. In late 2020, Asbury embarked on a five-year plan to increase revenue and profitability strategically through organic and acquisitive growth as well as their innovative Clicklane digital vehicle purchasing platform, with its guest-centric approach as Asbury’s constant North Star. Asbury currently operates 148 dealerships, consisting of 198 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates seven stand-alone used vehicle stores, 34 collision repair centers, an auto auction, a used vehicle wholesale business and an F&I product provider. Asbury offers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, which includes vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts and collision repair services; and finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, and prepaid maintenance. For additional information, visit www.asburyauto.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact, and may include statements relating to goals, plans, objectives, projections regarding Asbury's financial position, liquidity, results of operations, cash flows, leverage, market position and dealership portfolio, revenue enhancement strategies, operational improvements, projections regarding the expected benefits of Clicklane, management’s plans, projections and objectives for future operations, scale and performance, integration plans and expected synergies from acquisitions, capital allocation strategy, business strategy and expectations of our management with respect to, among other things: changes in general economic and business conditions, including increases in interest rates and rising fuel prices, any impact of COVID-19 on the automotive industry in general, the automotive retail industry in particular and our customers, suppliers, vendors and business partners; our relationships with vehicle manufacturers; our ability to maintain our margins; operating cash flows and availability of capital; capital expenditures; the amount of our indebtedness; the completion of any future acquisitions and divestitures; future return targets; future annual savings; general economic trends, including consumer confidence levels, interest rates, inflation, and fuel prices; and automotive retail industry trends. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our inability to realize the benefits expected from recently completed transactions; our inability to promptly and effectively integrate completed transactions and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business and regular business responsibilities; our inability to complete future acquisitions or divestitures and the risks resulting therefrom; any impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and business, market factors, Asbury's relationships with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, acts of God, acts of war or other incidents and the shortage of semiconductor chips and other components, which may adversely impact supply from vehicle manufacturers and/or present retail sales challenges; risks associated with Asbury's indebtedness and our ability to comply with applicable covenants in our various financing agreements, or to obtain waivers of these covenants as necessary; risks related to competition in the automotive retail and service industries, general economic conditions both nationally and locally, governmental regulations, legislation, including changes in automotive state franchise laws, adverse results in litigation and other proceedings, and Asbury's ability to execute its strategic and operational strategies and initiatives, including its five-year strategic plan, Asbury's ability to leverage gains from its dealership portfolio, Asbury's ability to capitalize on opportunities to repurchase its debt and equity securities or purchase properties that it currently leases, and Asbury's ability to stay within its targeted range for capital expenditures. There can be no guarantees that Asbury's plans for future operations will be successfully implemented or that they will prove to be commercially successful. These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements are and will be discussed in Asbury's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure and Reconciliation, Same Store Data and Other Data In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with GAAP, from time to time management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, and profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering certain alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures include "Pro forma adjusted leverage ratio," "Adjusted income from operations," "Adjusted net income," "Adjusted operating margins," "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS")." Further, management assesses the organic growth of our revenue and gross profit on a same store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial performance and provides relevant information to assess our performance at our existing locations. Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management cautions investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. In their evaluation of results from time to time, management excludes items that do not arise directly from core operations, or are otherwise of an unusual or non-recurring nature. Because these non-core, unusual or non-recurring charges and gains materially affect Asbury's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Management discloses these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because it believes investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period. Amounts presented herein have been calculated using non-rounded amounts for all periods presented and therefore certain amounts may not compute or tie to prior presentation due to rounding. ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended September 30, %

Change For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, %

Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUE: New vehicle $ 1,799.2 $ 1,129.5 59 % $ 5,519.3 $ 3,649.6 51 % Used vehicle: Retail 1,249.8 823.8 52 % 3,739.5 2,190.5 71 % Wholesale 80.9 55.3 46 % 304.6 195.5 56 % Total used vehicle 1,330.7 879.1 51 % 4,044.1 2,386.1 69 % Parts and service 536.1 297.1 80 % 1,558.2 851.5 83 % Finance and insurance 200.0 100.4 99 % 606.4 295.7 105 % TOTAL REVENUE 3,865.9 2,406.1 61 % 11,727.9 7,182.9 63 % COST OF SALES: New vehicle 1,598.0 1,003.5 59 % 4,873.7 3,324.0 47 % Used vehicle: Retail 1,165.8 755.2 54 % 3,459.0 2,001.0 73 % Wholesale 82.8 51.8 60 % 299.6 173.7 73 % Total used vehicle 1,248.6 806.9 55 % 3,758.5 2,174.7 73 % Parts and service 238.5 115.7 106 % 693.6 324.4 114 % Finance and insurance 13.0 — — % 39.5 — — % TOTAL COST OF SALES 3,098.1 1,926.1 61 % 9,365.4 5,823.0 61 % GROSS PROFIT 767.8 480.0 60 % 2,362.5 1,359.9 74 % OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 438.2 268.7 63 % 1,341.9 778.2 72 % Depreciation and amortization 17.1 10.7 59 % 53.6 30.6 75 % Other operating income, net (1.1 ) (0.4 ) 144 % (3.0 ) (4.6 ) (36 ) % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 313.6 201.0 56 % 970.0 555.7 75 % OTHER EXPENSES: Floor plan interest expense 1.9 1.4 31 % 6.0 6.5 (7 ) % Other interest expense, net 38.6 14.8 160 % 113.8 43.2 163 % Gain on dealership divestitures, net — (8.0 ) (100 ) % (4.4 ) (8.0 ) (45 ) % Total other expenses, net 40.5 8.2 NM 115.4 41.6 177 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 273.1 192.8 42 % 854.6 514.0 66 % Income tax expense 68.1 45.8 49 % 210.5 122.1 72 % NET INCOME $ 205.0 $ 147.0 39 % $ 644.1 $ 391.9 64 % EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic— Net income $ 9.26 $ 7.62 22 % $ 28.83 $ 20.31 42 % Diluted— Net income $ 9.23 $ 7.54 22 % $ 28.72 $ 20.10 43 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 22.1 19.3 22.3 19.3 Restricted stock 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Performance share units — 0.1 — 0.1 Diluted 22.2 19.5 22.4 19.5 ______________________________ NM—Not Meaningful ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Additional Disclosures-Consolidated (In millions) (Unaudited) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Increase

(Decrease) % Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA Cash and cash equivalents $ 141.3 $ 178.9 $ (37.5 ) (21 ) % Inventory, net (a) 822.2 718.4 103.8 14 % Total current assets 1,812.6 1,929.4 (116.9 ) (6 ) % Floor plan notes payable (b) 28.2 564.5 (536.3 ) (95 ) % Total current liabilities 1,158.7 1,597.9 (439.2 ) (27 ) % CAPITALIZATION: Long-term debt (including current portion) (c) $ 3,325.5 $ 3,582.6 $ (257.1 ) (7 ) % Shareholders' equity 2,642.9 2,115.5 527.4 25 % Total $ 5,968.4 $ 5,698.1 $ 270.3 5 % _____________________________ (a) Excludes $42.9 million and $24.1 million of Inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (b) Excluding $20.8 million and $9.1 million of Floor plan notes payable classified as Liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (c) Excluding $38.9 million of Debt classified as Liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of September 30, 2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Days Supply New vehicle inventory 19 8 12 Used vehicle inventory 31 34 28 _____________________________ Days supply of inventory is calculated based on new and used inventory levels at the end of each reporting period and a 30-day historical cost of sales. Brand Mix - New Vehicle Revenue by Brand For the Three Months

Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Luxury Lexus 9 % 13 % Mercedes-Benz 8 % 11 % BMW 4 % 5 % Porsche 2 % 2 % Acura 2 % 4 % Land Rover 1 % 2 % Volvo 1 % 2 % Other luxury 3 % 3 % Total luxury 32 % 45 % Imports Toyota 16 % 12 % Honda 9 % 16 % Hyundai 5 % 3 % Nissan 3 % 4 % Kia 2 % 3 % Subaru 2 % 1 % Volkswagen 2 % 1 % Other imports — % 1 % Total imports 39 % 41 % Domestic Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram 16 % 6 % Ford 9 % 4 % Chevrolet, Buick, GMC 5 % 4 % Total domestic 30 % 14 % Total New Vehicle Revenue 100 % 100 % For the Three Months

Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Revenue mix New vehicle 46.5 % 46.9 % Used vehicle retail 32.3 % 34.2 % Used vehicle wholesale 2.1 % 2.3 % Parts and service 13.9 % 12.3 % Finance and insurance 5.2 % 4.2 % Total revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % Gross profit mix New vehicle 26.2 % 26.3 % Used vehicle retail 10.9 % 14.3 % Used vehicle wholesale (0.2 ) % 0.7 % Parts and service 38.8 % 37.8 % Finance and insurance 24.3 % 20.9 % Total gross profit 100.0 % 100.0 % ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. STATEMENTS OF INCOME-CONSOLIDATED (In millions) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended September 30, %

Change For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, %

Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue New vehicle $ 1,799.2 $ 1,129.5 59 % $ 5,519.3 $ 3,649.6 51 % Used vehicle: Retail 1,249.8 823.8 52 % 3,739.5 2,190.5 71 % Wholesale 80.9 55.3 46 % 304.6 195.5 56 % Total used vehicle 1,330.7 879.1 51 % 4,044.1 2,386.1 69 % Parts and service 536.1 297.1 80 % 1,558.2 851.5 83 % Finance and insurance 200.0 100.4 99 % 606.4 295.7 105 % Total Revenue $ 3,865.9 $ 2,406.1 61 % $ 11,727.9 $ 7,182.9 63 % Gross profit New vehicle $ 201.2 $ 126.0 60 % $ 645.6 $ 325.6 98 % Used vehicle: Retail 84.0 68.6 22 % 280.5 189.5 48 % Wholesale (1.9 ) 3.6 (152 ) % 5.0 21.9 (77 ) % Total used vehicle 82.1 72.2 14 % 285.5 211.4 35 % Parts and service 297.6 181.4 64 % 864.5 527.1 64 % Finance and insurance 186.9 100.4 86 % 566.8 295.7 92 % Total gross profit $ 767.8 $ 480.0 60 % $ 2,362.5 $ 1,359.9 74 % Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative $ 438.2 $ 268.7 63 % $ 1,341.9 $ 778.2 72 % Operating metrics SG&A as a % of gross profit 57.1 % 56.0 % 110 bps 56.8 % 57.2 % (40) bps Adjusted SG&A as a % of gross profit 57.1 % 55.3 % 180 bps 56.8 % 57.0 % (20) bps Income from operations as a % of revenue 8.1 % 8.4 % (20) bps 8.3 % 7.7 % 50 bps Income from operations as a % of gross profit 40.8 % 41.9 % (100) bps 41.1 % 40.9 % 20 bps Adjusted income from operations as a % of revenue 8.1 % 8.5 % (40) bps 8.3 % 7.7 % 50 bps Adjusted income from operations as a % of gross profit 40.8 % 42.6 % (180) bps 41.0 % 40.9 % 10 bps Finance and insurance average gross profit per unit $ 2,480 $ 1,911 30 % $ 2,450 $ 1,827 34 % Total parts and service gross margin 55.5 % 61.1 % (550) bps 55.5 % 61.9 % (640) bps Total gross profit margin 19.9 % 19.9 % (10) bps 20.1 % 18.9 % 120 bps ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. STATEMENTS OF INCOME-DEALERSHIPS (In millions) (unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended September 30, %

Change For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, %

Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue New vehicle $ 1,799.2 $ 1,129.5 59 % $ 5,519.3 $ 3,649.6 51 % Used vehicle: Retail 1,249.8 823.8 52 % 3,739.5 2,190.5 71 % Wholesale 80.9 55.3 46 % 304.6 195.5 56 % Total used vehicle 1,330.7 879.1 51 % 4,044.1 2,386.1 69 % Parts and service 544.8 297.1 83 % 1,582.8 851.5 86 % Finance and insurance, net 163.9 100.4 63 % 516.5 295.7 75 % Total Revenue $ 3,838.5 $ 2,406.1 60 % $ 11,662.7 $ 7,182.9 62 % Gross profit New vehicle $ 201.2 $ 126.0 60 % $ 645.6 $ 325.6 98 % Used vehicle: Retail 84.0 68.6 22 % 280.5 189.5 48 % Wholesale (1.9 ) 3.6 (152 ) % 5.0 21.9 (77 ) % Total used vehicle 82.1 72.2 14 % 285.5 211.4 35 % Parts and service 301.8 181.4 66 % 876.4 527.1 66 % Finance and insurance, net 163.9 100.4 63 % 516.5 295.7 75 % Total gross profit $ 749.0 $ 480.0 56 % $ 2,324.1 $ 1,359.9 71 % Unit sales New vehicle: Luxury 8,251 7,972 3 % 25,407 26,568 (4 ) % Import 18,584 13,491 38 % 58,826 45,125 30 % Domestic 9,662 3,300 193 % 30,135 12,054 150 % Total new vehicle 36,497 24,763 47 % 114,368 83,747 37 % Used vehicle retail 38,874 27,761 40 % 117,028 78,136 50 % Used to new ratio 106.5 % 112.1 % 102.3 % 93.3 % Average selling price New vehicle $ 49,296 $ 45,612 8 % $ 48,259 $ 43,579 11 % Used vehicle retail $ 32,150 $ 29,674 8 % $ 31,954 $ 28,035 14 % Average gross profit per unit New vehicle: Luxury $ 8,409 $ 7,549 11 % $ 8,529 $ 6,277 36 % Import 4,197 3,719 13 % 4,441 2,489 78 % Domestic 5,569 4,749 17 % 5,564 3,865 44 % Total new vehicle 5,512 5,089 8 % 5,645 3,888 45 % Used vehicle retail 2,160 2,470 (13 ) % 2,397 2,426 (1 ) % Finance and insurance 2,175 1,911 14 % 2,232 1,827 22 % Front end yield (1) 5,958 5,616 6 % 6,235 5,009 24 % Gross margin New vehicle 11.2 % 11.2 % — bps 11.7 % 8.9 % 280 bps Used vehicle retail 6.7 % 8.3 % (160) bps 7.5 % 8.7 % (120) bps Parts and service 55.4 % 61.1 % (570) bps 55.4 % 61.9 % (650) bps Total gross profit margin 19.5 % 19.9 % (40) bps 19.9 % 18.9 % 100 bps Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative $ 444.0 $ 268.7 65 % $ 1,361.1 $ 778.2 75 % Adjusted Selling, general and administrative $ 444.0 $ 265.2 67 % $ 1,361.1 $ 774.7 76 % SG&A as a % of gross profit 59.3 % 56.0 % 330 bps 58.6 % 57.2 % 130 bps Adjusted SG&A as a % of gross profit 59.3 % 55.3 % 400 bps 58.6 % 57.0 % 160 bps _____________________________ (1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales. ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS-DEALERSHIPS (In millions) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended September 30, %

Change For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, %

Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue New vehicle $ 1,031.4 $ 1,113.5 (7 ) % $ 3,117.9 $ 3,601.8 (13 ) % Used Vehicle: Retail 811.4 813.5 — % 2,438.6 2,159.6 13 % Wholesale 34.2 55.0 (38 ) % 125.2 194.5 (36 ) % Total used vehicle 845.6 868.5 (3 ) % 2,563.8 2,354.0 9 % Parts and service 329.3 293.5 12 % 942.2 841.0 12 % Finance and insurance 102.2 99.4 3 % 326.5 292.8 12 % Total revenue $ 2,308.5 $ 2,374.9 (3 ) % $ 6,950.5 $ 7,089.6 (2 ) % Gross profit New vehicle $ 119.0 $ 124.0 (4 ) % $ 368.6 $ 320.4 15 % Used Vehicle: Retail 47.1 67.7 (30 ) % 159.3 187.1 (15 ) % Wholesale (1.9 ) 3.6 (153 ) % — 21.7 (100 ) % Total used vehicle 45.2 71.3 (37 ) % 159.3 208.8 (24 ) % Parts and service 196.3 179.1 10 % 562.8 520.1 8 % Finance and insurance 102.2 99.4 3 % 326.5 292.8 12 % Total gross profit $ 462.7 $ 473.8 (2 ) % $ 1,417.2 $ 1,342.1 6 % Unit sales New vehicle: Luxury 7,070 7,694 (8 ) % 21,640 25,733 (16 ) % Import 10,521 13,491 (22 ) % 32,900 45,125 (27 ) % Domestic 2,989 3,300 (9 ) % 9,285 12,054 (23 ) % Total new vehicle 20,580 24,485 (16 ) % 63,825 82,912 (23 ) % Used vehicle retail 24,774 27,416 (10 ) % 75,262 77,096 (2 ) % Used to new ratio 120.4 % 112.0 % 117.9 % 93.0 % Average selling price New vehicle $ 50,117 $ 45,475 10 % $ 48,851 $ 43,441 12 % Used vehicle retail $ 32,754 $ 29,673 10 % $ 32,402 $ 28,011 16 % Average gross profit per unit New vehicle: Luxury $ 8,531 $ 7,555 13 % $ 8,397 $ 6,272 34 % Import 4,267 3,721 15 % 4,342 2,490 74 % Domestic 4,609 4,752 (3 ) % 4,743 3,867 23 % Total new vehicle 5,782 5,065 14 % 5,775 3,864 49 % Used vehicle retail 1,901 2,471 (23 ) % 2,116 2,427 (13 ) % Finance and insurance 2,254 1,915 18 % 2,348 1,830 28 % Front end yield (1) 5,916 5,610 5 % 6,143 5,001 23 % Gross margin Total new vehicle 11.5 % 11.1 % 40 bps 11.8 % 8.9 % 290 bps Used vehicle retail 5.8 % 8.3 % (250) bps 6.5 % 8.7 % (220) bps Parts and service 59.6 % 61.0 % (140) bps 59.7 % 61.8 % (210) bps Total gross profit margin 20.0 % 19.9 % 10 bps 20.4 % 18.9 % 150 bps Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative $ 258.3 $ 265.5 (3 ) % $ 801.0 $ 768.9 4 % Adjusted Selling, general and administrative $ 258.3 $ 262.0 (1 ) % $ 801.0 $ 765.4 5 % SG&A as a % of gross profit 55.8 % 56.0 % (20) bps 56.5 % 57.3 % (80) bps Adjusted SG&A as a % of gross profit 55.8 % 55.3 % 50 bps 56.5 % 57.0 % (50) bps _____________________________ (1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales. ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. SEGMENT REPORTING (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Dealerships TCA After

Eliminations Total Company (In millions) Revenue New $ 1,799.2 $ — $ 1,799.2 Used 1,330.7 — 1,330.7 Parts and service 544.8 (8.7 ) 536.1 Finance and insurance 163.9 36.1 200.0 Total revenue $ 3,838.5 $ 27.4 $ 3,865.9 Cost of sales New $ 1,598.0 $ — $ 1,598.0 Used 1,248.6 — 1,248.6 Parts and service 243.0 (4.5 ) 238.5 Finance and insurance — 13.0 13.0 Total cost of sales $ 3,089.5 $ 8.6 $ 3,098.1 Gross profit New $ 201.2 $ — $ 201.2 Used 82.1 — 82.1 Parts and service 301.8 (4.2 ) 297.6 Finance and insurance 163.9 23.0 186.9 Total gross profit $ 749.0 $ 18.8 $ 767.8 Selling, general and administrative $ 444.0 $ (5.8 ) $ 438.2 Income from operations $ 291.4 $ 22.3 $ 313.6 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Dealerships TCA After

Eliminations Total Company (In millions) Revenue New $ 5,519.3 $ — $ 5,519.3 Used 4,044.1 — 4,044.1 Parts and service 1,582.8 (24.7 ) 1,558.2 Finance and insurance 516.5 89.9 606.4 Total revenue $ 11,662.7 $ 65.2 $ 11,727.9 Cost of sales New $ 4,873.7 $ — $ 4,873.7 Used 3,758.5 — 3,758.5 Parts and service 706.5 (12.8 ) 693.6 Finance and insurance — 39.5 39.5 Total cost of sales $ 9,338.6 $ 26.7 $ 9,365.4 Gross profit New $ 645.6 $ — $ 645.6 Used 285.5 — 285.5 Parts and service 876.4 (11.8 ) 864.5 Finance and insurance 516.5 50.3 566.8 Total gross profit $ 2,324.1 $ 38.5 $ 2,362.5 Selling, general and administrative $ 1,361.1 $ (19.2 ) $ 1,341.9 Income from operations $ 918.1 $ 51.9 $ 970.0 ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC. Supplemental Disclosures (Unaudited) The following tables provide reconciliations for our non-GAAP metrics: For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 (Dollars in millions) Adjusted leverage ratio: Long-term debt (including current portion and held for sale) $ 3,364.4 $ 3,387.9 Cash and floor plan offset (635.6 ) (404.4 ) TCA cash 98.5 160.3 Availability under our used vehicle floor plan facility (198.5 ) (327.8 ) Adjusted long-term net debt $ 2,628.7 $ 2,816.0 Calculation of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"): Net Income $ 205.0 $ 147.0 $ 784.6 $ 726.5 Depreciation and amortization 17.1 10.7 64.9 58.5 Income tax expense 68.1 45.8 253.7 231.3 Swap and other interest expense 38.6 14.9 165.1 141.4 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") $ 328.8 $ 218.3 $ 1,268.2 $ 1,157.7 Non-core items - expense (income): Gain on dealership divestitures, net $ — $ (8.0 ) $ (4.4 ) $ (12.4 ) Gain on sale of real estate — — (0.9 ) (0.9 ) Professional fees associated with acquisitions — 3.5 1.4 4.9 Total non-core items — (4.6 ) (3.9 ) (8.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 328.8 $ 213.8 $ 1,264.3 $ 1,149.3 Pro forma impact of acquisition and divestitures on EBITDA $ 96.3 $ 214.2 Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,360.6 $ 1,363.5 Pro forma Adjusted net leverage ratio 1.9 2.1 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP (Gain) loss on

divestiture Real estate

related gain Income tax

effect Non-GAAP

adjusted (In millions, except per share data) Selling, general and administrative $ 438.2 $ — $ — $ — $ 438.2 Income from operations $ 313.6 $ — $ — $ — $ 313.6 Net income $ 205.0 $ — $ — $ — $ 205.0 Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted 22.2 22.2 Diluted EPS $ 9.23 $ — $ — $ — $ 9.23 SG&A as a % of gross profit 57.1 % — % — % — % 57.1 % Income from operations as a % of revenue 8.1 % — % — % — % 8.1 % Dealerships: Selling, general and administrative $ 444.0 $ — $ — $ — $ 444.0 SG&A as a % of gross profit 59.3 % — % — % — % 59.3 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 GAAP Professional fees

associated with

acquisitions Gain on

divestiture Income tax

effect Non-GAAP

adjusted (In millions, except per share data) Selling, general and administrative $ 268.7 $ (3.5 ) $ — $ — $ 265.2 Income from operations $ 201.0 $ 3.5 $ — $ — $ 204.5 Net income 147.0 $ 3.5 $ (8.0 ) $ 1.1 $ 143.5 Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted 19.5 19.5 Diluted EPS $ 7.54 $ 0.18 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.05 $ 7.36 SG&A as a % of gross profit 56.0 % (0.7 ) % — % — % 55.3 % Income from operations as a % of revenue 8.4 % 0.1 % — % — % 8.5 % Dealerships: Selling, general and administrative $ 268.7 $ (3.5 ) $ — $ — $ 265.2 SG&A as a % of gross profit 56.0 % (0.7 ) % — % — % 55.3 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP Gain on

divestitures Real estate

related gain Income tax

effect Non-GAAP

adjusted (In millions, except per share data) Selling, general and administrative $ 1,341.9 $ — $ — $ — $ 1,341.9 Income from operations $ 970.0 $ — $ (0.9 ) $ — $ 969.0 Net income $ 644.1 $ (4.4 ) $ (0.9 ) $ 1.3 $ 640.1 Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted 22.4 22.4 Diluted EPS $ 28.72 $ (0.20 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.06 $ 28.54 SG&A as a % of gross profit 56.8 % — % — % — % 56.8 % Income from operations as a % of revenue 8.3 % — % — % — % 8.3 % Dealerships: Selling, general and administrative $ 1,361.1 $ — $ — $ — $ 1,361.1 SG&A as a % of gross profit 58.6 % — % — % — % 58.6 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 GAAP Professional

fees associated

with

acquisitions Legal

settlements Real estate

related gain Real estate

related charges Gain on

dealership

divestitures Income tax

effect Non-GAAP

adjusted (In millions, except per share data) Selling, general and administrative $ 778.2 $ (3.5 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 774.7 Income from operations $ 555.7 $ 3.5 $ (3.5 ) $ (1.8 ) $ 2.1 $ — $ — $ 555.9 Net income $ 391.9 $ 3.5 $ (3.5 ) $ (1.8 ) $ 2.1 $ (8.0 ) $ 1.9 $ 386.0 Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted 19.5 19.5 Diluted EPS $ 20.10 $ 0.18 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.10 19.79 SG&A as a % of gross profit 57.2 % (0.2 ) % — % — % — % — % — % 57.0 % Income from operations as a % of revenue 7.7 % — % — % — % — % — % — % 7.7 % Dealerships: Selling, general and administrative $ 778.2 $ (3.5 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 774.7 SG&A as a % of gross profit 57.2 % (0.2 ) % — % — % — % — % — % 57.0 % View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005123/en/

