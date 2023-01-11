Advanced search
    ABG   US0434361046

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

(ABG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-11 pm EST
191.97 USD   +1.37%
Asbury Automotive Group Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
2022Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. - Announces Appointment of Nathan Briesemeister as Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
AQ
2022Asbury Automotive Group Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Asbury Automotive Group Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

01/11/2023 | 05:59pm EST
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., announced that it will release its fourth quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Asbury will host a conference call later that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the internet and can be accessed by logging onto https://investors.asburyauto.com. A replay will be available on this site for 30 days.

In addition, live audio of the call will be accessible to the public by calling (877) 407-2988 (domestic) or +1 (201) 389-0923 (international); confirmation code – 13735471. Callers should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins.

A conference call replay will be available three hours following the call for seven days and can be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or +1 (201) 612-7415 (international); passcode – 13735471.

About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. In late 2020, Asbury embarked on a five-year plan to increase revenue and profitability strategically through organic and acquisitive growth as well as their innovative Clicklane digital vehicle purchasing platform, with its guest-centric approach as Asbury’s constant North Star. Asbury currently operates 139 dealerships, consisting of 187 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates Total Care Auto, Powered by Landcar, a leading provider of service contracts and other vehicle protection products, seven stand-alone used vehicle stores, 32 collision repair centers, an auto auction, and a used vehicle wholesale business. Asbury offers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, which includes vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts and collision repair services; and finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, and prepaid maintenance.

For additional information, visit www.asburyauto.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 620 M - -
Net income 2022 820 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 058 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 191 M 4 191 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 14 200
Free-Float 49,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 189,37 $
Average target price 239,00 $
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
David W. Hult President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Welch Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Reddin Non-Executive Chairman
Barry Cohen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Daniel Clara Senior Vice President-Operations
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.2.78%4 191
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED18.68%14 657
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.0.41%8 398
AUTONATION, INC.2.97%5 609
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.-2.29%2 898
EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED5.90%2 020