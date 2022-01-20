Log in
    ABG   US0434361046

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

(ABG)
Asbury Automotive Group Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

01/20/2022 | 01:39pm EST
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results before the market opens on February 15, 2022. Asbury will host a conference call later that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the internet and can be accessed by logging onto www.asburyauto.com/company/investor-relations. A replay will be available on this site for 30 days.

In addition, live audio of the call will be accessible to the public by calling (888) 220-8474 (domestic) or (646) 828-8193 (international); confirmation code – 3116958. Callers should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins.

A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for seven days and can be accessed by calling (888) 203-1112 (domestic) or (719) 457-0820 (international); passcode – 3116958.

About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. In late 2020, Asbury embarked on a five-year plan to increase revenue and profitability strategically through organic and acquisitive growth as well as their innovative Clicklane digital vehicle purchasing platform, with its guest-centric approach as Asbury’s constant North Star. Asbury currently operates 155 dealerships, consisting of 205 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates seven stand-alone used vehicle stores, 35 collision repair centers, an auto auction, a used vehicle wholesale business and an F&I product provider. Asbury offers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, which includes vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts and collision repair services; and finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, and prepaid maintenance.

For additional information, visit www.asburyauto.com.


© Business Wire 2022
