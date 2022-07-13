Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ABG   US0434361046

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

(ABG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:28 2022-07-13 pm EDT
160.49 USD   -3.26%
Asbury Automotive Group Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
06/24ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.(NYSE : ABG) added to Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.(NYSE : ABG) added to Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
Summary 
Summary

Asbury Automotive Group Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

07/13/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., announced that it will release its second quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Asbury will host a conference call later that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the internet and can be accessed by logging onto www.asburyauto.com/company/investor-relations. A replay will be available on this site for 30 days.

In addition, live audio of the call will be accessible to the public by calling (888) 220-8474 (domestic) or +1 (646) 828-8193 (international); confirmation code – 9867232. Callers should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins.

A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for seven days and can be accessed by calling (888) 203-1112 (domestic) or +1 (719) 457-0820 (international); passcode – 9867232.

About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. In late 2020, Asbury embarked on a five-year plan to increase revenue and profitability strategically through organic and acquisitive growth as well as their innovative Clicklane digital vehicle purchasing platform, with its guest-centric approach as Asbury’s constant North Star. Asbury currently operates 148 dealerships, consisting of 198 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates seven stand-alone used vehicle stores, 34 collision repair centers, an auto auction, a used vehicle wholesale business and an F&I product provider. Asbury offers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, which includes vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts and collision repair services; and finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, and prepaid maintenance.

For additional information, visit www.asburyauto.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 962 M - -
Net income 2022 805 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 672 M 3 672 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 14 200
Free-Float 49,8%
Managers and Directors
David W. Hult President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Welch Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Reddin Non-Executive Chairman
Barry Cohen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Daniel Clara Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-3.95%3 672
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.09%16 434
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-0.64%8 250
D'IETEREN GROUP-13.81%7 941
AUTONATION, INC.-2.18%6 667
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.-0.85%2 775