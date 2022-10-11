Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABG   US0434361046

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

(ABG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
157.53 USD   +1.48%
10/06JPMorgan Lowers Asbury Automotive Group's Price Target to $185 From $205, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/04Asbury Automotive Group Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09BofA Securities Cuts Price Target on Asbury Automotive Group to $368 From $385, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asbury Automotive Group Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/11/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., announced that it will release its third quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Asbury will host a conference call later that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the internet and can be accessed by logging onto https://investors.asburyauto.com/. A replay will be available on this site for 30 days.

In addition, live audio of the call will be accessible to the public by calling (866) 580-3963 (domestic) or +1 (786) 697-3501 (international); confirmation code – 9193183. Callers should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins.

A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for seven days and can be accessed by calling (866) 595-5357; passcode – 9193183.

About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. In late 2020, Asbury embarked on a five-year plan to increase revenue and profitability strategically through organic and acquisitive growth as well as their innovative Clicklane digital vehicle purchasing platform, with its guest-centric approach as Asbury’s constant North Star. Asbury currently operates 148 dealerships, consisting of 198 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates seven stand-alone used vehicle stores, 34 collision repair centers, an auto auction, a used vehicle wholesale business and an F&I product provider. Asbury offers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, which includes vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts and collision repair services; and finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, and prepaid maintenance.

For additional information, visit www.asburyauto.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
10/06JPMorgan Lowers Asbury Automotive Group's Price Target to $185 From $205, Maintains Neu..
MT
10/04Asbury Automotive Group Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
09/09BofA Securities Cuts Price Target on Asbury Automotive Group to $368 From $385, Keeps B..
MT
08/01JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Asbury Automotive Group to $205 From $195, Maintains N..
MT
07/29Morgan Stanley Raises Asbury Automotive Group's Price Target to $135 From $130, Keeps U..
MT
07/28ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/28Tranche Update on Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Dece..
CI
07/28Transcript : Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 20..
CI
07/28Asbury Automotive Group Reports Higher Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
07/28Earnings Flash (ABG) ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Reports Q2 EPS $10.04
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 806 M - -
Net income 2022 795 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 055 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 435 M 3 435 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 14 200
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 155,23 $
Average target price 248,13 $
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David W. Hult President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Welch Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Reddin Non-Executive Chairman
Barry Cohen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Daniel Clara Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-8.80%3 435
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-48.03%9 691
D'IETEREN GROUP-12.12%7 814
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-7.13%7 389
AUTONATION, INC.-12.75%5 708
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.-8.63%2 566