Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABG   US0434361046

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

(ABG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asbury Automotive : Investor Presentation Q2 2021

07/27/2021 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

Q2 / 2021

© Asbury Automotive Group 2021. All Rights Reserved (NYSE: ABG)

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements in this presentation are not recitations of historical fact, such statements constitute "forward-looking statements" as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements in this presentation may include statements relating to goals, plans, expectations, projections regarding the expected benefits of management's plans, projections and objectives for future operations, scale and performance, integration plans and expected synergies from acquisitions, our financial position, results of operations, market position, capital allocation strategy, business strategy and expectations of our management with respect to, among other things: changes in general economic and business conditions, including the impact of COVID-19 on the automotive industry in general, the automotive retail industry in particular and our customers, suppliers, vendors and business partners; our relationships with vehicle manufacturers; our ability to improve our margins; operating cash flows and availability of capital; capital expenditures; the amount of our indebtedness; the completion of any pending and future acquisitions and divestitures; future return targets; future annual savings; general economic trends, including consumer confidence levels, interest rates, and fuel prices; and automotive retail industry trends.

The following are some but not all of the factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, market factors, Asbury's relationships with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact supply from vehicle manufacturers, such as the shortage of semi-conductor chips, which has adversely impacted new vehicle inventory supply, and/or present retail sales challenges, risks associated with Asbury's indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with its financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay such indebtedness, on favorable terms), Asbury's relationships with, and the financial stability of, its lenders and lessors, risks related to competition in the automotive retail and service industries, general economic conditions both nationally and locally, governmental regulations, legislation, adverse results in litigation and other proceedings, and Asbury's ability to execute its five-year strategic plan, technology initiatives and other operational strategies, Asbury's ability to leverage gains from its dealership portfolio, Asbury's ability to capitalize on opportunities to repurchase its debt and equity securities or purchase properties that it currently leases, and Asbury's ability to stay within its targeted range for capital expenditures. There can be no guarantees that Asbury's plans for future operations will be successfully implemented or that they will prove to be commercially successful. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are disclosed in Asbury's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this presentation. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement.

2

NYSE | ABG

© Asbury Automotive Group 2021. All rights reserved.

Mission & Vision

North Star is the "Guest Experience"

3

NYSE | ABG

© Asbury Automotive Group 2021. All rights reserved.

NYSE:ABG

FORTUNE 500

~$8B

AUTOMOTIVE RETAILER

TOTAL REVENUE (1)

6th LARGEST (5) AUTOMOTIVE RETAILER

3%

6%

91(3)

HIGHLIGHTS

Locations

New PVR

SG&A % of GP

$3,912/+103%

54.2%/-850 bps

Used Retail PVR

Adj. Operating Margin(4)

$2,737/+59%

8.4%/+280 bps

F&I PVR

Adj. EPS(4)

5%3%

6%

3%

15%

26%

New Vehicle

33%

Revenue(2)

112(3)

Franchises

Q2

31(3)

Brands

25(3)

Collision Centers

$1,827/+5%

$7.78/+209%

Adjusted

Available

Net Leverage(3,4)

Liquidity(3)

1.6x

$576M

Completed first full quarter with , our next generation automotive ecosystem and on-line sales platform, rolled out to all of our dealerships

Q2 / 2021

NYSE | ABG

  1. For the twelve months ending Dec 31, 2020, pro forma reflecting the impact of acquisitions and divestures closed in 2020
  2. For the three months ending Jun 30, 2021,

(3) As of Jun 30, 2021 (4) See Non-GAAP Reconciliations (5) According to 2020 Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups Report

Attractive Brand Mix

(Based on New Vehicle Revenue - June '21 YTD)

Luxury - 45%

Import - 39%

Domestic - 16%

Very attractive portfolio of brands; high concentration of import and luxury

5

NYSE | ABG

© Asbury Automotive Group 2021. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 11:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
07:10aASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : Investor Presentation Q2 2021
PU
07:04aASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
07:03aASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : Earnings Flash (ABG) ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Posts Q2 EPS $7..
MT
06:52aASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:50aASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : ANNOUNCES RECORD SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS (Form..
PU
06:42aASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
06:04aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
07/26Today on Wall Street: Busy week ahead
07/26ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : Morgan Stanley Downgrades Asbury Automotive Group to Equal-W..
MT
07/26ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Casey's, D.R. Horton, Microsoft, Unilever, Veoneer...
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 181 M - -
Net income 2021 320 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 463 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 809 M 3 809 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 7 750
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 196,98 $
Average target price 216,44 $
Spread / Average Target 9,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David W. Hult President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Guido Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Reddin Non-Executive Chairman
Barry Cohen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Daniel Clara Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.35.16%3 809
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED28.87%18 048
AUTONATION, INC.65.57%7 634
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.37.14%6 058
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED13.10%3 223
EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED17.38%3 154