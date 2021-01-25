Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.    ABG

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

(ABG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asbury Automotive : Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

01/25/2021 | 12:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results before the market opens on February 2, 2021.  Asbury will host a conference call later that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the internet and can be accessed by logging onto www.asburyauto.com/company/investor-relations.  A replay will be available on this site for 30 days.

In addition, live audio of the call will be accessible to the public by calling (866) 248-8441 (domestic), or (323) 347-3278 (international); passcode – 1603957.  Callers should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins. 

A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for seven days, and can be accessed by calling (888) 203-1112 (domestic), or (719) 457-0820 (international); passcode – 1603957.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 91 dealerships, consisting of 112 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asbury-automotive-group-schedules-release-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301214232.html

SOURCE Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
12:35pASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Finan..
PR
01/15ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : JP Morgan Adjusts Asbury Automotive Group PT to $145 From $1..
MT
01/07ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : Caroffer's New Group Trade Platform Helps Dealers Optimize P..
PR
2020JP Morgan Adjusts Asbury Automotive Group PT to $125 From $115, Maintains Neu..
MT
2020Morgan Stanley Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group to Overweight From Equal-Weig..
MT
2020Craig-Hallum Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price..
MT
2020Asbury Automotive Launches Clicklane Car-Buying Online Platform
MT
2020ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : Clicklane Launch - December 2020
PU
2020ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : Launches Clicklane-- The First-Ever End-To-End Car-Buying So..
PR
2020ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ