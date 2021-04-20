Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABG

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

(ABG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asbury Automotive : Shareholder Presentation – 2020

04/20/2021 | 07:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

April 20, 2021

© Asbury Automotive Group 2021. All Rights Reserved

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements in this presentation are not recitations of historical fact, such statements constitute "forward-looking statements" as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements in this presentation may include statements relating to goals, plans, expectations, projections regarding the expected benefits of management's plans, projections and objectives for future operations, scale and performance, integration plans and expected synergies from acquisitions, our financial position, results of operations, market position, capital allocation strategy, business strategy and expectations of our management with respect to, among other things: changes in general economic and business conditions, including the impact of COVID-19 on the automotive industry in general, the automotive retail industry in particular and our customers, suppliers, vendors and business partners; our relationships with vehicle manufacturers; our ability to improve our margins; operating cash flows and availability of capital; capital expenditures; the amount of our indebtedness; the completion of any pending and future acquisitions and divestitures; future return targets; future annual savings; general economic trends, including consumer confidence levels, interest rates, and fuel prices; and automotive retail industry trends.

The following are some but not all of the factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, market factors, Asbury's relationships with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact supply from vehicle manufacturers, such as the shortage of semi-conductor chips, which has adversely impacted new vehicle inventory supply, and/or present retail sales challenges, risks associated with Asbury's indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with its financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay such indebtedness, on favorable terms), Asbury's relationships with, and the financial stability of, its lenders and lessors, risks related to competition in the automotive retail and service industries, general economic conditions both nationally and locally, governmental regulations, legislation, adverse results in litigation and other proceedings, and Asbury's ability to execute its technology initiatives and other operational strategies, Asbury's ability to leverage gains from its dealership portfolio, including its ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition of the Park Place dealership group, Asbury's ability to capitalize on opportunities to repurchase its debt and equity securities or purchase properties that it currently leases, and Asbury's ability to stay within its targeted range for capital expenditures. There can be no guarantees that Asbury's plans for future operations will be successfully implemented or that they will prove to be commercially successful. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are disclosed in Asbury's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this presentation. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement.

2

© Asbury Automotive Group 2021. All rights reserved.

NYSE:ABG

FORTUNE 500

~$8B

AUTOMOTIVE RETAILER

TOTAL REVENUE (1)

6th LARGEST (5) AUTOMOTIVE RETAILER

3%

7%

91(3)

HIGHLIGHTS

Locations

New PVR

Adj. SG&A % of GP(4)

$2,296/+51%

63.8%/-460bps

Used Retail PVR

Adj. Operating Margin(4)

$1,804/+20%

5.7%/+110bps

F&I PVR

Adj. EPS(4)

5%2%

6%

4%

14%

27%

New Vehicle

32%

Revenue(2)

112(3)

Franchises

2020

31(3)

Brands

25(3)

Collision Centers

$1,736/+7%

$12.90/+36%

Pro Forma

Available

Net Leverage(3,4)

Liquidity(3)

2.1x

$462M

  • Closed Park Place acquisition adding $1.7B in Annualized Revenue

Launched, our next generation automotive ecosystem and on-line sales platform

  1. For the twelve months ending Dec 31, 2020, pro forma for acquisitions and divestures closed in 2020
  2. For the three months ending Dec 31, 2020, pro forma to exclude the Nalley Ford dealership divested in Q4 2020

(3) As of Dec 31, 2020 (4) See Non-GAAP Reconciliations (5) According to 2020 Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups Report

Mission & Vision

North Star is the "Guest Experience"

4

© Asbury Automotive Group 2021. All rights reserved.

2020 Summary

All Store

Same Store

Revenue

Gross Profit

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

-1%

5%

-7%

-2%

New Vehicle

-2%

37%

-9%

19%

Used Vehicle Retail

-1%

9%

-5%

3%

Finance and Insurance

-3%

-3%

-4%

-4%

Parts and Service

-1%

-3%

-8%

-10%

  • Strategic Highlights:
    • Announced 5-Year Strategy and launched Clicklane, our next generation automotive digital ecosystem and on-line sales platform
    • Acquired 8 Park Place dealerships in the Dallas market and a Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram store in the Denver market, adding ~$1.9 billion of annualized revenue
    • Divested all five stores in the Mississippi market, two stores in the Atlanta market and a Lexus dealership in the South Carolina market which generated ~$600 million of combined annualized revenue
    • Issued $250 million bond add-on to permanently finance the Park Place acquisition
    • Ended the year with $462 million of total liquidity and a pro forma net leverage ratio of 2.1x(1)

In a year of economic uncertainty, we delivered record results, transformed our dealership base,

launched our next generation on-line platform and announced our 5-Year Plan

Note: All growth rates compared to the prior year unless otherwise stated

5

(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliations

© Asbury Automotive Group 2021. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 11:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
07:51aASBURY AUTOMOTIVE  : Shareholder Presentation – 2020
PU
04/12ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE  : Schedules Release of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
03/15ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE  : Insider Sales at Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Extends the ..
MT
03/12INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Asbury Automotive Gro..
MT
03/12INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale at Asbury Automotive Group Slowing 90-Days of Buyi..
MT
03/01ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
02/19INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at Asbury Automotive Group Eased Back..
MT
02/18ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Asbury Automotive Gr..
MT
02/15ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE  : Significant Insider Selling in Shares of Asbury Automotive ..
MT
02/12ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE  : Significant Insider Selling Continues at Asbury Automotive ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 797 M - -
Net income 2021 288 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 975 M 3 975 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 7 750
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 172,78 $
Last Close Price 205,64 $
Spread / Highest target -12,0%
Spread / Average Target -16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David W. Hult President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Guido Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Reddin Non-Executive Chairman
Barry Cohen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Daniel Clara Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.41.10%3 975
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.90%16 773
AUTONATION, INC.39.81%8 042
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.45.60%6 989
D'IETEREN N.V.24.19%5 397
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED7.18%3 496
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ