Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) (“we,” “our” or the “Company”), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., learned on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, that one of its vendors (CDK Global) experienced a cyber-attack impacting certain services provided to the Company and many other automotive retailers, including the Company’s sales, service, inventory, customer relationship management, and accounting functions. Upon discovery of the incident, we took immediate precautionary steps to protect our systems.

While information surrounding this event continues to evolve, our stores have contingency plans in place to minimize disruptions to our daily operations. Accordingly, at this time, our ability to sell and service vehicles remains operational, although some elements of our business may function slower than normal. Our Koons Automotive locations in Maryland and Virginia do not utilize CDK’s Dealer Management System or CDK’s Customer Relationship Management system and therefore continue to operate with minimal interruption, as does Clicklane, our online vehicle purchasing platform.

This incident has adversely impacted the Company’s business operations, a circumstance likely to continue until such time as the relevant systems are fully restored. Due to the ongoing nature of the situation, we are presently unable to confirm the full scope, nature and impact of the incident, or whether any customer data was accessed. As a result, the Company has not yet determined whether the incident is reasonably likely to have a material impact on the Company’s financial condition or results of operations.

We remain in contact with CDK Global to assess the situation. Additional updates may be provided as more information becomes available.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. In late 2020, Asbury embarked on a multi-year plan to increase revenue and profitability strategically through organic operations, acquisitive growth and innovative technologies, with its guest-centric approach as Asbury’s constant North Star. As of March 31, 2024, Asbury operated 157 new vehicle dealerships, consisting of 206 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates Total Care Auto, Powered by Landcar, a leading provider of service contracts and other vehicle protection products, and 37 collision repair centers. Asbury offers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, which includes vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts and collision repair services; and finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, and prepaid maintenance. Asbury ranks 18th in the 2023 Forbes list of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies. Asbury is recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 by Newsweek as well as one of the Best Companies to Work For in the Retailers industry by U.S. News & World Report.

