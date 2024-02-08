Revenue of $3.8 billion Completed acquisition of Jim Koons Automotive Companies, the ninth-largest privately-owned dealership group in the U.S., with over $3 billion in annual revenue Gross profit of $673 million SG&A as a percentage of gross profit of 61.5%; adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit, a non-GAAP measure, of 61.0% Fourth quarter non-cash asset impairments of $117.2 million or $4.29 per diluted share Operating margin of 3.3%; adjusted operating margin, a non-GAAP measure, of 6.4% Net income of $56 million; adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, of $146 million EPS of $2.70 per diluted share; adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, of $7.12 per diluted share Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $255 million Repurchased 246,000 shares for $47 million

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) (the “Company”), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., reported fourth quarter 2023 net income of $56 million ($2.70 per diluted share), a decrease of 89% from $353 million ($15.95 per diluted share) in fourth quarter 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 results include non-cash asset impairments of $117.2 million or $4.29 per diluted share. Fourth quarter 2022 results include gains on dealership divestitures of $203 million or $6.92 per diluted share. Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, decreased 28% year-over-year to $146 million ($7.12 per diluted share) compared to adjusted net income of $202 million ($9.12 per diluted share) in fourth quarter 2022. During 2022, the Company completed sixteen divestitures that contributed $683 million in revenue for the year. Four of the divestitures closed in the first quarter, three in the second quarter, and nine in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“2023 was a year of building for the future, including continued integration of acquired businesses, rolling out TCA to 72% of our stores and closing the largest industry acquisition of 2023 in December. None of this would have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our 15,000 team members, including the 2,300 exceptional team members who are now a part of the Asbury family following our recent acquisition of Koons Automotive,” said David Hult, Asbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our efforts in the 4th quarter and throughout the year better position us for future profitable growth and we continue to drive value for our shareholders. Our quarterly results reflect the industry trends toward normalcy within operations and the headwinds impacting our parts and services business from ongoing integration activities; headwinds we indicated would carry through year-end in our prior quarter commentary.

“With Koons, we have reached a major milestone in our journey to grow the scale and size of our business. Together, we look forward to leveraging our investments in technology to drive our continued focus on operational efficiency and the most guest centric experience in automotive retailing.”

The financial measures discussed below include both GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure and Reconciliation, Same Store Data and Other Data” and the reconciliations for non-GAAP metrics used herein.

Adjusted net income for fourth quarter 2023 excludes, net of tax, $88.1 million ($4.29 per diluted share) of non-cash asset impairments, $0.9 million ($0.04 per diluted share) of non-cash fixed asset write-offs, and $1.8 million ($0.09 per diluted share) of professional fees related to the acquisition of the Jim Koons Automotive Companies.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter 2022 excludes, net of tax, expenses related to a significant acquisition that did not materialize of $2 million ($0.09 per diluted share) and gains on dealership divestitures, net, primarily related to the Crown North Carolina stores, of $153 million ($6.92 per diluted share).

Fourth Quarter 2023 Operational Summary

Total Company vs. 4th Quarter 2022:

Revenue of $3.8 billion, increase of 3%

Gross profit of $673 million, decrease of 9%

Gross margin decreased 226 bps to 17.7%

New vehicle unit volume increase of 8%; new vehicle revenue increase of 11%; new vehicle gross profit decrease of 14%

Used vehicle retail unit volume decrease of 11%; used vehicle retail revenue decrease of 11%; used vehicle retail gross profit decrease of 21%

Finance and insurance (F&I) per vehicle retailed (PVR) of $2,304, decrease of 11%

Parts and service revenue decrease of 1%; gross profit decrease of 1%

SG&A as a percentage of gross profit increased 442 bps to 61.5%

Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit increased 426 bps to 61.0%

Operating margin decreased 490 bps to 3.3%

Adjusted operating margin decreased 180 bps to 6.4%

Same Store vs. 4th Quarter 2022:

Revenue of $3.6 billion, increase of 2%

Gross profit of $645 million, decrease of 10%

Gross margin decreased 230 bps to 17.7%

New vehicle unit volume increase of 7%; new vehicle revenue increase of 10%; new vehicle gross profit decrease of 16%

Used vehicle retail unit volume decrease of 10%; used vehicle retail revenue decrease of 12%; used vehicle retail gross profit decrease of 24%

F&I PVR of $2,295, decrease of 12%

Parts and service revenue flat to prior year quarter; gross profit flat to prior year

Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit increased 477 bps to 61.2%

Full Year 2023 Results

For the full year 2023, the Company reported net income of $603 million ($28.74 per diluted share) compared to $997 million ($44.61 per diluted share) in the prior year, a 36% decrease in EPS. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) for 2023 was $684 million ($32.60 per diluted share) compared to $842 million ($37.66 per diluted share) in the prior year, a 13% decrease in adjusted EPS.

Total revenue for the full year 2023 was $14.8 billion, a decrease of 4%; total revenue on a same-store basis was flat to prior year. Total adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2023 was $1.1 billion, a decrease of 15% from the prior year. Adjusted operating cash flow for the full year was $705 million, a decrease of $282 million from the prior year.

Liquidity and Leverage

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and floorplan offset accounts of $128 million (which excludes $13 million of cash at Total Care Auto, Powered by Landcar) and availability under the revolver of $332 million for a total of $460 million in liquidity. The Company’s adjusted net leverage ratio, which is calculated as set forth in our credit facility, was 2.5x at quarter end.

Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased approximately 246,000 shares for $47 million during the fourth quarter 2023. For the full year 2023, the Company repurchased 1.3 million shares for $258 million. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $203 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

The shares may be purchased from time to time in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or in other manners as permitted by federal securities laws and other legal and contractual requirements. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, the number of shares and the timing of any repurchase will depend on such factors as Asbury’s stock price, general economic and market conditions, the potential impact on its capital structure, the expected return on competing uses of capital such as strategic dealership acquisitions and capital investments and other considerations. The program does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares, and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time without further notice.

Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure and Reconciliation, Same Store Data and Other Data

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with GAAP, from time to time management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, and profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering certain alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures include "Adjusted income from operations," "Adjusted net income," "Adjusted operating margins," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS")," "Adjusted SG&A, " "Adjusted operating cash flow" and "Pro forma adjusted leverage ratio." Further, management assesses the organic growth of our revenue and gross profit on a same store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial performance and provides relevant information to assess our performance at our existing locations. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management cautions investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. In their evaluation of results from time to time, management excludes items that do not arise directly from core operations, or are otherwise of an unusual or non-recurring nature. Because these non-core, unusual or non-recurring charges and gains materially affect Asbury's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Management discloses these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because it believes investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance.

Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

Amounts presented herein have been calculated using non-rounded amounts for all periods presented and therefore certain amounts may not compute or tie to prior presentation due to rounding.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, %

Change For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, %

Change 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUE: New vehicle $ 2,058.5 $ 1,846.3 11 % $ 7,630.7 $ 7,365.6 4 % Used vehicle: Retail 965.8 1,089.3 (11 )% 4,017.5 4,828.8 (17 )% Wholesale 102.9 63.7 62 % 396.7 368.3 8 % Total used vehicle 1,068.7 1,153.0 (7 )% 4,414.3 5,197.1 (15 )% Parts and service 513.4 516.1 (1 )% 2,081.5 2,074.2 — % Finance and insurance, net 171.2 190.6 (10 )% 676.2 797.0 (15 )% TOTAL REVENUE 3,811.7 3,705.9 3 % 14,802.7 15,433.8 (4 )% COST OF SALES: New vehicle 1,887.6 1,647.9 15 % 6,927.8 6,521.6 6 % Used vehicle: Retail 913.5 1,022.8 (11 )% 3,769.0 4,481.7 (16 )% Wholesale 101.2 62.5 62 % 381.2 362.1 5 % Total used vehicle 1,014.6 1,085.3 (7 )% 4,150.2 4,843.8 (14 )% Parts and service 228.1 228.0 — % 931.0 921.6 1 % Finance and insurance 8.3 6.7 24 % 37.9 46.3 (18 )% TOTAL COST OF SALES 3,138.7 2,967.9 6 % 12,046.9 12,333.3 (2 )% GROSS PROFIT 673.0 738.0 (9 )% 2,755.8 3,100.6 (11 )% OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general, and administrative 414.0 421.4 (2 )% 1,617.4 1,763.4 (8 )% Depreciation and amortization 17.2 15.4 12 % 67.7 69.0 (2 )% Asset impairments 117.2 — — % 117.2 — — % Other operating income, net — (1.4 ) NM — (4.4 ) NM INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 124.6 302.6 (59 )% 953.5 1,272.6 (25 )% OTHER EXPENSES: Floor plan interest expense 8.2 2.4 248 % 9.6 8.4 15 % Other interest expense, net 40.8 38.5 6 % 156.1 152.2 3 % Gain on dealership divestitures, net — (202.7 ) NM (13.5 ) (207.1 ) NM Total other expenses (income), net 48.9 (161.9 ) (130 )% 152.2 (46.5 ) NM INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 75.6 464.5 (84 )% 801.3 1,319.1 (39 )% Income tax expense 20.1 111.3 (82 )% 198.8 321.8 (38 )% NET INCOME $ 55.5 $ 353.2 (84 )% $ 602.5 $ 997.3 (40 )% EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic— Net income $ 2.72 $ 16.02 (83 )% $ 28.87 $ 44.78 (36 )% Diluted— Net income $ 2.70 $ 15.95 (83 )% $ 28.74 $ 44.61 (36 )% WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 20.4 22.0 20.9 22.3 Restricted stock — 0.1 — 0.1 Performance share units 0.1 — 0.1 — Diluted 20.5 22.1 21.0 22.4

______________________________

NM—Not Meaningful

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Additional Disclosures-Consolidated (In millions) (Unaudited) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Increase

(Decrease) % Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA Cash and cash equivalents $ 45.7 $ 235.3 $ (189.6 ) (81 )% Inventory, net (a) 1,768.3 959.2 809.1 84 % Total current assets 3,057.1 1,909.8 1,147.3 60 % Floor plan notes payable (b) 1,785.7 51.0 1,734.7 NM Total current liabilities 2,875.7 1,033.4 1,842.2 178 % CAPITALIZATION: Long-term debt (including current portion) (c) $ 3,206.2 $ 3,301.2 $ (95.1 ) (3 )% Shareholders' equity 3,244.1 2,903.5 340.7 12 % Total $ 6,450.3 $ 6,204.7 $ 245.6 4 %

_____________________________

(a) Excluding $84.5 million and $3.4 million of inventory classified as assets held for sale as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (b) Excluding $2.8 million of floor plan notes payable classified as liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of December 31, 2022 (c) Excluding $6.8 million of debt classified as liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of December 31, 2022

December 31,

2023 (a) September 30,

2023 (a) December 31,

2022 (b) Days Supply New vehicle inventory 43 36 26 Used vehicle inventory 32 29 27

_____________________________

(a) Days supply of inventory is calculated based on new and used inventory, in units, at the end of each reporting period and a 30-day historical unit sales. (b) Days supply of inventory is calculated based on new and used inventory, in dollars, at the end of each reporting period and a 30-day historical cost of sales.

Brand Mix - New Vehicle Revenue by Brand For the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Luxury Lexus 12 % 7 % Mercedes-Benz 8 % 9 % BMW 3 % 4 % Porsche 2 % 3 % Land Rover 2 % 2 % Acura 1 % 2 % Other luxury 5 % 6 % Total luxury 34 % 33 % Imports Toyota 18 % 17 % Honda 9 % 9 % Hyundai 4 % 5 % Nissan 2 % 4 % Subaru 2 % 2 % Kia 1 % 2 % Other imports 2 % 2 % Total imports 39 % 40 % Domestic Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram 11 % 12 % Ford 10 % 9 % Chevrolet, Buick, GMC 6 % 5 % Total domestic 27 % 27 % Total New Vehicle Revenue 100 % 100 %

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue mix New vehicle 54.0 % 49.8 % Used vehicle retail 25.3 % 29.4 % Used vehicle wholesale 2.7 % 1.7 % Parts and service 13.5 % 13.9 % Finance and insurance, net 4.5 % 5.1 % Total revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % Gross profit mix New vehicle 25.4 % 26.9 % Used vehicle retail 7.8 % 9.0 % Used vehicle wholesale 0.3 % 0.2 % Parts and service 42.4 % 39.0 % Finance and insurance, net 24.2 % 24.9 % Total gross profit 100.0 % 100.0 %

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS-CONSOLIDATED (In millions) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, %

Change For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, %

Change 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue New vehicle $ 2,058.5 $ 1,846.3 11 % $ 7,630.7 $ 7,365.6 4 % Used vehicle: Retail 965.8 1,089.3 (11 )% 4,017.5 4,828.8 (17 )% Wholesale 102.9 63.7 62 % 396.7 368.3 8 % Total used vehicle 1,068.7 1,153.0 (7 )% 4,414.3 5,197.1 (15 )% Parts and service 513.4 516.1 (1 )% 2,081.5 2,074.2 — % Finance and insurance, net 171.2 190.6 (10 )% 676.2 797.0 (15 )% Total revenue $ 3,811.7 $ 3,705.9 3 % $ 14,802.7 $ 15,433.8 (4 )% Gross profit New vehicle $ 170.8 $ 198.4 (14 )% $ 703.0 $ 844.0 (17 )% Used vehicle: Retail 52.3 66.5 (21 )% 248.5 347.1 (28 )% Wholesale 1.8 1.1 57 % 15.5 6.2 151 % Total used vehicle 54.0 67.7 (20 )% 264.0 353.2 (25 )% Parts and service 285.3 288.1 (1 )% 1,150.6 1,152.6 — % Finance and insurance, net 162.8 183.9 (11 )% 638.2 750.7 (15 )% Total gross profit $ 673.0 $ 738.0 (9 )% $ 2,755.8 $ 3,100.6 (11 )% Unit sales New vehicle: Luxury 9,697 8,497 14 % 35,300 33,904 4 % Import 20,725 19,562 6 % 77,740 78,388 (1 )% Domestic 9,475 8,752 8 % 36,469 38,887 (6 )% Total new vehicle 39,897 36,811 8 % 149,509 151,179 (1 )% Used vehicle retail 30,778 34,436 (11 )% 127,507 151,464 (16 )% Used to new ratio 77.1 % 93.5 % 85.3 % 100.2 % Average selling price New vehicle $ 51,595 $ 50,156 3 % $ 51,038 $ 48,721 5 % Used vehicle retail $ 31,378 $ 31,633 (1 )% $ 31,508 $ 31,881 (1 )% Average gross profit per unit New vehicle: Luxury $ 7,281 $ 8,753 (17 )% $ 7,770 $ 8,642 (10 )% Import 2,966 3,960 (25 )% 3,419 4,320 (21 )% Domestic 4,090 5,317 (23 )% 4,466 5,460 (18 )% Total new vehicle 4,282 5,389 (21 )% 4,702 5,583 (16 )% Used vehicle retail 1,699 1,932 (12 )% 1,949 2,291 (15 )% Finance and insurance 2,304 2,581 (11 )% 2,304 2,480 (7 )% Front end yield (1) 5,461 6,299 (13 )% 5,739 6,416 (11 )% Gross margin Total new vehicle 8.3 % 10.7 % (245) bps 9.2 % 11.5 % (225) bps Used vehicle retail 5.4 % 6.1 % (69) bps 6.2 % 7.2 % (100) bps Parts and service 55.6 % 55.8 % (26) bps 55.3 % 55.6 % (29) bps Total gross profit margin 17.7 % 19.9 % (226) bps 18.6 % 20.1 % (147) bps Operating expenses Selling, general, and administrative $ 414.0 $ 421.4 (2 )% $ 1,617.4 $ 1,763.4 (8 )% Adjusted selling, general, and administrative $ 410.5 $ 418.8 (2 )% $ 1,613.2 $ 1,760.7 (8 )% SG&A as a % of gross profit 61.5 % 57.1 % 442 bps 58.7 % 56.9 % 182 bps Adjusted SG&A as a % of gross profit 61.0 % 56.7 % 426 bps 58.5 % 56.8 % 175 bps Income from operations as a % of revenue 3.3 % 8.2 % (490) bps 6.4 % 8.2 % (180) bps Income from operations as a % of gross profit 18.5 % 41.0 % (2,250) bps 34.6 % 41.0 % (644) bps Adjusted income from operations as a % of revenue 6.4 % 8.2 % (180) bps 7.3 % 8.3 % (100) bps Adjusted income from operations as a % of gross profit 36.4 % 41.4 % (492) bps 39.0 % 41.1 % (210) bps

_____________________________

(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS-CONSOLIDATED (In millions) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, %

Change For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, %

Change 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue New vehicle $ 1,968.1 $ 1,796.1 10 % $ 7,529.5 $ 7,028.9 7 % Used vehicle: Retail 915.5 1,038.0 (12 )% 3,949.1 4,503.7 (12 )% Wholesale 97.7 60.7 61 % 389.7 348.9 12 % Total used vehicle 1,013.2 1,098.7 (8 )% 4,338.8 4,852.6 (11 )% Parts and service 499.0 498.1 — % 2,063.2 1,960.5 5 % Finance and insurance, net 162.8 185.5 (12 )% 667.3 761.7 (12 )% Total revenue $ 3,643.2 $ 3,578.4 2 % $ 14,598.8 $ 14,603.8 — % Gross profit New vehicle $ 162.9 $ 193.2 (16 )% $ 693.6 $ 807.6 (14 )% Used vehicle: Retail 48.6 63.9 (24 )% 243.7 323.7 (25 )% Wholesale 1.5 1.8 (15 )% 15.3 7.1 117 % Total used vehicle 50.1 65.7 (24 )% 259.1 330.8 (22 )% Parts and service 277.5 278.0 — % 1,140.7 1,087.8 5 % Finance and insurance, net 154.5 178.8 (14 )% 629.4 715.5 (12 )% Total gross profit $ 644.9 $ 715.7 (10 )% $ 2,722.8 $ 2,941.7 (7 )% Unit sales New vehicle: Luxury 9,542 8,143 17 % 34,947 32,154 9 % Import 19,881 19,009 5 % 76,896 73,845 4 % Domestic 8,706 8,597 1 % 35,700 37,699 (5 )% Total new vehicle 38,129 35,749 7 % 147,543 143,698 3 % Used vehicle retail 29,165 32,468 (10 )% 125,124 139,446 (10 )% Used to new ratio 76.5 % 90.8 % 84.8 % 97.0 % Average selling price New vehicle $ 51,618 $ 50,242 3 % $ 51,033 $ 48,915 4 % Used vehicle retail $ 31,390 $ 31,970 (2 )% $ 31,562 $ 32,297 (2 )% Average gross profit per unit New vehicle: Luxury $ 7,306 $ 8,855 (17 )% $ 7,783 $ 8,758 (11 )% Import 2,900 3,965 (27 )% 3,407 4,326 (21 )% Domestic 4,079 5,323 (23 )% 4,472 5,479 (18 )% Total new vehicle 4,272 5,406 (21 )% 4,701 5,620 (16 )% Used vehicle retail 1,666 1,969 (15 )% 1,948 2,321 (16 )% Finance and insurance 2,295 2,621 (12 )% 2,308 2,527 (9 )% Front end yield (1) 5,438 6,391 (15 )% 5,746 6,523 (12 )% Gross margin Total new vehicle 8.3 % 10.8 % (248) bps 9.2 % 11.5 % (228) bps Used vehicle retail 5.3 % 6.2 % (85) bps 6.2 % 7.2 % (102) bps Parts and service 55.6 % 55.8 % (20) bps 55.3 % 55.5 % (19) bps Total gross profit margin 17.7 % 20.0 % (230) bps 18.7 % 20.1 % (149) bps Operating expenses Selling, general, and administrative $ 396.0 $ 406.7 (3 )% $ 1,593.6 $ 1,670.9 (5 )% Adjusted selling, general, and administrative $ 394.9 $ 404.1 (2 )% $ 1,593.6 $ 1,668.3 (4 )% SG&A as a % of gross profit 61.4 % 56.8 % 458 bps 58.5 % 56.8 % 173 bps Adjusted SG&A as a % of gross profit 61.2 % 56.5 % 477 bps 58.5 % 56.7 % 182 bps

_____________________________

(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. SEGMENT REPORTING (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Dealerships TCA After

Eliminations Total

Company Dealerships TCA After

Eliminations Total

Company (In millions) Revenue New $ 2,058.5 $ — $ 2,058.5 $ 1,846.3 $ — $ 1,846.3 Used 1,068.7 — 1,068.7 1,153.0 — 1,153.0 Parts and service 521.6 (8.2 ) 513.4 524.7 (8.6 ) 516.1 Finance and insurance, net 136.2 35.0 171.2 154.4 36.2 190.6 Total revenue $ 3,785.0 $ 26.7 $ 3,811.7 $ 3,678.4 $ 27.5 $ 3,705.9 Cost of sales New $ 1,887.6 $ — $ 1,887.6 $ 1,647.9 $ — $ 1,647.9 Used 1,014.6 — 1,014.6 1,085.3 — 1,085.3 Parts and service 232.6 (4.5 ) 228.1 233.3 (5.3 ) 228.0 Finance and insurance — 8.3 8.3 — 6.7 6.7 Total cost of sales $ 3,134.9 $ 3.9 $ 3,138.7 $ 2,966.5 $ 1.4 $ 2,967.9 Gross profit New $ 170.8 $ — $ 170.8 $ 198.4 $ — $ 198.4 Used 54.0 — 54.0 67.7 — 67.7 Parts and service 289.1 (3.7 ) 285.3 291.4 (3.3 ) 288.1 Finance and insurance, net 136.2 26.6 162.8 154.4 29.4 183.9 Total gross profit $ 650.1 $ 22.9 $ 673.0 $ 711.9 $ 26.1 $ 738.0 Selling, general and administrative $ 418.6 $ (4.6 ) $ 414.0 $ 425.2 $ (3.7 ) $ 421.4 Income from operations $ 104.4 $ 20.2 $ 124.6 $ 274.4 $ 28.2 $ 302.6

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Dealerships TCA After

Eliminations Total

Company Dealerships TCA After

Eliminations Total

Company (In millions) Revenue New $ 7,630.7 $ — $ 7,630.7 $ 7,365.6 $ — $ 7,365.6 Used 4,414.3 — 4,414.3 5,197.1 — 5,197.1 Parts and service 2,116.2 (34.6 ) 2,081.5 2,107.5 (33.3 ) 2,074.2 Finance and insurance, net 537.8 138.3 676.2 670.9 126.0 797.0 Total revenue $ 14,699.0 $ 103.7 $ 14,802.7 $ 15,341.1 $ 92.7 $ 15,433.8 Cost of sales New $ 6,927.8 $ — $ 6,927.8 $ 6,521.6 $ — $ 6,521.6 Used 4,150.2 — 4,150.2 4,843.8 — 4,843.8 Parts and service 949.9 (18.9 ) 931.0 939.7 (18.1 ) 921.6 Finance and insurance — 37.9 37.9 — 46.3 46.3 Total cost of sales $ 12,027.9 $ 19.0 $ 12,046.9 $ 12,305.1 $ 28.1 $ 12,333.3 Gross profit New $ 703.0 $ — $ 703.0 $ 844.0 $ — $ 844.0 Used 264.0 — 264.0 353.2 — 353.2 Parts and service 1,166.3 (15.8 ) 1,150.6 1,167.8 (15.1 ) 1,152.6 Finance and insurance, net 537.8 100.4 638.2 670.9 79.8 750.7 Total gross profit $ 2,671.1 $ 84.7 $ 2,755.8 $ 3,036.0 $ 64.6 $ 3,100.6 Selling, general, and administrative $ 1,638.5 $ (21.2 ) $ 1,617.4 $ 1,786.3 $ (22.9 ) $ 1,763.4 Income from operations $ 862.6 $ 90.9 $ 953.5 $ 1,192.5 $ 80.1 $ 1,272.6

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC. Supplemental Disclosures (Unaudited) The following tables provide reconciliations for our non-GAAP metrics: For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 (Dollars in millions) Adjusted leverage ratio: Long-term debt $ 3,206.2 $ 3,222.3 Cash and floor plan offset (140.9 ) (1,030.3 ) TCA cash 13.2 10.6 Availability under our used vehicle floor plan facility — (226.2 ) Adjusted long-term net debt $ 3,078.5 $ 1,976.4 Calculation of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"): Net income $ 55.5 $ 353.2 $ 602.5 $ 900.2 Depreciation and amortization 17.2 15.4 67.7 65.9 Income tax expense 20.1 111.3 198.8 290.0 Swap and other interest expense 41.1 39.1 158.4 156.4 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") $ 133.9 $ 519.0 $ 1,027.4 $ 1,412.5 Non-core items - expense (income): Gain on dealership divestitures, net $ — $ (202.7 ) $ (13.5 ) $ (216.2 ) Gain on sale of real estate — — (3.6 ) (3.6 ) Legal settlement — — (1.9 ) (1.9 ) Franchise rights and goodwill impairments 117.2 — 117.2 — Professional fees associated with acquisition 2.4 — 4.1 1.8 Fixed assets write-off 1.1 — 1.1 — Hail damage — — 4.3 4.3 Deal diligence cost — 2.7 — 2.7 Total non-core items 120.7 (200.0 ) 107.8 (212.9 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 254.6 $ 318.9 $ 1,135.2 $ 1,199.6 Pro forma impact of acquisition and divestitures on EBITDA $ 79.2 $ (5.7 ) Pro forma adjusted EBITDA $ 1,214.4 $ 1,193.9 Pro forma adjusted net leverage ratio 2.5 1.7

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP Professional

fees associated

with

acquisition Fixed asset

write-off Franchise rights

and goodwill

impairments Income tax

effect Non-GAAP

adjusted (In millions, except per share data) Selling, general and administrative $ 414.0 $ (2.4 ) $ (1.1 ) $ — $ — $ 410.5 Income from operations $ 124.6 $ 2.4 $ 1.1 $ 117.2 $ — $ 245.3 Net income $ 55.5 $ 2.4 $ 1.1 $ 117.2 $ (29.9 ) $ 146.3 Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted 20.5 20.5 Diluted EPS $ 2.70 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 5.71 $ (1.46 ) $ 7.12 SG&A as a % of gross profit 61.5 % 61.0 % Income from operations as a % of revenue 3.3 % 6.4 %

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP Gain on

dealership

divestitures, net Deal diligence

cost Income tax

effect Non-GAAP

adjusted (In millions, except per share data) Selling, general and administrative $ 421.4 $ — $ (2.7 ) $ — $ 418.8 Income from operations $ 302.6 $ — $ 2.7 $ — $ 305.3 Net income $ 353.2 $ (202.7 ) $ 2.7 $ 48.8 $ 201.9 Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted 22.1 22.1 Diluted EPS $ 15.95 $ (9.15 ) $ 0.12 $ 2.20 $ 9.12 SG&A as a % of gross profit 57.1 % 56.7 % Income from operations as a % of revenue 8.2 % 8.2 %

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP Gain on

dealership

divestiture,

net Franchise

rights and

goodwill

impairments Legal

settlement Fixed asset

write-off Hail

damage Gain on

sale of

real estate Professional

fees

associated

with

acquisition Income

tax

effect Non-

GAAP

adjusted (In millions, except per share data) Selling, general, and administrative $ 1,617.4 $ — $ — $ 1.9 $ (1.1 ) $ (4.3 ) $ 3.6 $ (4.1 ) $ — $ 1,613.2 Income from operations $ 953.5 $ — $ 117.2 $ (1.9 ) $ 1.1 $ 4.3 $ (3.6 ) $ 4.1 $ — $ 1,074.9 Net income $ 602.5 $ (13.5 ) $ 117.2 $ (1.9 ) $ 1.1 $ 4.3 $ (3.6 ) $ 4.1 $ (26.7 ) $ 683.6 Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted 21.0 21.0 Diluted EPS $ 28.74 $ (0.64 ) $ 5.59 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.21 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.20 $ (1.28 ) $ 32.60 SG&A as a % of gross profit 58.7 % 58.5 % Income from operations as a % of revenue 6.4 % 7.3 %

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP Gain on

dealership

divestitures, net Deal

diligence cost Gain on sale

of real estate Income tax

effect Non-GAAP

adjusted (In millions, except per share data) Selling, general, and administrative $ 1,763.4 $ — $ (2.7 ) $ — $ — $ 1,760.7 Income from operations $ 1,272.6 $ — $ 2.7 $ (0.9 ) $ — $ 1,274.3 Net income $ 997.3 $ (207.1 ) $ 2.7 $ (0.9 ) $ 50.1 $ 842.0 Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted 22.4 22.4 Diluted EPS $ 44.61 $ (9.26 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.04 ) $ 2.24 $ 37.66 SG&A as a % of gross profit 56.9 % 56.8 % Income from operations as a % of revenue 8.2 % 8.3 %

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 (In millions) Adjusted cash flow from operations: Cash provided by operating activities $ 313.0 $ 696.0 Change in Floor Plan Notes Payable—Non-Trade, net 1,018.9 (191.1 ) Change in Floor Plan Notes Payable—Non-Trade associated with floor plan offset, used vehicle borrowing base changes adjusted for acquisition and divestitures (571.3 ) 462.4 Change in Floor Plan Notes Payable—Trade associated with floor plan offset, adjusted for acquisition and divestitures (55.3 ) 19.7 Adjusted cash flow provided by operating activities $ 705.4 $ 987.0

