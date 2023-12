Asce Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S.(IBSE:ASGYO) added to S&P Global BMI Index

Asce Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (Asce GYO), formerly known as Asce Insaat Taahhut Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged in real estate investment trust activities. The Company mainly focuses on multifamily residential buildings and its portfolio contains over 500 independent living sections in Gaziantep, Ankara, and Sakarya. Asce GYO is a member of the Asce Group and it is involved in real estate residential and commercial projects, including Asce Selale Konaklari, Asce Kanyon, Asce Sariyer, Asce Ortakoy, Asce Butik, Asce Luks, Asce Fatih, Asce Cakmak, Trt Ticari, Asce Marmara, Asce Akdeniz, Asce Ege, Asce Verda, Asce Camlica, Asce Beykoz 2+1, Asce Kadikoy, and Asce Uskudar in Gaziantep, Istanbul, and Ankara.