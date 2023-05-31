Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mauritius
  4. Stock Exchange of Mauritius
  5. Ascencia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASCE.N0000   MU0259I00005

ASCENCIA LIMITED

(ASCE.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2023-05-29
20.20 MUR    0.00%
04:48aAscencia : Communique
PU
05/09Ascencia Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ending June 30, 2023, Payable on or About June 12, 2023
CI
05/09Ascencia Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ascencia : Communique

05/31/2023 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMMUNIQUÉ

Redemption of Bonds

Following the Further Admission Document dated 15 September 2015 and the Special Meeting of Shareholders of Ascencia Limited (the "Company") held on 22 October 2015, the Board of the Company is pleased to inform the bondholders of the Company and the public at large that 27% of the redeemable bonds of the Company, representing circa 3,511,335 bonds, will be automatically redeemed on 30 June 2023.

The trading of the redeemable bonds will cease on 27 June 2023 at close of business, will resume on The Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd. on 03 July 2023 and will apply to bondholders whose names are registered in the bond register of the Company at the close of business on 30 June 2023.

Coupon Payment

Notice is hereby given that the Board of the Company approved the coupon interest of Rs 0.72 per bond payable to its redeemable bondholders, representing a coupon rate of 6% per annum on the nominal value. This coupon payment is in respect of the

bondholders whose names are registered in the bond register of the Company at the close of business on 30 June 2023.

By Order of the Board

Sharon Ah Lin

Company Secretary

31 May 2023

This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3. The board of directors of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

Ascencia Limited

5th Floor, Rogers House,

5, President John Kennedy Street, Port Louis, Mauritius T: +230 460 0707 | E: investors@byascencia.com www.ascenciamalls.com

Disclaimer

Ascencia Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 08:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ASCENCIA LIMITED
04:48aAscencia : Communique
PU
05/09Ascencia Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ending June 30, 2023, P..
CI
05/09Ascencia Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended M..
CI
05/09Ascencia : Declaration of Dividend
PU
02/13Frenkel Topping signs 50:50 joint venture with Serious Injury L..
AN
02/08Ascencia Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended D..
CI
2022Ascencia Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 202..
CI
2022ASCENCIA LIMITED : 1st quarter results
CO
2022Ascencia Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022ASCENCIA LIMITED : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 556 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
Net income 2022 1 006 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net Debt 2022 5 556 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 9 844 M 216 M 216 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ASCENCIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ascencia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENCIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Gérard Tyack Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marie Hector Philippe Espitalier Noël Chairman
Daryl Pitchen Investment Manager
Naderasen Pillay Veerasamy Independent Director
Kin Teng Lam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASCENCIA LIMITED-18.38%216
SCENTRE GROUP-4.17%9 318
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-7.09%3 473
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED5.99%3 240
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.22.15%3 097
AEON MALL CO., LTD.4.75%2 908
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer