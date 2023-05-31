Ascencia : Communique

COMMUNIQUÉ

Redemption of Bonds

Following the Further Admission Document dated 15 September 2015 and the Special Meeting of Shareholders of Ascencia Limited (the "Company") held on 22 October 2015, the Board of the Company is pleased to inform the bondholders of the Company and the public at large that 27% of the redeemable bonds of the Company, representing circa 3,511,335 bonds, will be automatically redeemed on 30 June 2023.

The trading of the redeemable bonds will cease on 27 June 2023 at close of business, will resume on The Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd. on 03 July 2023 and will apply to bondholders whose names are registered in the bond register of the Company at the close of business on 30 June 2023.

Coupon Payment

Notice is hereby given that the Board of the Company approved the coupon interest of Rs 0.72 per bond payable to its redeemable bondholders, representing a coupon rate of 6% per annum on the nominal value. This coupon payment is in respect of the

bondholders whose names are registered in the bond register of the Company at the close of business on 30 June 2023.

By Order of the Board

Sharon Ah Lin

Company Secretary

31 May 2023

This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3. The board of directors of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

Ascencia Limited

5th Floor, Rogers House,

5, President John Kennedy Street, Port Louis, Mauritius T: +230 460 0707 | E: investors@byascencia.com www.ascenciamalls.com