Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Ascencio
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASC   BE0003856730

ASCENCIO

(ASC)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 02/17 09:31:02 am
48.8 EUR   -0.31%
09:48aASCENCIO : Opening of Piwi'z in Crèches-sur-Saône
PU
02/03ASCENCIO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/31Annual General Meeting of 31 January 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ascencio : Opening of Piwi'z in Crèches-sur-Saône

02/17/2022 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Le 17 February 2022
Partager sur

Disclaimer

Ascencio SCA published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 14:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASCENCIO
09:48aASCENCIO : Opening of Piwi'z in Crèches-sur-Saône
PU
02/03ASCENCIO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/31Annual General Meeting of 31 January 2022
AQ
01/18ASCENCIO : Annual General Meeting of 31 January 2022 – Adaptation of organizational ..
PU
01/18Annual General Meeting of 31 January 2022 - Adaptation of organizational arrangements
AQ
01/14ASCENCIO : Annual report 2020/2021
PU
2021Notice of Annual General Meeting of 31 January 2022
AQ
2021ASCENCIO : Annual results
CO
2021Ascencio SCA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021ASCENCIO : Annual press release
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,87%
Capitalization 323 M 367 M 367 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart ASCENCIO
Duration : Period :
Ascencio Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENCIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 48,95 €
Average target price 51,00 €
Spread / Average Target 4,19%
Managers and Directors
Vincent H. Querton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cédric Biquet Chief Financial Officer
Carl Mestdagh Chairman
Laurence Deklerck Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick Tacq Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASCENCIO-8.85%367
EQUINIX, INC.-20.37%60 650
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-23.90%38 198
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-5.80%38 158
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-16.09%29 924
SEGRO PLC-11.03%20 867