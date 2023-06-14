Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Ascencio SCA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASCE   BE0003856730

ASCENCIO SCA

(ASCE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:08 2023-06-13 am EDT
48.00 EUR   -2.14%
01:41aExtraordinary general meeting of July 5, 2023 - Notice
GL
01:40aExtraordinary general meeting of July 5, 2023 - Notice
AQ
06/13Correction : Disclosure of transparency - Notification
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extraordinary general meeting of July 5, 2023 - Notice

06/14/2023 | 01:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Given the number of shares for which the shareholders have completed the admission formalities in order to attend the extraordinary general meeting of June 16, 2023, it is already established that the legal attendance quorum will not be not reached at this meeting.

Consequently, shareholders are invited to attend the second extraordinary general meeting to be held on July 5, 2023 at 10.00 am at the company's registered office, avenue Jean Mermoz 1 bte 4 in Gosselies, in order to deliberate and decide on the same agenda.

The purpose of this Meeting is to renew the authorisations relating to the authorised capital and acquiring, receiving in pledge and alienating treasury shares and the powers to execute these decisions.

All documents relating to the meeting will be available on the company's website (http://www.ascencio.be) the June 16, 2023 :

  • The notice of meeting
  • The agenda
  • The methods of attendance
  • The announcement of attendance
  • The correspondence vote
  • The proxy form
  • The special report of the sole director in accordance with Article 7:199 of the Code of Companies and Associations
  • The note regarding to the amendments proposed to articles 8 and 11 of the articles of association of Ascencio SA


Attachment


All news about ASCENCIO SCA
01:41aExtraordinary general meeting of July 5, 2023 - Notice
GL
01:40aExtraordinary general meeting of July 5, 2023 - Notice
AQ
06/13Correction : Disclosure of transparency - Notification
GL
05/25Press Release - Half-Yearly Financial Report
GL
05/25Press Release - Half-Yearly Financial Report
AQ
05/25ASCENCIO SCA : Half-year report
CO
05/25Ascencio SCA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/17Extraordinary General Meeting of 16 Juny 2023
GL
05/17Extraordinary General Meeting of 16 Juny 2023
AQ
05/17ASCENCIO SCA : Extraordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 49,5 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
Net income 2023 34,2 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,27x
Yield 2023 8,54%
Capitalization 317 M 342 M 342 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,40x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,27x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart ASCENCIO SCA
Duration : Period :
Ascencio SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENCIO SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 48,00 €
Average target price 57,00 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent H. Querton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cédric Biquet Chief Financial Officer
Carl Mestdagh Non-Executive Chairman
Laurence Deklerck Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick Tacq Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASCENCIO SCA-8.57%342
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.53%41 194
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-16.21%21 118
W. P. CAREY INC.-10.02%15 041
SEGRO PLC-1.70%11 444
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-5.39%9 570
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer