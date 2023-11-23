Ascencio SCA is a Regulated Real Estate Company (Belgian REIT) that specializes in owning and managing business real estate assets. At the end of September 2022, the company's real estate holdings had a fair value of EUR 738.6 million and a total area of 449,366 m2. Portfolio value breaks down geographically as follows: Belgium (53.3%), France (42.5%) and Spain (4.2%).

Sector Commercial REITs