| €41.3/share
SHARE PRICE
| 97.9%
EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE
| 6.84%
GROSS YIELD ON
THE PORTFOLIO
| €120/m²
AVERAGE RENT
| 10.0%
DIVIDEND YIELD
DIVIDEND INCREASING FOR THE 9TH YEAR IN A ROW
OPERATING RESULTS
- Rental income : €51.3 million, up by 7.3% compared with €47.8 million at 30/09/2022
- EPRA Earnings : €36.0 million, up by 6.6% as against €33.8 million at 30/09/2022
- EPRA Earnings (per share) : €5.46 (vs €5.12 at 30/09/2022)
- Net result : €33.8 million (vs €90.7 million at 30/09/2022), the decrease being solely due to the difference in positive revaluations compared to the previous financial year (- €2.2 million vs + €57.0 million)
BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
- Fair value of the portfolio : €740.9 million (vs €738.9 million at 30/09/2022)
- EPRA LTV : 43.4%, down from 44.4% at 30/09/2022
- EPRA NTA (per share) : €63.59 (vs €62.35 at 30/09/2022)
DIVIDEND
- Dividend increase for the 9th consecutive year : Proposed distribution of a gross dividend of €4.15 per share, up by 5.1% on the previous year's dividend (€3.95 per share).
Attachment
- Annual results - 30.09.2023