    AAWH.U   US04351N1063

ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.

(AAWH.U)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  01:55:19 2023-02-21 pm EST
1.170 USD   -8.59%
Ascend Wellness : February 2023 factsheet
PU
Ascend Wellness : Investor Presentation February 2023
PU
AWH to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, March 14, 2023
AQ
Ascend Wellness : February 2023 factsheet

02/21/2023 | 01:33pm EST
INVESTOR FACT SHEET | FEBRUARY 2023

Stock Symbol: CSE: AAWH.U | OTCQX: AAWH

Investor

Rebecca Koar

(617) 453-4042 ext. 90102

Diluted Shares Outstanding: 195M* Stock Price: $1.30* Market Cap: $245M*

Contact

SVP, Investor Relations ir@awholdings.com

* Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding at Q3 2022 quarter-end, stock price as of 1/30/23

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, grows award-winning strains, and produces a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes its Simply Herb, Ozone and Ozone Reserve branded products.

For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

SELECT FLAGSHIP LOCATIONS:

RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS:

  • AWH Continues Expansion with Agreement to Acquire Four Maryland Dispensaries
  • AWH Celebrates Opening of Second Medical Dispensary in Pennsylvania
  • AWH Commences Adult-Use Sales at Fort Lee Dispensary
  • AWH Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results
  • AWH Commences Medical Operations in Pennsylvania
  • AWH Announces Several Social Impact Initiatives and Expungement Events

S T . L O U I S

C H I C A G O

C H I C A G O

B O S T O N

N E W J E R S E Y

N E W J E R S E Y 1

A R E A

COLLINSVILLE

RIVER

LOGAN

BOSTON

NORTH

SQUARE

GARDEN /

FANEUIL HALL

S t r a t e g i c a l l y

L o c a t e d j u s t

L o c a t e d n e a r

D o w n t o w n

l o c a t e d i n t h e

o u t s i d e

P a l m e r a n d

B o s t o n l o c a t e d

r e t a i l c o r r i d o r

C h i c a g o

L o g a n s q u a r e

b e t w e e n T D

n e a r S t . L o u i s

L o o p , t h e

s t e p s t o t h e

G a r d e n a n d

c e n t r a l

t r a i n

F a n e u i l H a l l

s h o p p i n g a n d

b u s i n e s s

d i s t r i c t

6 states, 25 operating dispensaries

ILLINOIS

NEW JERSEY

MICHIGAN

8 retail

3 retail

7 retail

2 dispensaries pending close2

1 cultivation / processing

1 planned retail1

1 cultivation / processing

1 cultivation / processing

MASSACHUSETTS

OHIO

PENNSYLVANIA

3 retail

2 medical retail

2 retail

1 cultivation / processing

3 pending medical retail2

4 planned medical retail licenses1

1 cultivation / processing

1 cultivation / processing

MARYLAND2

4 medical retail pending close2

  1. License is owned by AWH, but the site is not yet operational and/or under construction. Includes Century, MI; and 4 Pennsylvania dispensaries. (2) Includes pending acquisition of Ohio Patient Access LLC (3 OH dispensaries), Homecoming paper IL dispensary license (to be sited in Tinley Park, IL), InLabs IL dispensary license (to be sited in Northlake, IL), and Devi Holdings Inc (4 dispensaries in MD). Note: Timeline illustrative; does not necessarily reflect scale. Canopy includes total canopy (vegetation, flower, and propagation).

PARAMUS

FORT LEE

AREA

O n R t . 1 7 a n d

M i n u t e s t o t h e

a m i l e f r o m

G e o r g e

G a r d e n S t a t e

W a s h i n g t o n

P l a z a i n

B r i d g e , N J

N o r t h e r n N J

T u r n p i k e , a n d

N J R t . 4 6

IL

MA

NJ

MI

MD

OH

PA

Pending Close

Current Operations

2020 YE

12 Dispensaries

74,000 ft2 Canopy

2021 YE

CURRENT (2/21/23)

FUTURE

20 Dispensaries

25 Operating Dispensaries

7 States(2)

175,000 ft2 Canopy

14 Additional Owned Dispensary

39 Operating Dispensaries(1,2)

Licenses(1,2)

245,000 ft2 Canopy

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$ in U.S. millions, unless otherwise noted

Net Revenue

Adjusted GM%

Adjusted EBITDA

$27.8

$111.2

$94.4

$97.5

46.3%

45.6%

45.5%

$23.5

$20.9

Adj.

24.9% 21.4% 25.0% EBITDA

Margin

3Q212Q223Q223Q212Q223Q223Q212Q222Q22

Full Year 2021 Revenue

Q2 '22 Net Revenue Split

$332.4

Wholesale, net

Retail

26%

$143.7

74%

2020

2021

MANAGEMENT TEAM

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Frank Perullo, Interim Co-CEO and President

Abner Kurtin, Executive Chairman

Dan Neville, Interim Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer

Frank Perullo, Director

Christopher Melillo, Chief Revenue Officer

Dan Neville, Director

Robin Debiase, Chief People Officer

Scott Swid, Independent Director

David Gacom, Chief Operating Officer

Josh Gold, Independent Director

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

F O C U S : A C H I E V E S C A L E I N S E L E C T L I M I T E D L I C E N S E M A R K E T S

K E Y F L A G S H I P L O C A T I O N S W I T H H I G H B A R R I E R S T O E N T R Y

D I S C I P L I N E D C A P I T A L A L L O C A T I O N ; S U C C E S S F U L E X E C U T I O N O F M & A

M A N A G E M E N T T E A M W I T H P R O V E N T R A C K R E C O R D O F E X E C U T I O N

S T R O N G F I N A N C I A L S A N D R E V E N U E G R O W T H ; C O N T I N U E D M A R G I N I M P R O V E M E N T

The information contained in this presentation has been prepared by Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") and contains information pertaining to the business, operations and assets of AWH and its subsidiaries. The information contained in this presentation (a) is provided as at the date hereof and is subject to change without notice, (b) does not purport to contain all the information that may be necessary or desirable to fully and accurately evaluate an investment in the Company, and (c) is not to be considered as a recommendation by AWH that any person make an investment in the Company. The Company is not liable for the accuracy and completeness of the information provided in this presentation. Liability claims against the Company relating to damage of any kind caused by the use or non-use of the information provided or by the use of incorrect or incomplete information are excluded, unless there is evidence of willful intent or gross negligence on the part of the Company.

Disclaimer

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 18:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 408 M - -
Net income 2022 -76,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 380 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 241 M 241 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 81,0%
