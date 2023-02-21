Ascend Wellness : February 2023 factsheet

* Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding at Q3 2022 quarter-end, stock price as of 1/30/23
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, grows award-winning strains, and produces a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes its Simply Herb, Ozone and Ozone Reserve branded products.
For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.
SELECT FLAGSHIP LOCATIONS:
RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS:
AWH Continues Expansion with Agreement to Acquire Four Maryland Dispensaries
AWH Celebrates Opening of Second Medical Dispensary in Pennsylvania
AWH Commences Adult-Use Sales at Fort Lee Dispensary
AWH Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results
AWH Commences Medical Operations in Pennsylvania
AWH Announces Several Social Impact Initiatives and Expungement Events
S T . L O U I S
C H I C A G O
C H I C A G O
B O S T O N
N E W J E R S E Y
N E W J E R S E Y 1
A R E A
COLLINSVILLE
RIVER
LOGAN
BOSTON
NORTH
SQUARE
GARDEN /
FANEUIL HALL
S t r a t e g i c a l l y
L o c a t e d j u s t
L o c a t e d n e a r
D o w n t o w n
l o c a t e d i n t h e
o u t s i d e
P a l m e r a n d
B o s t o n l o c a t e d
r e t a i l c o r r i d o r
C h i c a g o
L o g a n s q u a r e
b e t w e e n T D
n e a r S t . L o u i s
L o o p , t h e
s t e p s t o t h e
G a r d e n a n d
c e n t r a l
t r a i n
F a n e u i l H a l l
s h o p p i n g a n d
b u s i n e s s
d i s t r i c t
6 states, 25 operating dispensaries
ILLINOIS
NEW JERSEY
MICHIGAN
8 retail
3 retail
7 retail
2 dispensaries pending close2
1 cultivation / processing
1 planned retail1
1 cultivation / processing
1 cultivation / processing
MASSACHUSETTS
OHIO
PENNSYLVANIA
3 retail
2 medical retail
2 retail
1 cultivation / processing
3 pending medical retail2
4 planned medical retail licenses1
1 cultivation / processing
1 cultivation / processing
MARYLAND2
4 medical retail pending close2
License is owned by AWH, but the site is not yet operational and/or under construction. Includes Century, MI; and 4 Pennsylvania dispensaries. (2) Includes pending acquisition of Ohio Patient Access LLC (3 OH dispensaries), Homecoming paper IL dispensary license (to be sited in Tinley Park, IL), InLabs IL dispensary license (to be sited in Northlake, IL), and Devi Holdings Inc (4 dispensaries in MD). Note: Timeline illustrative; does not necessarily reflect scale. Canopy includes total canopy (vegetation, flower, and propagation).
PARAMUS
FORT LEE
AREA
O n R t . 1 7 a n d
M i n u t e s t o t h e
a m i l e f r o m
G e o r g e
G a r d e n S t a t e
W a s h i n g t o n
P l a z a i n
B r i d g e , N J
N o r t h e r n N J
T u r n p i k e , a n d
N J R t . 4 6
IL
MA
NJ
MI
MD
OH
PA
Pending Close
Current Operations
2020 YE
12 Dispensaries
74,000 ft2Canopy
2021 YE
CURRENT (2/21/23)
FUTURE
20 Dispensaries
25 Operating Dispensaries
7 States(2)
175,000 ft2Canopy
14 Additional Owned Dispensary
39 Operating Dispensaries(1,2)
Licenses(1,2)
245,000 ft2Canopy
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
$ in U.S. millions, unless otherwise noted
Net Revenue
Adjusted GM%
Adjusted EBITDA
$27.8
$111.2
$94.4
$97.5
46.3%
45.6%
45.5%
$23.5
$20.9
Adj.
24.9% 21.4% 25.0% EBITDA
Margin
3Q212Q223Q223Q212Q223Q223Q212Q222Q22
Full Year 2021 Revenue
Q2 '22 Net Revenue Split
$332.4
Wholesale, net
Retail
26%
$143.7
74%
2020
2021
MANAGEMENT TEAM
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Frank Perullo, Interim Co-CEO and President
Abner Kurtin, Executive Chairman
Dan Neville, Interim Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer
Frank Perullo, Director
Christopher Melillo, Chief Revenue Officer
Dan Neville, Director
Robin Debiase, Chief People Officer
Scott Swid, Independent Director
David Gacom, Chief Operating Officer
Josh Gold, Independent Director
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
F O C U S : A C H I E V E S C A L E I N S E L E C T L I M I T E D L I C E N S E M A R K E T S
K E Y F L A G S H I P L O C A T I O N S W I T H H I G H B A R R I E R S T O E N T R Y
D I S C I P L I N E D C A P I T A L A L L O C A T I O N ; S U C C E S S F U L E X E C U T I O N O F M & A
M A N A G E M E N T T E A M W I T H P R O V E N T R A C K R E C O R D O F E X E C U T I O N
S T R O N G F I N A N C I A L S A N D R E V E N U E G R O W T H ; C O N T I N U E D M A R G I N I M P R O V E M E N T
The information contained in this presentation has been prepared by Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") and contains information pertaining to the business, operations and assets of AWH and its subsidiaries. The information contained in this presentation (a) is provided as at the date hereof and is subject to change without notice, (b) does not purport to contain all the information that may be necessary or desirable to fully and accurately evaluate an investment in the Company, and (c) is not to be considered as a recommendation by AWH that any person make an investment in the Company. The Company is not liable for the accuracy and completeness of the information provided in this presentation. Liability claims against the Company relating to damage of any kind caused by the use or non-use of the information provided or by the use of incorrect or incomplete information are excluded, unless there is evidence of willful intent or gross negligence on the part of the Company.
Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 18:32:03 UTC.