Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAWH.U   US04351N1063

ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.

(AAWH.U)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  01:55:19 2023-02-21 pm EST
1.170 USD   -8.59%
01:33pAscend Wellness : February 2023 factsheet
PU
01:33pAscend Wellness : Investor Presentation February 2023
PU
07:16aAWH to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, March 14, 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ascend Wellness : Investor Presentation February 2023

02/21/2023 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ascend Wellness Holdings

Q3 2022 Company Presentation

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking information and statements (together, "forward-looking statements"), which may include, but are not limited to, the plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc ("AWH" or the "Company"). Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this presentation relating to estimated and projected revenue, expectations regarding production capacity, anticipated capital expenditures, expansion, profit, product demand, margins, costs, cash flows, sources of capital, growth rates, potential acquisitions, closing dates for transactions, regulatory approvals, future facility openings, and future financial and operating results are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience of the Company and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein. Such factors include, among other, the risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in the Company's other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators on its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on its profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this presentation.

To the extent any forward-looking statement in this presentation constitutes "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such information is being provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and goals relating to the future of the Company and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking statements, generally are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to the risks set out above, among others. The Company's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, the Company's financial position may differ materially from what is provided in this presentation. Such information is presented for illustrative purposes only and may not be an indication of the Company's actual financial position or results of operations. Any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, as defined by applicable securities laws, has been approved by management of the Company as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update such outlooks or information, expect as required by applicable securities laws.

OVERVIEW

Vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities; grows award-winning strains and produces a curated selection of products.

Tickers

CSE: AAWH.U; OTCQX: AAWH

Founded

2018

Headquarters

New York

Employees (as of current)

~2,000

States of Operation

NJ, MI, OH, IL, MA, PA

Dispensaries (as of

25 open

2/21/23)

Cultivation

6 open

EV1

$573M

Market Cap1

$355M

Revenue(2) /

2020

$144M

/ +1100%

YoY Growth

2021

$332M

/ +131%

2022E

$402M

/ + 21%

Adj. EBITDA(2)

/

2020

$31M / 21.5%

Margin

2021

$79M / 23.9%

2022E

$91M

EV /

1.4x

2022E Revenue(2)

EV /

6.3x

2022E Adj. EBITDA(2)

Total Debt,net(3) /

$310M / $91M

Cash

(1)

Market cap equals 195.1 million Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding calculated per treasury share method times 9/30/22 share price of US$1.82 on the CSE.

(2)

Market cap plus ~$219 net debt equals Enterprise Value.

2022 estimates based on consensus as of 11/3/22

3

(3)

Total Debt, net is equal to Total debt less unamortized deferred financing costs.

EXPANDING FOOTPRINT

6 states

25 operating dispensaries

ILLINOIS

NEW JERSEY

MICHIGAN

8 retail

3 retail

7 retail

2 retail pending close2

1 cultivation / processing

1 planned retail1

1 cultivation / processing

1 cultivation / processing

MASSACHUSETTS

OHIO

PENNSYLVANIA1

3 retail

2 medical retail

2 retail

1 cultivation / processing

3 medical retail pending close2

4 planned medical retail licenses1

1 cultivation / processing

1 cultivation / processing

MARYLAND2

4 medical retail pending close2

ILLINOIS

MASSACHUSETTS

NEW JERSEY

MICHIGAN

OHIO

PENNSYLVANIA

MARYLAND

Pending Close

Current Operations

2020 YE

2021 YE

12 Dispensaries

20 Dispensaries

74,000 ft2 Canopy

175,000 ft2 Canopy

CURRENT 2/21/23

25 Operating Dispensaries

14 Additional Dispensary

Licenses(1,2)

245,000 ft2 Canopy

2023 EXPECTED MID-2024

7 States(2)

39 Operating Dispensaries(1,2)

1.

License is owned by AWH, but the site is not yet operational and/or under construction. Includes Century, MI; and 4 Pennsylvania dispensaries.

2.

Includes pending acquisition of Ohio Patient Access LLC (3 OH dispensaries), Homecoming paper IL dispensary license (to be sited in Tinley Park, IL), InLabs IL dispensary license (to be sited in Northlake, IL), and Devi Holdings Inc (4 dispensaries in MD).

4

Note: Timeline illustrative; does not necessarily reflect scale. Canopy includes total canopy (vegetation, flower, and propagation).

ASCEND INVESTMENT THESIS

F O C U S : A C H I E V E S C A L E I N S E L E C T L I M I T E D L I C E N S E M A R K E T S

K E Y F L A G S H I P L O C A T I O N S I N M A R K E T S W I T H H I G H B A R R I E R S T O E N T R Y D I S C I P L I N E D C A P I T A L A L L O C A T I O N ; S U C C E S S F U L E X E C U T I O N O F M & A M A N A G E M E N T W I T H P R O V E N T R A C K R E C O R D O F E X E C U T I O N

C O N T I N U E D M A R G I N I M P R O V E M E N T A S M O R E A S S E T S A R E " T U R N E D O N " S T R O N G F I N A N C I A L S A N D R E V E N U E G R O W T H

5 5

Disclaimer

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 18:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.
01:33pAscend Wellness : February 2023 factsheet
PU
01:33pAscend Wellness : Investor Presentation February 2023
PU
07:16aAWH to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, Marc..
AQ
02/10Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Ascend Wellness Holdings at Neutral With $1.75 Price Target
MT
02/06Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Opens Third Dispensary in Massachusetts
CI
01/25Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CNSX:AAWH.U) entere..
CI
01/03Ascend Wellness : Investor Presentation January 2023
PU
2022Ascend Wellness : Record Quarter for Ascend Wellness; Solidifies Position as an Industry L..
PU
2022AWH Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in December and January
AQ
2022Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 408 M - -
Net income 2022 -76,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 380 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 241 M 241 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,28 $
Average target price 5,45 $
Spread / Average Target 326%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Perullo President, Co-CEO, Secretary & Director
Daniel Joseph Neville Co-CEO, CFO, Treasurer & Director
Abner B. Kurtin Executive Chairman
Scott Lawrence Swid Independent Director
Joshua Gold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.11.30%241
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-1.82%252
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-15.31%249
AYR WELLNESS INC.3.66%90
FLORA GROWTH CORP.88.93%57
CANSORTIUM INC.0.00%32