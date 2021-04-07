Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp.    ACND   KYG051551094

ASCENDANT DIGITAL ACQUISITION CORP.

(ACND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ascendant Digital Acquisition : Beacon Street Group to Host Analyst Day on April 14, 2021

04/07/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

~ On Demand Replay Available Same Day ~

Beacon Street Group, LLC (“Beacon Street” or the “Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that it will host an Analyst Day on April 14, 2021.

A replay of the Analyst Day will be accessible via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.beaconstreet.com/ir/ within two hours of event conclusion the same day. The replay of the Analyst Day will remain archived on the Company’s website for 12 months.

About Beacon Street Group

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today Beacon Street Group is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 20 years of operating experience, Beacon Street is currently comprised of 12 primary customer facing brands, offering more than 160 products, and serving a community of more than 10 million free and paid subscribers. Beacon Street’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. Beacon Street is a 100% digital, direct-to-consumer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. Beacon Street has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and its vision is to become the leading financial wellness solutions platform for self-directed investors.

About Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ascendant is focusing on businesses that operate within the “Attention Economy,” which includes various converging sectors, such as interactive entertainment, film/television, music, comics, board games, books, esports, live events and other forms of consumer entertainment, enabling services and technologies.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ASCENDANT DIGITAL ACQUISITION CORP.
04:11pASCENDANT DIGITAL ACQUISITION  : Beacon Street Group to Host Analyst Day on Apri..
BU
04/05ASCENDANT DIGITAL ACQUISITION  : Beacon Street Group Announces Updated 2021 Perf..
BU
03/26SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Asc..
PR
03/02ASCENDANT DIGITAL ACQUISITION  : Beacon Street Group, a Leading Subscription Pla..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,15 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,86 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 515 M 515 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ASCENDANT DIGITAL ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDANT DIGITAL ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Gerhard Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Gomberg President & Director
Riaan Hodgson Director, Chief Operating & Accounting Officer
Mickie Rosen Independent Director
Michael G. Jesselson Independent Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ