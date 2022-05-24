Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Ascendant Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASND   CA0435041094

ASCENDANT RESOURCES INC.

(ASND)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/24 10:05:50 am EDT
0.2300 CAD    0.00%
10:45aSteve Laciak Announces Acquisition of Additional Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc.
NE
05/23Ascendant closes first tranche of c$3.5 million non-brokered private placement
AQ
05/20Ascendant Closes First Tranche of C$3.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steve Laciak Announces Acquisition of Additional Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc.

05/24/2022 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - Mr. Steve Laciak announces that on May 20, 2022 he acquired ownership of or control over an additional aggregate of 2,250,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (the "Issuer") at a price of $0.20 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $450,000 through a private placement offered by the Issuer. Since the last early warning report filed by Mr. Laciak on February 16, 2018, the Issuer issued additional Common Shares which resulted in the change of the percentage holding of Mr. Laciak from 16.52% to 10.64% prior to the acquisition of shares in the Private Placement which has resulting in an increase of his holdings to 11.21%.

Prior to acquiring such Common Shares, Mr. Laciak owned or controlled 11,875,449 Common Shares representing approximately 10.64% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

As a result of the above-noted acquisition, Mr. Laciak now owns or controls 14,125,449 Common Shares representing approximately 11.21% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Mr. Laciak acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. Mr. Laciak may in the future take such actions in respect of his holdings as he may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including acquiring ownership or control over additional Common Shares of the Issuer or the disposition of all or a portion of his holdings in open market or in privately negotiated transactions.

An early warning report with additional information will be filed on and available under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the early warning report please contact Steve Laciak at (416) 350-3048 or 181 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, ON M5J 2T3.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125115


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about ASCENDANT RESOURCES INC.
10:45aSteve Laciak Announces Acquisition of Additional Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc.
NE
05/23Ascendant closes first tranche of c$3.5 million non-brokered private placement
AQ
05/20Ascendant Closes First Tranche of C$3.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
GL
05/16Ascendant Resources Provides Update on Geological and Exploration Activities at Its Lag..
MT
05/16Ascendant resources announces non-brokered private placement
AQ
05/16Ascendant Resources Raising $3.5 Million To Advance Lagoa Salgada Project
MT
05/16Ascendant Resources Provides Update on Geological and Exploration Activities at Its Lag..
GL
05/16Ascendant Resources Provides Update on Geological and Exploration Activities At Its Lag..
CI
05/13Ascendant Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
GL
05/13Ascendant Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,6 M 22,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart ASCENDANT RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Ascendant Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDANT RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,18 $
Average target price 0,33 $
Spread / Average Target 84,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Peter Brennan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joao Barros President
Jason Brooks Chief Financial Officer
Clinton Swemmer Vice President-Technical Services
Kurt Menchen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASCENDANT RESOURCES INC.9.52%23
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-12.99%55 579
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-13.26%51 119
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-2.03%46 741
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-15.32%14 223
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.23.49%11 554