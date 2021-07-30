Ascendas India Trust : 1H FY2021 Factsheet

Corporate Profile

Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust") was listed in August

2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia.

Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. a-iTrust may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon

completion.

a-iTrust is managed by Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.