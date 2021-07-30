Ascendas India Trust : 1H FY2021 Factsheet

Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust") was listed in August
2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia.
Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. a-iTrust may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon
completion.
a-iTrust is managed by Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.
Key Facts (as at 30 June 2021)
Portfolio: 7 IT Parks and 1 logistics park
Portfolio floor area:14.4 million sqft
Committed portfolio occupancy:90%
Tenants:264
Weighted average lease term:6.6 years
Weighted average lease expiry:3.5 years
Gearing:33%
Weighted average cost of debt:5.3%
Adjusted NAV1: S$1.40 per unit
REIT-like Characteristics
a-iTrust voluntarily adopted the following regulations governing SREITs to enhance the stability of its distributions:
Strategy
Development pipeline
3.1 million sqft in Bangalore
4.2 million sqft in Hyderabad
0.4 million sqft in Chennai
• Permissible investment: Adherence to Property
•
Sponsor asset
•
2.3 million sqft in Pune
Fund Appendix's definition.
•
Investment restrictions: Invests at least 75% of the
•
3rd party pipeline
Trust property in income-producing real estate2.
•
1.2 million sqft aVance Hyderabad
•
Development limit: Development limit at 20%.
•
2.1 million sqft aVance Business Hub 2
•
Distributable income: Minimum 90% to be
•
1.4 million sqft AURUM IT SEZ
distributed.
•
1.8 million sqft BlueRidge 3
• Tax-exempt distributions: Distributions exempt from
•
1.7 million sqft Gardencity
Singapore tax.
•
Logistics/Industrial/Data Centre
•
Gearing limit: Gearing limit at 50%.
• 2.8 million sqft3 Arshiya Panvel warehouses
• 3.9 million sqft3 Arshiya Khurja warehouse
Portfolio
• 0.4 million sqft Casa Grande
•
0.6 million sqft Data Centre Campus in Navi Mumbai
City
Bangalore
Chennai
Hyderabad
Pune
Mumbai
• Intl Tech Park
•
Intl Tech Park
•
Intl Tech Park
• aVance Pune
• Arshiya Panvel
Property
Bangalore
Chennai
Hyderabad
warehouses
•
CyberVale
•
CyberPearl
•
aVance
Hyderabad
Type
IT Park
IT Park
IT Park
IT Park
Warehouse
Site area (acres)
68.3
33.2
51.24
5.4
24.5
Completed area5
5.2
2.8
4.0
1.5
0.8
(million sqft)
No. of buildings
12
6
12
3
6
Park population
55,000
21,600
38,000
13,100
-
Land bank (development
3.1m sqft
0.4m sqft
4.2m sqft6
-
-
potential)
Excludes deferred income tax liabilities on capital gains due to fair value revaluation of investment properties.
As defined in a-iTrust's Trust Deed.
Includes a 7th warehouse under construction (0.3 million sqft) in Arshiya Panvel and a warehouse to be acquired upon completion of Conditions Precedent (0.2 million sqft) in Arshiya Khurja.
Includes land not held by a-iTrust.
Only includes floor area owned by a-iTrust.
Includes buildings under construction and additional development potential.
Notes:
All information dated as at 30 June 2021 unless stated otherwise.
All measurements of floor area are defined as "Super Built-up Area" or "SBA", which is the sum of the floor area enclosed within the walls, the area occupied by the walls, and the common areas such as the lobbies, lift shafts, toilets and staircases of that property, and in respect of which rent is payable.
Any discrepancy between individual amounts and total shown is due to rounding.
Portfolio
Composition (by base rental)
Mumbai
7%
Pune
10%
Bangalore
35%
Chennai
19%
Hyderabad
29%
Financial Performance
Revenue (INR million)
5,246
4,005
4,078
4,658
5,550
5,584
6,124
6,579
7,220
8,626
9,336
10,188
10,250
CY2009
CY2010
CY2011
CY2012
CY2013
CY2014
CY2015
CY2016
CY2017
CY2018
CY2019
CY2020
YTD
CY2021
Currency & Income Distribution
INR/SGD exchange rate (indexed)
120
100
80
60
40
IPO Dec-07
Dec-08
Dec-09
Dec-10
Dec-11
Dec-12
Dec-13
Dec-14
Dec-15
Dec-16
Dec-17
Dec-18
Dec-19
Dec-20Jun-21
Corporate Information
Bloomberg ticker:AIT.SP
Reuters ticker:AINT.SI
SGX-STticker: CY6U
Financial year: January to December
Trustee-Manager:
Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd.
Unit registrar:
Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd.
