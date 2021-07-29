Ascendas India Trust : Supplementary Info

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST

OVERVIEW AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

Portfolio breakdown Property City Floor area (million sqft) International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB) Bangalore 5.2 International Tech Park Chennai (ITPC) Chennai 2.0 CyberVale (CV) Chennai 0.8 International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) Hyderabad 1.5 CyberPearl (CP) Hyderabad 0.4 aVance, HITEC City, Hyderabad (aVance Hyderabad) Hyderabad 2.1 aVance, Hinjawadi, Pune (aVance Pune) Pune 1.5 Arshiya Panvel Mumbai 0.8 Total 14.4 Portfolio history Date Property Building Floor area Portfolio floor area Type (million sqft) (million sqft) Aug-07 - - - 3.6 At IPO Dec-07 ITPH Vega 0.4 4.0 Development Dec-07 ITPC Crest 0.7 4.7 Development Sep-08 ITPB Strata units 0.1 4.8 Acquisition Dec-10 ITPB Park Square 0.4 5.3 Development Dec-10 ITPC Zenith 0.7 6.0 Development Jun-11 ITPB Voyager 0.5 6.5 Development Feb-12 aVance Hyderabad aVance 1 & 2 0.4 6.9 Acquisition Jan-14 ITPB Aviator 0.6 7.5 Development Mar-15 CyberVale Lakeview & Springfield 0.6 8.1 Acquisition Jul-15 aVance Hyderabad aVance 3 0.7 8.8 Acquisition Mar-16 CyberVale CyberVale 3 0.3 9.0 Acquisition Jun-16 ITPB Victor 0.6 9.7 Development Feb-17 aVance Pune aVance Pune 1.5 11.1 Acquisition Apr-17 aVance Hyderabad aVance 4 0.4 11.5 Acquisition Sep-17 ITPH Atria 0.4 11.9 Development Feb-18 Arshiya Panvel Arshiya 0.8 12.8 Acquisition Apr-18 ITPH Auriga -0.2 12.6 Redevelopment May-19 ITPB Anchor 0.5 13.1 Development Nov-20 ITPB Endeavour 0.7 13.8 Development Mar-21 aVance Hyderabad aVance 6 0.6 14.4 Acquisition Lease expiry profile by monthly base rent (%) City FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 FY2024 FY2025 & Total beyond Bangalore 5.1% 5.7% 1.5% 5.5% 17.4% 35.2% Chennai 2.7% 11.2% 4.8% 3.0% 7.4% 29.1% Hyderabad 3.9% 6.1% 4.0% 2.8% 2.3% 19.1% Pune 0.0% 0.4% 0.4% 0.2% 8.4% 9.4% Mumbai 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 7.1% 0.0% 7.1% Total 11.7% 23.5% 10.6% 18.6% 35.6% 100.0%

Note:

Anchor building was previously known as MTB 4. Endeavour building was previously known as MTB 5.

aVance Hyderabad was previously known as aVance Business Hub. aVance Pune was previously known as BlueRidge 2.

International Tech Park Hyderabad was previously known as The V.

All measurements of floor area are defined herein as Super Built-up Area (SBA), which is the sum of the floor area enclosed within the walls, the area occupied by the walls, and the common areas such as the lobbies, lift shafts, toilets and staircases of that property, and in respect of which rent is payable.