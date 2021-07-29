Ascendas India Trust : Supplementary Info

Any discrepancy between individual amounts and total shown in this document is due to rounding.
ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
OVERVIEW AS AT 30 JUNE 2021
Portfolio breakdown
Property
City
Floor area (million sqft)
International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB)
Bangalore
5.2
International Tech Park Chennai (ITPC)
Chennai
2.0
CyberVale (CV)
Chennai
0.8
International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH)
Hyderabad
1.5
CyberPearl (CP)
Hyderabad
0.4
aVance, HITEC City, Hyderabad (aVance Hyderabad)
Hyderabad
2.1
aVance, Hinjawadi, Pune (aVance Pune)
Pune
1.5
Arshiya Panvel
Mumbai
0.8
Total
14.4
Portfolio history
Date
Property
Building
Floor area
Portfolio floor area
Type
(million sqft)
(million sqft)
Aug-07
-
-
-
3.6
At IPO
Dec-07
ITPH
Vega
0.4
4.0
Development
Dec-07
ITPC
Crest
0.7
4.7
Development
Sep-08
ITPB
Strata units
0.1
4.8
Acquisition
Dec-10
ITPB
Park Square
0.4
5.3
Development
Dec-10
ITPC
Zenith
0.7
6.0
Development
Jun-11
ITPB
Voyager
0.5
6.5
Development
Feb-12
aVance Hyderabad
aVance 1 & 2
0.4
6.9
Acquisition
Jan-14
ITPB
Aviator
0.6
7.5
Development
Mar-15
CyberVale
Lakeview & Springfield
0.6
8.1
Acquisition
Jul-15
aVance Hyderabad
aVance 3
0.7
8.8
Acquisition
Mar-16
CyberVale
CyberVale 3
0.3
9.0
Acquisition
Jun-16
ITPB
Victor
0.6
9.7
Development
Feb-17
aVance Pune
aVance Pune
1.5
11.1
Acquisition
Apr-17
aVance Hyderabad
aVance 4
0.4
11.5
Acquisition
Sep-17
ITPH
Atria
0.4
11.9
Development
Feb-18
Arshiya Panvel
Arshiya
0.8
12.8
Acquisition
Apr-18
ITPH
Auriga
-0.2
12.6
Redevelopment
May-19
ITPB
Anchor
0.5
13.1
Development
Nov-20
ITPB
Endeavour
0.7
13.8
Development
Mar-21
aVance Hyderabad
aVance 6
0.6
14.4
Acquisition
Lease expiry profile by monthly base rent (%)
City
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025 &
Total
beyond
Bangalore
5.1%
5.7%
1.5%
5.5%
17.4%
35.2%
Chennai
2.7%
11.2%
4.8%
3.0%
7.4%
29.1%
Hyderabad
3.9%
6.1%
4.0%
2.8%
2.3%
19.1%
Pune
0.0%
0.4%
0.4%
0.2%
8.4%
9.4%
Mumbai
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
7.1%
0.0%
7.1%
Total
11.7%
23.5%
10.6%
18.6%
35.6%
100.0%
Note:
Anchor building was previously known as MTB 4. Endeavour building was previously known as MTB 5.
aVance Hyderabad was previously known as aVance Business Hub. aVance Pune was previously known as BlueRidge 2.
International Tech Park Hyderabad was previously known as The V.
All measurements of floor area are defined herein as Super Built-up Area (SBA), which is the sum of the floor area enclosed within the walls, the area occupied by the walls, and the common areas such as the lobbies, lift shafts, toilets and staircases of that property, and in respect of which rent is payable.
PORTFOLIO AS AT 30 JUNE 2021
Mar-08
Mar-09
Mar-10
Mar-11
Mar-12
Mar-13
Mar-14
Mar-15
Mar-16
Mar-17
Mar-18
Mar-19
Dec-191
Dec-20
Jun-21
Floor area (million sqft)
Portfolio
3.6
4.7
4.8
4.8
6.0
6.9
6.9
7.5
8.1
9.0
11.1
12.8
12.6
13.1
13.8
Development
1.1
-
-
1.2
0.5
-
0.6
-
-
0.6
0.4
-0.2
0.5
0.7
-
Acquisition
-
0.1
-
-
0.4
-
-
0.6
1.0
1.5
1.2
-
-
-
0.6
Total
4.7
4.8
4.8
6.0
6.9
6.9
7.5
8.1
9.0
11.1
12.8
12.6
13.1
13.8
14.4
Portfolio by city (%)6
Bangalore
36%
38%
38%
38%
40%
40%
45%
42%
38%
36%
31%
32%
34%
34%
35%
Chennai
28%
27%
27%
33%
29%
29%
26%
31%
31%
25%
22%
22%
22%
22%
19%
Hyderabad
36%
36%
36%
29%
31%
31%
29%
27%
31%
25%
28%
27%
26%
26%
29%
Pune
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14%
12%
12%
12%
11%
10%
Mumbai
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7%
7%
6%
7%
7%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Physical occupancy (%)
ITPB
100%
99%
98%
99%2
97%2
94%
90%2
92%
94%
95%
96%
98%
98%
81%5
91%
ITPC
100%2
99%
98%
97%2
98%
99%
99%
100%
100%
100%
99%
100%
100%
82%
72%
CyberVale
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
100%
79%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
87%
aVance Hyderabad
-
-
-
-
100%
96%
96%
98%
98%
100%
96%
98%
98%
97%
95%
CyberPearl
95%
97%
99%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
99%
96%
100%
91%
91%
ITPH
94%2
98%
95%
93%
94%
93%
99%
98%
100%
99%
88%3
99%
98%
91%4
94%
aVance Pune
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
54%
72%
98%
100%
100%
96%
Arshiya Panvel
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Portfolio
98%
98%
97%
97%
97%
97%
95%
96%
95%
92%
93%
98%
99%
89%
90%
Retention rate (%)
92%
89%
77%
63%
78%
77%
94%
86%
86%
80%
72%4
71%4
63%4
53%
45%
Weighted average lease term (years)
3.9
3.9
3.9
4.1
4.8
4.8
5.1
5.3
5.5
6.4
6.5
6.6
6.7
6.6
6.6
Note:
With effect from 1 April 2019, a-iTrust's financial year end was changed from 31 March to 31 December.
Comprises stabilised buildings (excludes buildings that were completed recently).
Committed occupancy was 93%. The consolidation of existing tenants into Atria building, as well as the shifting out of tenants affected by the redevelopment, resulted in lower occupancy at ITPH.
Excludes leases in ITPH that were affected by the redevelopment in ITPH and/or consolidation in Atria building.
Includes the newly completed Endeavour building in ITPB, which is 100% committed. ITPB committed occupancy is 94%.
Portfolio breakdown by city on or before December 2019 is presented based on portfolio area. Portfolio breakdown from December 2020 onwards is based on base rental.
TENANT AS AT 30 JUNE 2021
Mar-08
Mar-09
Mar-10
Mar-11
Mar-12
Mar-13
Mar-14
Mar-15
Mar-16Mar-17
Mar-18
Mar-19Dec-191
Dec-20
Jun-21
Number of tenants
234
239
248
266
309
337
345
324
297
300
321
337
344
289
264
Tenant activity (By base rental)
IT
61%
64%
63%
62%
59%
58%
54%
50%
43%
49%
45%
44%
47%
49%
49%
IT/ITES
10%
10%
12%
13%
17%
19%
25%
31%
40%
37%
36%
37%
36%
36%
38%
Logistics and warehousing
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
7%
7%
7%
7%
7%
ITES
18%
15%
16%
13%
11%
12%
12%
12%
8%
7%
6%
5%
4%
4%
3%
Retail and F&B
1%
1%
1%
4%
7%
7%
5%
4%
3%
3%
3%
3%
3%
3%
2%
R&D
6%
6%
5%
6%
4%
3%
3%
2%
4%
3%
2%
2%
2%
0%
0%
Others
5%
4%
3%
2%
1%
1%
1%
1%
2%
1%
1%
2%
1%
1%
1%
Tenant industry (By base rental)
IT, Software & Application Devt & Service Support
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
40%
46%
53%
43%
45%
51%
49%
49%
51%
52%
58%
Banking & Financial Services
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
19%
19%
18%
19%
16%
14%
13%
12%
11%
10%
8%
Design, Gaming and Media
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
8%
10%
9%
8%
7%
7%
7%
7%
7%
7%
6%
Electronics, Semiconductor & Engineering
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
6%
5%
4%
9%
7%
7%
6%
7%
6%
7%
7%
Logistics
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
7%
7%
7%
7%
7%
Automobile
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
3%
3%
3%
8%
8%
8%
7%
6%
6%
5%
4%
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
4%
2%
2%
2%
4%
4%
3%
3%
3%
3%
2%
Retail
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
5%
5%
3%
2%
2%
1%
2%
2%
2%
1%
1%
Telecommunication & Network
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
5%
4%
2%
4%
4%
2%
2%
2%
2%
2%
2%
F&B
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
2%
2%
2%
2%
2%
2%
1%
1%
1%
1%
1%
Oil & Gas
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
1%
2%
2%
1%
2%
1%
1%
1%
1%
2%
2%
Others
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
7%
2%
2%
2%
3%
3%
2%
3%
3%
3%
2%
Country of origin
USA
N.A.
69%
70%
68%
65%
66%
71%
68%
67%
62%
59%
59%
57%
51%
52%
India2
N.A.
14%
14%
16%
15%
15%
13%
13%
13%
19%
23%
24%
27%
30%
31%
France
N.A.
2%
2%
2%
8%
6%
6%
9%
11%
10%
9%
8%
7%
9%
10%
UK
N.A.
5%
5%
5%
4%
4%
4%
3%
2%
2%
2%
2%
2%
2%
1%
Singapore
N.A.
1%
1%
2%
2%
2%
2%
1%
1%
1%
1%
2%
1%
2%
2%
Japan
N.A.
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
3%
3%
3%
3%
2%
2%
2%
0%
Others
N.A.
9%
8%
7%
5%
7%
4%
3%
3%
3%
3%
3%
4%
4%
3%
Company structure
Multinational corporations3
N.A.
91%
92%
89%
88%
88%
90%
90%
91%
93%
87%
86%
86%
87%
88%
Indian company4
N.A.
9%
8%
11%
12%
12%
10%
10%
9%
7%
13%
14%
14%
13%
12%
Note:
With effect from 1 April 2019, a-iTrust's financial year end was changed from 31 March to 31 December.
Comprises Indian companies with local and overseas operations.
Multinational corporations, including Indian companies with local and overseas operations.
Comprises Indian companies with local operations only.
TOP 10 TENANTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2021 (In alphabetical order)
Mar-08
Mar-09
Mar-10
1
Affiliated Computer Services of India Pvt. Ltd.
Affiliated Computer Services of India Pvt. Ltd.
Affiliated Computer Services of India Pvt. Ltd.
2
Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.
Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.
Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.
3
C A Computer Associates India Pvt. Ltd.
Cognizant Technology Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Cognizant Technology Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd.
4
Cognizant Technology Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd.
General Motors India Pvt. Ltd.
General Motors India Pvt. Ltd.
5
General Motors India Pvt. Ltd.
iNautix Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
iNautix Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
6
IBM Global Services Pvt. Ltd.
Invensys Development Center India Pvt. Ltd.
Merrill Lynch (India) Technology Services
7
iNautix Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
Merrill Lynch (India) Technology Services
Paprikaas Interactive Services Pvt. Ltd.
8
Infineon Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
Paprikaas Interactive Services Pvt. Ltd.
Pfizer Pharmaceutical India Pvt. Ltd.
9
Paprikaas Interactive Services Pvt. Ltd.
Pfizer Pharmaceutical India Pvt. Ltd.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
10
ZapApp/First Indian Corporation/First Advantage
ZapApp/First Indian Corporation/First Advantage
ZapApp/First Indian Corporation/First Advantage/First American (India)
Mar-11
Mar-12
Mar-13
1
Affiliated Computer Services of India Pvt. Ltd.
Affiliated Computer Services of India Pvt. Ltd.
Affiliated Computer Services of India Pvt. Ltd.
2
Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.
Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.
Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.
3
Bally Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
BA Continuum Pvt. Ltd.
BA Continuum Pvt. Ltd.
4
Cognizant Technology Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Cognizant Technology Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Bally Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
5
General Motors India Pvt. Ltd.
First American (India) Private Limited
Cognizant Technology Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd.
6
iNautix Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
General Motors India Pvt. Ltd.
First American (India) Private Limited
7
Merrill Lynch (India) Technology Services
iNautix Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
General Motors India Pvt. Ltd.
8
Paprikaas Interactive Services Pvt. Ltd.
McKinsey Knowledge Centre India Private Limited
iNautix Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
9
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Societe Generale Global Solution Centre Pvt. Ltd.
Societe Generale Global Solution Centre Pvt. Ltd.
10
ZapApp/First Indian Corporation/First Advantage/First
Technicolor India Pvt. Ltd.
Technicolor India Pvt. Ltd.
American (India)
Mar-14
Mar-15
Mar-16
1
Affiliated Computer Services of India Pvt. Ltd.
Affiliated Computer Services of India Pvt. Ltd.
Applied Materials
2
Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.
Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.
Bank of America
3
BA Continuum Pvt. Ltd.
BA Continuum Pvt. Ltd.
Cognizant
4
Bally Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
Cognizant Technology Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd.
General Motors
5
Cognizant Technology Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd.
General Motors India Pvt. Ltd.
Mu Sigma
6
General Motors India Pvt. Ltd.
iNautix Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
Renault Nissan
7
iNautix Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
Mu Sigma Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Societe Generale
8
Mu Sigma Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre Pvt. Ltd.
The Bank of New York Mellon
9
Societe Generale Global Solution Centre Pvt. Ltd.
Societe Generale Global Solution Centre Pvt. Ltd.
UnitedHealth Group
10
Technicolor India Pvt. Ltd.
Technicolor India Pvt. Ltd.
Xerox
Mar-17
Mar-18
Mar-19
1
Bank of America
Arshiya Panvel
Applied Materials
2
Cognizant
Bank of America
Arshiya Panvel
3
General Motors
Cognizant
Bank of America
4
Mu Sigma
IBM
Cognizant
5
Renault Nissan
Mu Sigma
Mu Sigma
6
Societe Generale
Renault Nissan
Renault Nissan
7
Tata Consultancy Services
Societe Generale
Societe Generale
8
The Bank of New York Mellon
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services
9
UnitedHealth Group
The Bank of New York Mellon
Technicolor
10
Xerox
UnitedHealth Group
The Bank of New York Mellon
Dec-19
Dec-20
Jun-21
1
Applied Materials
Applied Materials
Amazon
2
Arshiya Panvel
Arshiya Panvel
Applied Materials
3
Bank of America
Bank of America
Arshiya Panvel
4
Mu Sigma
Cognizant
Bank of America
5
Renault Nissan
Renault Nissan
Larsen & Toubro
6
Societe Generale
Societe Generale
Renault Nissan
7
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services
Societe Generale
8
Technicolor
Technicolor
Tata Consultancy Services
9
The Bank of New York Mellon
UnitedHealth Group
Technicolor
10
UnitedHealth Group
Xerox
UnitedHealth Group
Note:
Starting from March 2016, the parent company is shown instead of the operating entity.
