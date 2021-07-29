Log in
    CY6U   SG1V35936920

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST

(CY6U)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 07/28
1.45 SGD   0.00%
Ascendas India Trust : Supplementary Info

07/29/2021 | 09:37am BST
Ascendas India Trust

Supplementary Information

As at 30 June 2021

Contents

Overview

Portfolio breakdown

2

Portfolio history

2

Lease expiry profile

2

Portfolio

Floor area

3

Portfolio by city

3

Physical occupancy

3

Retention rate

3

Weighted average lease term

3

Tenant

Number of tenants

4

Tenant activity

4

Tenant industry

4

Country of origin

4

Company structure

4

Top 10 tenants

5

Balance sheet

SGD/INR closing FX rate (for balance sheet)

6

Valuation

6

Net asset value ("NAV") per unit

6

Adjusted NAV per unit

6

Gearing

6

Effective debt

6

Effective weighted average cost of debt

6

Percentage of fixed rate debt

6

Breakdown of loans by currency

6

Singapore Dollar income statement

SGD/INR average FX rate (for income statement)

7

Indian Rupee income statement

8

Glossary

9

Note:

An excel version of this file is available on a-iTrust's website:

https://ir.a-itrust.com/financials.html

Any discrepancy between individual amounts and total shown in this document is due to rounding.

Page 1

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST

OVERVIEW AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

Portfolio breakdown

Property

City

Floor area (million sqft)

International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB)

Bangalore

5.2

International Tech Park Chennai (ITPC)

Chennai

2.0

CyberVale (CV)

Chennai

0.8

International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH)

Hyderabad

1.5

CyberPearl (CP)

Hyderabad

0.4

aVance, HITEC City, Hyderabad (aVance Hyderabad)

Hyderabad

2.1

aVance, Hinjawadi, Pune (aVance Pune)

Pune

1.5

Arshiya Panvel

Mumbai

0.8

Total

14.4

Portfolio history

Date

Property

Building

Floor area

Portfolio floor area

Type

(million sqft)

(million sqft)

Aug-07

-

-

-

3.6

At IPO

Dec-07

ITPH

Vega

0.4

4.0

Development

Dec-07

ITPC

Crest

0.7

4.7

Development

Sep-08

ITPB

Strata units

0.1

4.8

Acquisition

Dec-10

ITPB

Park Square

0.4

5.3

Development

Dec-10

ITPC

Zenith

0.7

6.0

Development

Jun-11

ITPB

Voyager

0.5

6.5

Development

Feb-12

aVance Hyderabad

aVance 1 & 2

0.4

6.9

Acquisition

Jan-14

ITPB

Aviator

0.6

7.5

Development

Mar-15

CyberVale

Lakeview & Springfield

0.6

8.1

Acquisition

Jul-15

aVance Hyderabad

aVance 3

0.7

8.8

Acquisition

Mar-16

CyberVale

CyberVale 3

0.3

9.0

Acquisition

Jun-16

ITPB

Victor

0.6

9.7

Development

Feb-17

aVance Pune

aVance Pune

1.5

11.1

Acquisition

Apr-17

aVance Hyderabad

aVance 4

0.4

11.5

Acquisition

Sep-17

ITPH

Atria

0.4

11.9

Development

Feb-18

Arshiya Panvel

Arshiya

0.8

12.8

Acquisition

Apr-18

ITPH

Auriga

-0.2

12.6

Redevelopment

May-19

ITPB

Anchor

0.5

13.1

Development

Nov-20

ITPB

Endeavour

0.7

13.8

Development

Mar-21

aVance Hyderabad

aVance 6

0.6

14.4

Acquisition

Lease expiry profile by monthly base rent (%)

City

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025 &

Total

beyond

Bangalore

5.1%

5.7%

1.5%

5.5%

17.4%

35.2%

Chennai

2.7%

11.2%

4.8%

3.0%

7.4%

29.1%

Hyderabad

3.9%

6.1%

4.0%

2.8%

2.3%

19.1%

Pune

0.0%

0.4%

0.4%

0.2%

8.4%

9.4%

Mumbai

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

7.1%

0.0%

7.1%

Total

11.7%

23.5%

10.6%

18.6%

35.6%

100.0%

Note:

Anchor building was previously known as MTB 4. Endeavour building was previously known as MTB 5.

aVance Hyderabad was previously known as aVance Business Hub. aVance Pune was previously known as BlueRidge 2.

International Tech Park Hyderabad was previously known as The V.

All measurements of floor area are defined herein as Super Built-up Area (SBA), which is the sum of the floor area enclosed within the walls, the area occupied by the walls, and the common areas such as the lobbies, lift shafts, toilets and staircases of that property, and in respect of which rent is payable.

Page 2

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST

PORTFOLIO AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

Mar-08

Mar-09

Mar-10

Mar-11

Mar-12

Mar-13

Mar-14

Mar-15

Mar-16

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

Dec-191

Dec-20

Jun-21

Floor area (million sqft)

Portfolio

3.6

4.7

4.8

4.8

6.0

6.9

6.9

7.5

8.1

9.0

11.1

12.8

12.6

13.1

13.8

Development

1.1

-

-

1.2

0.5

-

0.6

-

-

0.6

0.4

-0.2

0.5

0.7

-

Acquisition

-

0.1

-

-

0.4

-

-

0.6

1.0

1.5

1.2

-

-

-

0.6

Total

4.7

4.8

4.8

6.0

6.9

6.9

7.5

8.1

9.0

11.1

12.8

12.6

13.1

13.8

14.4

Portfolio by city (%)6

Bangalore

36%

38%

38%

38%

40%

40%

45%

42%

38%

36%

31%

32%

34%

34%

35%

Chennai

28%

27%

27%

33%

29%

29%

26%

31%

31%

25%

22%

22%

22%

22%

19%

Hyderabad

36%

36%

36%

29%

31%

31%

29%

27%

31%

25%

28%

27%

26%

26%

29%

Pune

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14%

12%

12%

12%

11%

10%

Mumbai

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7%

7%

6%

7%

7%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Physical occupancy (%)

ITPB

100%

99%

98%

99%2

97%2

94%

90%2

92%

94%

95%

96%

98%

98%

81%5

91%

ITPC

100%2

99%

98%

97%2

98%

99%

99%

100%

100%

100%

99%

100%

100%

82%

72%

CyberVale

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

100%

79%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

87%

aVance Hyderabad

-

-

-

-

100%

96%

96%

98%

98%

100%

96%

98%

98%

97%

95%

CyberPearl

95%

97%

99%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

99%

96%

100%

91%

91%

ITPH

94%2

98%

95%

93%

94%

93%

99%

98%

100%

99%

88%3

99%

98%

91%4

94%

aVance Pune

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

54%

72%

98%

100%

100%

96%

Arshiya Panvel

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Portfolio

98%

98%

97%

97%

97%

97%

95%

96%

95%

92%

93%

98%

99%

89%

90%

Retention rate (%)

92%

89%

77%

63%

78%

77%

94%

86%

86%

80%

72%4

71%4

63%4

53%

45%

Weighted average lease term (years)

3.9

3.9

3.9

4.1

4.8

4.8

5.1

5.3

5.5

6.4

6.5

6.6

6.7

6.6

6.6

Note:

  1. With effect from 1 April 2019, a-iTrust's financial year end was changed from 31 March to 31 December.
  2. Comprises stabilised buildings (excludes buildings that were completed recently).
  3. Committed occupancy was 93%. The consolidation of existing tenants into Atria building, as well as the shifting out of tenants affected by the redevelopment, resulted in lower occupancy at ITPH.
  4. Excludes leases in ITPH that were affected by the redevelopment in ITPH and/or consolidation in Atria building.
  5. Includes the newly completed Endeavour building in ITPB, which is 100% committed. ITPB committed occupancy is 94%.
  6. Portfolio breakdown by city on or before December 2019 is presented based on portfolio area. Portfolio breakdown from December 2020 onwards is based on base rental.

Page 3

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST

TENANT AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

Mar-08

Mar-09

Mar-10

Mar-11

Mar-12

Mar-13

Mar-14

Mar-15

Mar-16Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19Dec-191

Dec-20

Jun-21

Number of tenants

234

239

248

266

309

337

345

324

297

300

321

337

344

289

264

Tenant activity (By base rental)

IT

61%

64%

63%

62%

59%

58%

54%

50%

43%

49%

45%

44%

47%

49%

49%

IT/ITES

10%

10%

12%

13%

17%

19%

25%

31%

40%

37%

36%

37%

36%

36%

38%

Logistics and warehousing

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

7%

7%

7%

7%

7%

ITES

18%

15%

16%

13%

11%

12%

12%

12%

8%

7%

6%

5%

4%

4%

3%

Retail and F&B

1%

1%

1%

4%

7%

7%

5%

4%

3%

3%

3%

3%

3%

3%

2%

R&D

6%

6%

5%

6%

4%

3%

3%

2%

4%

3%

2%

2%

2%

0%

0%

Others

5%

4%

3%

2%

1%

1%

1%

1%

2%

1%

1%

2%

1%

1%

1%

Tenant industry (By base rental)

IT, Software & Application Devt & Service Support

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

40%

46%

53%

43%

45%

51%

49%

49%

51%

52%

58%

Banking & Financial Services

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

19%

19%

18%

19%

16%

14%

13%

12%

11%

10%

8%

Design, Gaming and Media

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

8%

10%

9%

8%

7%

7%

7%

7%

7%

7%

6%

Electronics, Semiconductor & Engineering

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

6%

5%

4%

9%

7%

7%

6%

7%

6%

7%

7%

Logistics

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

7%

7%

7%

7%

7%

Automobile

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

3%

3%

3%

8%

8%

8%

7%

6%

6%

5%

4%

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

4%

2%

2%

2%

4%

4%

3%

3%

3%

3%

2%

Retail

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

5%

5%

3%

2%

2%

1%

2%

2%

2%

1%

1%

Telecommunication & Network

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

5%

4%

2%

4%

4%

2%

2%

2%

2%

2%

2%

F&B

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

2%

2%

2%

2%

2%

2%

1%

1%

1%

1%

1%

Oil & Gas

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

1%

2%

2%

1%

2%

1%

1%

1%

1%

2%

2%

Others

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

7%

2%

2%

2%

3%

3%

2%

3%

3%

3%

2%

Country of origin

USA

N.A.

69%

70%

68%

65%

66%

71%

68%

67%

62%

59%

59%

57%

51%

52%

India2

N.A.

14%

14%

16%

15%

15%

13%

13%

13%

19%

23%

24%

27%

30%

31%

France

N.A.

2%

2%

2%

8%

6%

6%

9%

11%

10%

9%

8%

7%

9%

10%

UK

N.A.

5%

5%

5%

4%

4%

4%

3%

2%

2%

2%

2%

2%

2%

1%

Singapore

N.A.

1%

1%

2%

2%

2%

2%

1%

1%

1%

1%

2%

1%

2%

2%

Japan

N.A.

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

3%

3%

3%

3%

2%

2%

2%

0%

Others

N.A.

9%

8%

7%

5%

7%

4%

3%

3%

3%

3%

3%

4%

4%

3%

Company structure

Multinational corporations3

N.A.

91%

92%

89%

88%

88%

90%

90%

91%

93%

87%

86%

86%

87%

88%

Indian company4

N.A.

9%

8%

11%

12%

12%

10%

10%

9%

7%

13%

14%

14%

13%

12%

Note:

  1. With effect from 1 April 2019, a-iTrust's financial year end was changed from 31 March to 31 December.
  2. Comprises Indian companies with local and overseas operations.
  3. Multinational corporations, including Indian companies with local and overseas operations.
  4. Comprises Indian companies with local operations only.

Page 4

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST

TOP 10 TENANTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2021 (In alphabetical order)

Mar-08

Mar-09

Mar-10

1

Affiliated Computer Services of India Pvt. Ltd.

Affiliated Computer Services of India Pvt. Ltd.

Affiliated Computer Services of India Pvt. Ltd.

2

Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.

Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.

Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.

3

C A Computer Associates India Pvt. Ltd.

Cognizant Technology Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Cognizant Technology Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd.

4

Cognizant Technology Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd.

General Motors India Pvt. Ltd.

General Motors India Pvt. Ltd.

5

General Motors India Pvt. Ltd.

iNautix Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

iNautix Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

6

IBM Global Services Pvt. Ltd.

Invensys Development Center India Pvt. Ltd.

Merrill Lynch (India) Technology Services

7

iNautix Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Merrill Lynch (India) Technology Services

Paprikaas Interactive Services Pvt. Ltd.

8

Infineon Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Paprikaas Interactive Services Pvt. Ltd.

Pfizer Pharmaceutical India Pvt. Ltd.

9

Paprikaas Interactive Services Pvt. Ltd.

Pfizer Pharmaceutical India Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

10

ZapApp/First Indian Corporation/First Advantage

ZapApp/First Indian Corporation/First Advantage

ZapApp/First Indian Corporation/First Advantage/First American (India)

Mar-11

Mar-12

Mar-13

1

Affiliated Computer Services of India Pvt. Ltd.

Affiliated Computer Services of India Pvt. Ltd.

Affiliated Computer Services of India Pvt. Ltd.

2

Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.

Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.

Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.

3

Bally Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

BA Continuum Pvt. Ltd.

BA Continuum Pvt. Ltd.

4

Cognizant Technology Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Cognizant Technology Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Bally Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

5

General Motors India Pvt. Ltd.

First American (India) Private Limited

Cognizant Technology Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd.

6

iNautix Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

General Motors India Pvt. Ltd.

First American (India) Private Limited

7

Merrill Lynch (India) Technology Services

iNautix Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

General Motors India Pvt. Ltd.

8

Paprikaas Interactive Services Pvt. Ltd.

McKinsey Knowledge Centre India Private Limited

iNautix Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

9

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Societe Generale Global Solution Centre Pvt. Ltd.

Societe Generale Global Solution Centre Pvt. Ltd.

10

ZapApp/First Indian Corporation/First Advantage/First

Technicolor India Pvt. Ltd.

Technicolor India Pvt. Ltd.

American (India)

Mar-14

Mar-15

Mar-16

1

Affiliated Computer Services of India Pvt. Ltd.

Affiliated Computer Services of India Pvt. Ltd.

Applied Materials

2

Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.

Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.

Bank of America

3

BA Continuum Pvt. Ltd.

BA Continuum Pvt. Ltd.

Cognizant

4

Bally Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Cognizant Technology Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd.

General Motors

5

Cognizant Technology Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd.

General Motors India Pvt. Ltd.

Mu Sigma

6

General Motors India Pvt. Ltd.

iNautix Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Renault Nissan

7

iNautix Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Mu Sigma Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Societe Generale

8

Mu Sigma Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre Pvt. Ltd.

The Bank of New York Mellon

9

Societe Generale Global Solution Centre Pvt. Ltd.

Societe Generale Global Solution Centre Pvt. Ltd.

UnitedHealth Group

10

Technicolor India Pvt. Ltd.

Technicolor India Pvt. Ltd.

Xerox

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

1

Bank of America

Arshiya Panvel

Applied Materials

2

Cognizant

Bank of America

Arshiya Panvel

3

General Motors

Cognizant

Bank of America

4

Mu Sigma

IBM

Cognizant

5

Renault Nissan

Mu Sigma

Mu Sigma

6

Societe Generale

Renault Nissan

Renault Nissan

7

Tata Consultancy Services

Societe Generale

Societe Generale

8

The Bank of New York Mellon

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services

9

UnitedHealth Group

The Bank of New York Mellon

Technicolor

10

Xerox

UnitedHealth Group

The Bank of New York Mellon

Dec-19

Dec-20

Jun-21

1

Applied Materials

Applied Materials

Amazon

2

Arshiya Panvel

Arshiya Panvel

Applied Materials

3

Bank of America

Bank of America

Arshiya Panvel

4

Mu Sigma

Cognizant

Bank of America

5

Renault Nissan

Renault Nissan

Larsen & Toubro

6

Societe Generale

Societe Generale

Renault Nissan

7

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services

Societe Generale

8

Technicolor

Technicolor

Tata Consultancy Services

9

The Bank of New York Mellon

UnitedHealth Group

Technicolor

10

UnitedHealth Group

Xerox

UnitedHealth Group

Note:

Starting from March 2016, the parent company is shown instead of the operating entity.

Page 5

Disclaimer

Ascendas India Trust published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
