Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Ascendas India Trust    CY6U   SG1V35936920

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST

(CY6U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ascendas India Trust : CapitaLand to separate real estate development and fund management units

03/22/2021 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An office worker passes a Capitaland signage in the central business district in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - CapitaLand Ltd on Monday has proposed a consolidation of its investment management platform and the lodging business into an entity called CapitaLand Investment Management (CLIM) as part of a restructuring process.

The Singaporean property developer announced the restructuring along with CLA Real Estate Holdings, an indirect fully owned unit of Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, the largest shareholder of CapitaLand.

CapitaLand said it would also place its real estate development business under the private ownership of CLA.

CLIM, which will be listed on the Singapore Exchange, is expected to be the largest real estate investment manager in Asia with assets under management of about S$115 billion ($85.7 billion). It will also hold stakes in CapitaLand's listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts.

In 2019, CapitaLand completed an S$11 billion cash-and-stock deal to acquire Temasek's shares in Ascendas-Singbridge, which owns logistics and industrial assets, in a deal that created Asia's largest real estate investment manager.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST 1.37% 1.48 End-of-day quote.7.25%
CAPITALAND LIMITED 0.61% 3.31 End-of-day quote.0.91%
All news about ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
12:11aASCENDAS INDIA TRUST  : CapitaLand to separate real estate development and fund ..
RE
03/21Top Singapore developer's shares halted ahead of announcement
RE
03/21Top Singapore developer's shares halted ahead of announcement
RE
03/04Ascendas India Trust Signs Forward Purchase Agreement for Industrial Facility..
MT
03/03ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST  : Takes Control of IT Building in Hyderabad
MT
02/16Singapore Shares Surge on Positive Budget Expectations; Singapore Airlines' P..
MT
02/16ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/15ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST  : Purchases IT Building in Hyderabad, India, for $70 Milli..
MT
2020ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST  : Updates To The Composition Of Board And Board Committees..
PU
2020ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST  : Change - Announcement Of Cessation Of Mr Tellicheery Ven..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 223 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2021 130 M 96,6 M 96,6 M
Net Debt 2021 936 M 697 M 697 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 6,36%
Capitalization 1 704 M 1 270 M 1 269 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
Duration : Period :
Ascendas India Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,75 SGD
Last Close Price 1,48 SGD
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sanjeev Durjhati P. Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Choon Siang Tan Chief Financial Officer
Chie Foo Chiang Independent Non-Executive Chairman
How Wai Ho Head-Compliance
Rohith Bhandary Head-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST7.25%1 250
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-8.56%59 783
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-4.30%37 971
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.92%24 186
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.68%23 867
SEGRO PLC-4.22%15 094
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ