    A17U   SG1M77906915

ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(A17U)
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : 18th Annual CITIC CLSA ASEAN Forum 2022 (8 March 2022)

03/07/2022 | 04:39am EST
18th Annual CITIC CLSA

ASEAN Forum 2022

Ascendas Reit

8 March 2022

Aperia, Singapore

Disclaimers

  • This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, availability of real estate properties, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in customer demands, shifts in expected levels of occupancy rate, property rental income, charge out collections, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training, property operating expenses), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business.
  • You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of management regarding future events. No representation or warranty express or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Neither Ascendas Funds Management (S) Ltd ("Manager") nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising, whether directly or indirectly, from any use of, reliance on or distribution of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.
  • The past performance of Ascendas Reit is not indicative of future performance. The listing of the units in the Ascendas Reit ("Units") on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager. An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed on the SGX-ST. It is intended that holders of Units may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST.
  • This presentation is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units.

Ascendas Rei t

FY2021 Fi nanci al Resul t s

22

Agenda

04

Overview of Ascendas Reit

15

FY2021 Key Highlights

17

Investment Management

23

Capital Management

30

Asset Management

47

COVID-19 Update & Market Outlook

53

Sustainability

59

Appendix:

- Historical Financial Results

- Ascendas Reit's Singapore Occupancy vs

FM Global Centre, Singapore

Industrial Average

- Singapore Industrial Market (New Supply)

Overview of Ascendas Reit

Grab Headquarters, Singapore

Ascendas Reit

Singapore's first and largest industrial REIT focusing on new economy sectors

Ascendas Reit's business space(1) and industrial properties are located across 4 developed markets - Singapore, Australia, the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK)/ Europe

Singapore

United States

United Kingdom /

Europe

Australia

Investment Properties

> S$16 b

Market Capitalisation

> S$12 b

(1) Business space includes business & science park properties, suburban offices and offices.

As at 31 Dec 2021

Ascendas Rei t

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 205 M 885 M 885 M
Net income 2021 618 M 454 M 454 M
Net Debt 2021 5 882 M 4 320 M 4 320 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 5,55%
Capitalization 11 839 M 8 695 M 8 695 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2,82 SGD
Average target price 3,32 SGD
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wee Leong Tay CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Lee Sze Koo Chief Financial Officer
Swan Gin Beh Chairman
Lawden Tan Head-Investment & Business Development
Ram Soundararajan Head-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-4.41%8 695
EQUINIX, INC.-14.77%65 403
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-21.28%39 609
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-6.66%39 512
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-12.69%31 135
SEGRO PLC-14.13%19 597