Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification Of Results Release

Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), wishes to announce that Ascendas Reit's financial results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2021 will be released on Tuesday, 8 February 2022, after trading hours.

Ascendas Reit will hold a results briefing for analysts and media at 5:30 pm on the same day. A LIVE webcast will be available for viewing at www.ascendas-reit.com.

