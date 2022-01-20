Log in
    A17U   SG1M77906915

ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(A17U)
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification Of Results Release

01/20/2022 | 04:46am EST
Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), wishes to announce that Ascendas Reit's financial results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2021 will be released on Tuesday, 8 February 2022, after trading hours.

Ascendas Reit will hold a results briefing for analysts and media at 5:30 pm on the same day. A LIVE webcast will be available for viewing at www.ascendas-reit.com.

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 09:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 199 M 891 M 891 M
Net income 2021 600 M 446 M 446 M
Net Debt 2021 5 739 M 4 263 M 4 263 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 5,47%
Capitalization 12 049 M 8 942 M 8 949 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales 2022 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2,87 SGD
Average target price 3,47 SGD
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wee Leong Tay CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Lee Sze Koo Chief Financial Officer
Swan-Gin Beh Chairman
Lawden Tan Head-Investment & Business Development
Peng Ee Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-2.71%8 942
EQUINIX, INC.-13.64%65 774
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-11.87%43 967
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-4.22%38 798
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.98%32 987
SEGRO PLC-8.11%21 630